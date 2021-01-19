Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do Not Fear Failure

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” –Michael Jordan

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Michael Jordan was arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. He turned basketball into an international sport, and he is one of the most recognized athletes of the last 100 years. If he had been too scared to keep taking those game-winning shots after missing a few, he never would have achieved the same degree of success, and Air Jordan would never be the universal brand it is today.

Abraham Lincoln, one of the most well- known historical figures of the last 500 years, knew what it felt like to fail. He lost his job, took part in a failed business venture, and lost multiple political races before he ever made it to the White House. He once famously said, “Success is going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.” Abraham Lincoln never lost his enthusiasm to succeed. He would go on to liberate millions of African Americans and help save the nation after the Civil War. He is regularly rated by historians as the greatest US president.

Have you ever heard of the business enterprise Traf-O-Data? You probably have not, because it went out of business more than 40 years ago. It was just one of entrepreneur Bill Gates’s failures on his road to success. He was also a Harvard dropout, yet he would go on to form the world’s largest software company and become one of the wealthiest men in the world. How about Laugh-o-gram studios? Have you heard of that one? That was Walt Disney’s failed business venture. He would also notoriously get fired from a newspaper for not being creative enough. The Walt Disney Company is now one of the largest mass media companies in the world.

Failure is inevitable, even for the most successful people on earth. Failure helps us grow and it gives us each an opportunity to reflect and improve. Without failure, there would be no success.

Eliminate Your Fear

Understanding your personal fear of failure is not only necessary to obtain more success, but also to better establish a positive mood and attitude. I cannot stress enough the emotional importance of conquering, understanding, and harnessing this fear. For example, fear of failure in college students has been shown to be associated with high levels of worry, anxiety, cognitive disruption and low levels of optimism. There seems to be several presumed consequences of failure: experiencing shame and embarrassment, devaluing one’s self-esteem, having an uncertain future, and losing the interest of loved ones. In summary, evidence seems to support there is a real emotional burden regarding fearing failure, there for controlling this fear is of great importance.

Have you ever found excuses to delay something in life because you were so concerned you would let others down? Maybe you did not want to pursue a promotion at work, so you found every excuse to not apply for the new position in an effort to avoid the potential failure of not getting it. You delay and delay and wait until you finally gather the courage to make a move. Once you do, you realize you wasted a significant amount of time lamenting in fear.

See, even with tasks that we do end up accomplishing, the fear of failure can many times delay our success. This idea was supported by an article published in the Advances of Health Sciences Education, which found that fear of failure was often associated with academic procrastination in undergraduate students. Other studies have demonstrated that the dread of embarrassment causes male undergraduates to procrastinate to avoid the possibility of failure. The fear of failure and its connection to procrastination can be extrapolated from the educational setting as it really applies to all facets of life and across all avoid the possibility of failure.

The fear of failure demographics. It is fair to say that if we fear failure, we will use procrastination as a strong defense mechanism to avoid the task at hand or delay it, often leading to more anxiety and distress.

What I have observed is that people often fear failure to the point that most become paralyzed. The idea of losing something or letting people down often overpowers the thought of success. Failure has the misperception of being negative, embarrassing and abnormal. This idea of failure as negative is what must change in your mind in order for you to better obtain the happy state you desire. We have an opportunity to perhaps reduce anxiety, increase optimism, boost our self-esteem and stop procrastinating.

Learn to Embrace Failure

How has the fear of failure affected the way you approach life? Are you ever afraid to be passionate about a certain idea or new challenge, because if you fail you might be embarrassed? Are the opinions of others driving some of your decision making? Does the idea of failure often make you think twice about pursuing a new venture in life? If failure were not an option, what risks would you take to obtain success? If you knew you could not fail, what would you be doing right now? Do you procrastinate at times to avoid failure?

As you move forward in life, embrace the possibility of failure. Dig deep and push through. Be inspired by those that have repeatedly failed but have gone on to succeed. Tony Robbins gave excellent advice about how to get over your fear of failure: you should learn to fear the idea of not taking action and settling for a life that is below what you deserve and desire, rather than failing at the action itself. You must train yourself to use the energy of fear to your advantage and accept that when you do decide to pursue something you fear, it may not feel perfect. That is OK.

I have a few additional pieces of advice:

1. Embrace your strengths to improve your self-esteem. This will inherently lead to less fear of failure.

2. Block out the opinions of others as you pursue you dreams. Remember, weak people talk, but strength comes from action.

3. Stop procrastinating. By doing this you set a standard and expectation that you will not allow hesitation to be a subconscious tool to feed your fear.

4. Accept uncertainty. Sometimes the fear of not knowing what the future brings is far worse than the actual future. This fear, as mentioned, will paralyze people into inaction. Life is short, and excitement and happiness stem from pushing through challenges and conquering our fears.

Whether it is a career, relationship, competitive sport or learning a new hobby. Obtaining success after failing has the potential to bring happiness and the acceptance of this imperfect process will make life much more gratifying.

    Dr. Robert Cole, MD and Author of How to Build a Smile

    ROBERT M. COLE, MD is a physician, regional medical director, and an assistant professor of medicine at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He is a practicing intensivist (specialist in intensive care medicine) and is currently a core faculty member for the Inspira Critical Care fellowship and Internal Medicine residency program.

    Dr. Cole is currently the co-chair of the ethics committee for the Inspira Health Network and has served on multiple committees at several hospitals in South Jersey for the last five years. He was named a “Top Doc” in SJ Magazine in 2019 and 2020 and played an integral role in overall surge planning during the 2020 spring wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the South Jersey Region. In addition to these duties, he currently serves as associate medical director of Inspira medical transport and is the medical director for NJ Health Hospice and Palliative care. 

    Dr. Cole is a graduate of the Clemson University and earned his medical degree at Ross University. He completed his residency training in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at Cooper University Hospital, where he also served as both chief resident and chief fellow. He is currently board certified in Internal Medicine, Critical Care and Neurocritical Care. He has developed a strong interest in self-help and coping with adversity through his experience as a practicing physician.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Failure is not fatal, quitting is

    by Sourav Raina
    Well-Being//

    Failure = Success

    by Lori Bumgarner, M.Ed.
    Community//

    How Ten Icons Overcame Rejection and Made It Big

    by Farrah Smith

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.