Do Mindfulness Exercises Improve Motivation?

The value of mindfulness exercises is not easily overstated. Numerous experts identify mindfulness as a factor in reducing stress, anxiety, and in improving physical well-being. Regular meditation and breathing exercises are frequently linked to better immune system function, lower blood pressure, and reduced chronic pain.

Advocates for mindfulness practices believe that it can solve nearly every problem and ailment. It is a mental exercise to open the mind and allow it to wander freely. This means observing thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and the surrounding environment. All of it is a powerful idea. Regular practice can even increase knowledge retention and gratitude.

Mindfulness can do a lot of good in our lives. But can mindfulness exercises increase something like motivation? Is it possible that the activity would make someone more likely to follow through in accomplishing goals?

Build Motivation

In many ways, being mindful is nothing more than building motivation. At its core, mindfulness can help us work through difficult problems and get to the heart of enjoying things that may otherwise go unnoticed. Mindfulness is about recognizing the small things and making the most of them. Doing so can open up a whole new world to observe.

One example is practicing mindfulness while eating. Experts suggest using all senses while cooking. This includes observing the sizzle of a pan of frying meat or the splash of liquid as it fills a cup. While eating, take the time to remove distractions such as TV and cell phones. While chewing, savor every bite and strive to identify each flavor and texture. Doing so helps relax the mind, improve cooking skills, and increase motivation to eat well.

Other experts suggest mindfulness exercises in the classroom help motivate students to succeed. Guided meditation, breathing exercises, or journaling encourage students to slow down and reflect on daily activities. This is linked to increased focus, better behavior, and school performance. Students who are finding success in school are often motivated to keep succeeding.

Mindfulness impacts exercise motivation too. In another study, scientists discovered mindfulness training could be as impactful as aerobic activity classes. Participants were divided into three groups: a control, a mindfulness group, and an exercise group. After the study period, researchers determined that both the mindfulness group and the exercise group were more motivated to be active than the control group. Both were equally likely to stay active after the study.

Stay Engaged with Mindfulness

Of course, mindfulness exercises are not going to solve every single difficulty in life. For example, although these exercises might reduce chronic pain and improve mental health, they may not completely replace the need for certain prescription drugs. It is important to recognize when you may need professional medical attention.

However, the practice can build and maintain motivation for certain things that are difficult to want to do. An example of this is in exercising. Mindfulness practice may increase the desire to experience things and be physically capable of doing so. Mindfulness while exercising will make people more aware of their bodies. Being aware of how the body is reacting to certain activities is important. It can help to understand what the body is and is not capable of.

Mindfulness is easily one of the most powerful tools that any person can access at any time. It can build and maintain motivation. It can increase the ability to experience and enjoy certain aspects of life. And it can make practitioners more present individuals. All of this can go a long way in making lives better and more full of the things that really matter. Get out there and enjoy a mindful life!