Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do a little bit extra each day to attain success

You can become an excellent person by constantly setting higher and higher standard for yourself and then by doing everything possible to live up to those standards.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Each and everyone of us has lot of dreams, many goals to achieve, many targets to reach. We’ll have many plan to do that, we’ll follow many tips and tricks to reach it. Time management tips, to do list, breaking up big works to small, wake up early and so many… The above said won’t come on overnight, we need more practice to follow everything.

If suppose you are not good at time management, not having the habit of waking up early, poor in writing your list of works but thriving for success. Struggling to win, reach your goal, reach your target…. there is one way to taste the fruit of success is to do little extra each day. Whatever the work you are doing, whatever the field you are in… just do a little bit extra each and everyday. Gradually increase your work each and every day surely you will attain success one day. Little drops makes an ocean, similarly your efforts daily give you reward one day. Whatever you do, do a little bit extra each day, success is not far from you, you’ll reach it soon.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The 47.5 Hour Week And The Key To Success

    by James Philip
    Community//

    Master Time Management and Eliminate Your Distractions With This 3-Step Plan

    by Daniel Dowling
    Community//

    The New 1-2-3 Goal-Setting Routine

    by Craig Ballantyne

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.