Do not limit yourself because no dream is too big – Kadda Sheekoff

Do not limit yourself because no dream is too big – A phrase that Haitian socialite Kadda Sheekoff used a lot.

With his unique fashionable and charisma, Kadda Sheekoff’s journey to becoming a public figure and entrepreneur began with a bang.

Do you feel “stuck in a rut” or dissatisfied with your life but believe there is little you can do about it? Do you want to move forward in life, but you don’t seem to be able to do so? If so, you’re probably limiting yourself. The good news is that you can do something about it. You can take control of your thoughts, change your beliefs, and take action to move your life forward says Kadda Sheekoff.

Kadda Sheekoff has become a leader and role model for many and he hopes to give back to his community by giving them something to relate to and be inspired by through his Good heart. For those who not familiar with Kadda Sheekoff, Kadda Sheekoff has been writing songs since he was 11 “I first dreamt about making music but when I realized making music in Haitian Creole couldn’t help me get where I wanted to be so I switch, late 2019 I write a song in English mix with French. I did pretty well then COVID-19 hit hard, so when I catch the Coronavirus I started to write a book,” says Kadda Sheekoff.

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.”

Too often do people limit themselves by not being sure of their success. I know many great individuals with huge potential who just don’t try new things because they fear failure, who don’t feel comfortable in their own skin and as a result don’t approach new people or speak up. That’s an awful way to live life. Because — we’re all equally gifted and it’s all a matter of choice and initiative whether we’ll become the best version of ourselves or live an average life. But if you stop limiting yourself, big transformations will start happening in every area of your life right away said Kadda.

It doesn’t come without risk. We can’t stay in our comfort zones and expand at the same time. Growing is going to be uncomfortable. It’s even going to feel wrong. Do it anyway. The only way to get a bigger comfort zone is to do things outside it until they don’t scare you anymore. Then repeat, he quoted.