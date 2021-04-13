Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do Dating Apps Reinforce or Dispel Gender Inequity?

In a world where COVID-19 has taken over, dating apps have become the norm for meeting a potential romantic partner. While many apps are making moves to put women in the drivers’ seat when it comes to starting a conversation, there are still many inequities in the world of online dating and in dating in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In a world where COVID-19 has taken over, dating apps have become the norm for meeting a potential romantic partner. While many apps are making moves to put women in the drivers’ seat when it comes to starting a conversation, there are still many inequities in the world of online dating and in dating in general.

Who Messages First

Most of us have grown up with the idea that the guy makes the first move. Online dating and the transformation of gender roles have put this idea to the test. Dating apps like Bumble have made it so the female messages first, essentially giving them the control in the relationship- at least at the beginning.

Tinder is also testing out a feature on their app in India that allows women to choose whether they initiate a conversation. There are two goals with this feature- to make gender roles more equal and give women a sense of security when using the app.

What Makes a Profile Appealing

Let’s face it- looks matter when it comes to dating apps. We’re essentially living in a swipe culture, where the first impression you make on a potential partner is with a photograph.

Aside from physical attractiveness, other things make a profile more appealing. For men, if they have more pictures on their profile and show that they are physically active and easy-going, they’re more likely to get a swipe right. For women, those who are physically active are also more appealing, as are the romantic types.

While a positive, upbeat personality makes a man more likely to swipe right on a woman’s profile, a good career and higher education still make a man more attractive to the female population.

The Takeaway

The takeaway from all of this is that, even with all the progress on gender inequality and dating apps’ focus to put women in a more assertive role, many of us are still looking for the same things. A physical attraction, even though the phone, is still important. There’s some work to do, but dating apps are making positive strides towards change.

    Madison Campbell, Co-Founder and CEO at Leda Health Company

    A professional with a mission, Madison Campbell is a staunch sexual assault survivor advocate who wants to completely redefine what care looks like in the United States. As a sexual assault survivor herself, Madison knows how difficult -mentally and physically - reporting assault can be, which is why more than 77% of sexual assaults go unreported in the country. She wants to empower people to reclaim their autonomy and tell their story through he business, Leda Health Company. Leda offers HIPAA compliant examination kits that are self-administered and can help people feel more comfortable when reporting their assault.

    Learn more about Madison Campbell and Leda Health Company by visiting her website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Can You Possibly Shoot Your Shot Without Stress?

    by Stanley Imoisili
    Sirinarth Mekvorawuth / EyeEm / Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    21 People Reveal Why They Don’t Use Dating Apps — and How They Meet People Instead

    by Natalia Lusinski
    Community//

    Rachel Lo of ‘Struck’: “Code switch”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.