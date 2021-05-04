Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do it right now…

If not now.. then when ?!

God gives us the thinking ability. But we the human beings think, think, think, think… Half of our life we’ll spend in thinking !! This is the damn truth !! Simply we will spend more time in thinking than doing. Better stop thinking, stop over thinking, stop too much thinking and jump into the action.

Whatever it may be start doing.. Keep your first step forward. Your first step need not be a big one, take simple steps, move micro steps. Keeping micro steps is far better than doing nothing. So never mind of taking micro steps, be brave take action. Keep remembering the positive affirmations ” If not now then when” , “If I can’t, who can…”

Be fast in taking decision, do whatever you like doing but do it right now, do it today, do it immediately. Actions are better than words !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer

