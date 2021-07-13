Do It for The Process, Not the Prizes

Isn’t winning a prize the best thing ever? Prizes are symbols of hard work, determination, and focus. They are like gifts but ones we worked for. I mean, who doesn’t like receiving prizes?

However, what happens when we don’t bag the grand prize? Does it mean we failed? Many people work with the aim of recognition only, and along the way, they forget what got them started. The end isn’t always the goal. Beauty lies in the sight-seeing during a road trip and not at its end. That is why I am a firm believer in doing everything for the process and not the prizes.

When we want something, we are patient with it. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, as long as it gets to us. Someone once told me that there is beauty in going through a project step by step, making mistakes, learning, and knowing how to handle every mishap. After all, we are meant to find ways around our problems.

Processes also teach us many valuable life lessons like bravery, consistency, determination, and hard work. Below, I have highlighted top 4 reasons why I value the journey to success more than the actual outcome.

Hard work

Sometimes I want to lounge around my house in pajamas and a bowl of noodles snuggled with my pillow, binge-watching an old series. No one likes being tired. But the thing about processes is that they make you focus on your goals.

Instead of lazing around in the house, the idea of working towards my goal of success sounds better. And this time, I know what I want, and I’m a firm believer that hard work pays.

2. Determination

Don’t take shortcuts when working towards a particular goal. If the goal is owning a car, work for it. Do not borrow money to buy one. Lending money to buy a car gets one the great prize of owning a car sooner, but what about the long-run effect?

Determination to get things done and in the right way is the fundamental trick to growing from within.

3. Bravery

Life is full of risks. Some worth taking and some not worth it at all. Doing things for the process teaches us the bravery to handle even the darkest days in our lives. Sometimes we miss out on great opportunities just because we’re scared to try.

Risks are like doors in a dark room, and you don’t know what is waiting for you on the other side. Nevertheless, beyond each door lies a revelation, and that’s worth twisting the handle and pushing it open.

4. Consistency

A lot of people are bad at consistency. Sometimes we write a routine and do not follow it even for a day. Inconsistency is always followed by excuses like ‘I’m tired’ or ‘I’ll start tomorrow.’

But through processes and examples of successful people, we learn that consistency is essential if you want to achieve your dreams.

Working for processes changes the outlook of a person on life. It teaches us many things, including stopping and taking a deep breath.