“Do something that you care about”, Dre Baldwin of Work On Your Game and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

As a part of our series about “Optimal Performance Before High Pressure Moments”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dre Baldwin.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to a 9-year professional basketball career. At the same time, Dre built a content publishing empire.

Blogging since 2005 and publishing videos to YouTube starting in 2006, Dre has published over 7,000 videos with his content being viewed over 73 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Podcast has over 3 million listeners.

Dre has given 4 TED Talks and authored 27 books.

Link to Dre’s Free Book: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was always into sports as a kid.

I played all the normal inner-city kid sports — kickball, touch football, backyard basketball. Football was the first team sport I tried, then baseball and finally basketball at age 14.

Outside of sports, I was immediately drawn to computers and the internet the first time I saw it. My family got our first computer when I was 13, and I’ve been glued to computers ever since.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

Robert Kiyosaki.

Growing up, no one Ever told me anything about the branch of psychology known as personal development. It wasn’t until I was in college and someone introduced me to network marketing that I heard of. I had gone to a couple of the business meetings, and the speakers always talk about personal development. They were mentioning offers like Napoleon Hill, Jim Rohn, Brian Tracy, and Robert Kiyosaki.

I was intrigued, and went and got a couple of the books the speakers had mentioned. When I read Robert’s Rich Dad, Poor Dad, I knew what I wanted to do with my life: become an entrepreneur and make money in my sleep.

Tangential to this was that, growing up, none of the adults around me seemed to enjoy their work. They talked about work as if it was a necessary evil, something that they had to do because that’s just what adults did.

They were always at work, so they didn’t have a lot of discretionary time. And, despite always being at work, they never had any extra money! I’m a kid thinking that this is the adult life that I am being groomed to live. I didn’t want that! So when I read a book that introduced the concept of entrepreneurship, it appeared to be a better alternative than the kind of work that I saw the adults around me living.

Also, the influence of Rich Dad, Poor Dad showed me why entrepreneurs have a higher income potential than employees or self-employed people. I’ve always liked the phrase “unlimited income potential.“

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I could not name a particular person who I knew directly, but I’ve had many virtual mentors over the years. These are people from whom I listen to music, read books, or watch through their careers.

From 50 Cent, I learned fearlessness and controlled aggression.

From Jay-Z, I learned vision, ownership and betting on yourself.

From Puff Daddy, I learned moving a crowd, inspiring people and playing the long game.

From Dame Dash, I learned being your own boss and empowering others around you.

From Michael Jordan, I learned competitiveness and the will to succeed.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My most interesting mistake was waiting too long to find help and Stop doing everything on my own.

Like most entrepreneurs, I started out doing everything by myself. The gift and curse of that was that I became pretty good at it, and kept doing everything on my own for years.

I got to a point of working really hard all day every day, but not making any real progress in my business — I was working really hard just to stay in the same place. What I had to realize was that I was really good at certain things, and could get a lot more done if I found other people or other systems to handle aspects of my work for me instead of me trying to do everything by myself.

I had to get past what I call the “Superman Complex.”

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Do something that you care about. It’s hard to build a business when you’re doing something only for a dollar, or because you think you’re supposed to be doing it. Choose a pursuit that you actually care about and have some energy and passion about, because it won’t always be easy. Do something that you’re good at. In addition to that, choose something in which you have a bit of a head start on the rest of the world — simply meaning, to something that you’re actually good at. Do not grind yourself down trying to achieve mediocrity in an area in which you have no natural skill or natural advantages. Play to your strengths! Be disciplined. Consistent results are the result of consistent efforts. Show up every single day and do your job. Even when you are the boss, you still are also an employee, and there is a job that you are responsible for doing. Follow through and do your job. Expect challenges. No profession is easy, and entrepreneurship is no exception. Expected there will be challenges along the way. Expecting challenges doesn’t make them any more easy, but you’ll at least know that they are coming and be ready to deal with them.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I mentioned Rich Dad, Poor Dad earlier, so I’ll give you another: Think And Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

This book showed me that the way that you think has a profound impact on your success or failure in life. This is something that I feel as if I inherently knew already back then, but this book really put it into full context and made it a conscious thing for me. This makes perfect sense now, as my business is all about personal development, starting with the way that we think as people.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Work On Your Game” — Dre Baldwin

It resonates with me so much not just because it’s my quote and the foundation of my brand, but also because it’s a self-explanatory quote that anyone and everyone understands as soon as they see it or hear it.

Everyone needs to put in work and make investments in order to get better and succeed in life. The Work On Your Game quote encompasses that very idea in four simple words. And it applies to anyone and everyone in any pursuit in life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on two separate books right now, both set to come out later in 2021.

They will surely help people because they build on the foundation of the philosophies that we have already created here and they will also be useful for people who are brand new to us and brand new to our brand and philosophy. That’s the great thing about the work that we do here: someone can come in at any level and they will get value.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

Prepare your butt off. Know what you’re getting into and who you’re dealing with before you get into the situation. The better prepared you are for what’s ahead, the less it will surprise you and the more relaxed you will be. A mentor of mine once said “the calmest person in the room is the one who will be in control.“ And I agree with that. The more prepared you are, the more calm you can be because you already know what’s going to happen before it happens. Envision your success beforehand. The skill of visualization has been talked about by many, and there’s a reason for that: because it works! Know what you are getting into as best you can beforehand, and envision yourself dealing with that situation successfully. The better you can envision yourself succeeding, you will start to emotionally feel that success before it has even happened. When you can really feel your success before it has happened, you are training your brain to create that success tangibly when it’s time. Remember that your brain cannot tell the difference between imagination and reality. So use your preparation time to envision that success so you win before the “game,” so to speak. Fix your posture. I mean this one both literally and figuratively. Your posture is, of course, the way that you stand, having your shoulders back and hit up. But your posture is also about the energy that you have and the confidence you feel in yourself when you walk into a room or step into a new situation. The more prepared you are, and the better you have visualized your success, the easier it will be to assume a winning, successful, positive-expectancy posture.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

All of the above — mentioned points. I’ll add a couple more.

Clear your mind. Get all the distractions away from you, where those distractions are people, ideas, objects, certain locations. Do what you need to do to have a clear head so you can focus on just the task in front of you. Get into your Zone. Clearing your mind is the first step to getting into the zone Dash where you are only focused on the task at hand, and your effort feels effortless. This is something that can be trained for. Practice! Peak performance is not something that just happens randomly out of the blue, even though it may sound like it based on the way that many people talk about it. You can practice your peak performance in your training and preparation. So when it’s time to actually perform, you have already done it many times over.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

I like to do a deep breathing exercise every morning when I’m doing yoga and meditating; what that does is prepare me to do the same in any other situation over the course of my day.

As far as visualization, I have always been a visual riser even before I knew what I was doing. So I’m always unconsciously visualizing my performances and my success before they even happen.

I wrote my book The Mental Workbook around this very concept.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Yes, it’s called practice.

Getting all the clutter, whatever that may be, away from you and focusing on just the task that you wish to optimize is part of your preparation and part of your job as a high level performer. This is something that you should be practicing on a consistent basis, not just something that you do when the pressure is on.

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

The very first principle of our philosophy is discipline: showing up every single day and doing the work. Discipline creates habits. And habits unconsciously take over our lives. Even people with bad habits are controlled by their habits. So

Anyone who wants to change the results of their life needs to first focus on their habits. Find out what you are unconsciously doing over and over again, make it conscious (by noticing it), and then make your adjustments as necessary.

Some of the most important habits that I use and teach are practicing, visualizing, and preparation.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

What I do is analogize habits to employees. Every habit you have is an employee who is working for you, and their work is producing the results that you call your life. You decide every day which habit to get to keep their job, and which habits need to be removed from the job.

The best habits for optimal performance are not one size fits all. They will be based on you personally, and what works best for you. It is part of your job in preparation to figure out what those are, then to make them a Discipline of yours.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Be disciplined!

The reason why discipline matters is because you are doing the same things over and over again, which will open you to the possibility of getting into a state of flow. It’s much easier to get into flow when you are following your habits and disciplines than when you are doing random things at random times.

Runners or cyclists get into the state of what they call “runners high“ because they run all the time. Not because they run once a month, or whenever they get excited about it. The flow happens because you are following your habits and the conscious mind does not need to be involved. Flow is an unconscious state.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We already have that movement going!

Work On Your Game. Even if I didn’t explain what it means, you know what it means to you. It speaks for itself. It’s the very essence of my life and my career in sports, online and in the professional world. If everyone followed it, we’d all be building condominiums on the moon right now.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Sean Carter. I would ask him about how he stepped his level up from being a rap star to be a pop superstar early in his career. I want to know what his shift was mentally to take himself to a new level, because it was more than just a skill thing, it was a mentality thing.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is http://DreAllDay.com, and I am on all the social media platforms (except Tik Tok).

