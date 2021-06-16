Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do Something-You’ll be Happier for it

Accomplishing something brings us joy! Accomplishment- the last part of the happiness plan, according to positive psychologist Martin Seligman. I know we feel happy when we accomplish something, but I would never have guessed it would make it into the top five ways to increase our happiness and wellbeing. What often hijacks us is that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Accomplishing something brings us joy!

Accomplishment- the last part of the happiness plan, according to positive psychologist Martin Seligman. I know we feel happy when we accomplish something, but I would never have guessed it would make it into the top five ways to increase our happiness and wellbeing.

What often hijacks us is that we think of goal setting (aka new years resolutions), and those can often make us feel like a failure when we don’t achieve them.

If you love setting big goals, please keep doing that. If you’re feeling tired and worn out from all we have had to endure with Covid, goal setting might feel way outside of joy.

Think of achievement as wee tweaks that you want to make in your life to be more intentional.

A baby tweak-we can all do that.

This week’s Love at Lunch talks about how we can be more intentional and use the PERMA framework’s other components to be more deliberate and create more happiness and, ultimately, joy.

We are made for accomplishments. Our brain even reinforces it. Every time we set out to accomplish something and achieve it, the brain releases a neurotransmitter called Dopamine. Dopamine is a reward, and our brain feels fantastic when it washes on through. It’s also what helps us to stay motivated.

Setting out to achieve something small and accomplishing it is the same to our brain as achieving something massive. We get the same release of Dopamine, and then we get more motivation to set out again to achieve something else. So start small and get the wee Dopamine reward and then you will be motivated to do something else. You may just achieve that new Years resolution after all with these small steps.

Think of what would bring you more joy in your life? What would you like to be more intentional about to be deliberate about achieving it? It can be teensy weensy and still make a significant impact. SO start small.

Let me know what you would love to accomplish! I’d be honoured to share your joy! Joy shared is joy squared! 

Leona xoxo

P.S. If your wondering what the PERMA stuff is about and the science behind it-you can find more about it here.

P.P.S If you missed last week’s love note. Here it is -it’s my favourite component of the PERMA framework. Creating meaning. https://leonadevinne.com/happiness/meaning-is-the-magic-you-need

    Leona deVinne, Coach, Consultant, Author at leonadevinne.com, deVille Partners

    Leona deVinne is the founder of deVille Partners, leonadevinne.com and joysocks.ca. She’s a certified leadership coach, experienced facilitator, a resilience and EQ expert, and a custom program designer. She's worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

    In her career, she's noticed that the closer people come to live in line with their values, bolster their resilience and honour who they are at their core, the more joy they experience. They truly begin to thrive. The more joy, the greater health and vitality. For everyone, their journey to joy looks different, but the results are the same; intentional life-giving goodness that blows their hair back with delight. If you ache for more joy here's your chance to create more. Check out her latest book, Finding Your Joy Spot, helping you discover joy in unexpected places. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=leona+devinne&rh=n%3A158280011&ref=nb_sb_noss

    More info about Joy Socks-a non-profit that gives away goofy, gift-wrapped socks to people in charities, shelters and hospitals that could use a smile. For each book sold a pair of Joy Socks is donated to adolescents in mental health wards in local hospitals.

     

     

    We’ve worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

     

    We partner with our clients to understand their needs and address them effectively. We help you create a thriving organization.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Joy of Anticipation and Hope – Key to Daily Happiness

    by Megan Bloom
    Community//

    Why Happiness Should Not Be Your End Goal

    by Davide Donghi
    Well-Being//

    Modelling Wellbeing

    by Gill Crossland Thackray
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.