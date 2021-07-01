Dmitry Shapiro of GoMeta: “Let employees use their digital tools of choice”

Let employees use their digital tools of choice. It is hard for IT departments to swallow this, as it goes completely against standardization. The problem with standardization is that it is also restrictive by definition. Technology is evolving dramatically faster than IT departments can respond. Letting employees stay on the bleeding edge gives companies an advantage.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dmitry Shapiro.

Dmitry Shapiro is co-founder and CEO of GoMeta, Inc. whose mission is to make platforms that allow people to turn their dreams into digital realities.

Dmitry fell in love with coding in 1983, inspired by the movie “War Games.” Since then, his love of software led him on an amazing career journey. He left Google in 2016, after spending four years working on many core features of Google’s identity and communications products. Previously, Dmitry was CTO of MySpace Music, founder and CEO of Veoh Networks (a major YouTube competitor), founder and CEO of Akonix Systems (an enterprise network security company) and spent five years as head of web development at Fujitsu.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born in Russia, and moved to the US in 1979. In 1984, I watched the movie “War Games” and was fascinated by computers. While it was cybersecurity that was the first computer-love, over the years I have worked on many different types of things.

Built the web team at Fujitsu from 1995–1999

Founded Akonix Systems, a cybersecurity platform (raised $34M, sold to Quest)

Founded Veoh Networks, a YouTube competitor (raised $70M)

Served as CTO of MySpace Music

Ran various parts of social products at Google from 2012–2016

I am now the co-founder and CEO of Koji (A Creator Economy 2.0 company)

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

My first job, after graduating from Georgia Tech in 1992, was selling phone systems to small businesses. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, we would cold call business owners via phone, setting up in-person meetings for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Often times, people we were contacting would hang up on us. Sometimes, (and I am not proud of this) I would just push redial and try again.

One day, my boss’, boss’, boss called me up in front of the entire sales team (25 people) during an all-hands meeting, and said:

“A very irate business owner called me yesterday complaining, threatening to sue us. It seems that you (Dmitry) really pissed him off!” He then reached into his pocket, took out his wallet, handed me a $100 bill, and asked me to sit back down.

“I want ALL of you to be like Dmitry!!!”, he yelled as he walked out of the conference room.

While that was almost 30 years ago, I still remember that moment as if it happened yesterday, and it reminds me that sometimes our aspirations need to be moderated by not-pissing people off. Having said that, in my experience, progress requires ruffling some feathers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Jerry Goins was the only kid in my high school that knew anything about computers in 1984. While today, we have countless resources at our fingertips to learn to code, at that time computer books weren’t even available. If you wanted to learn, someone had to teach you. Without Jerry, I wouldn’t be where I am today!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

As I mentioned, the movie “War Games” was pivotal in my love of computers.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Creativity and connection are two of our most primal urges as human beings. Technology has given us many new capabilities in connecting with each other and expressing ourselves creatively, and we want more of it! A LOT more!

That’s where Koji comes in. Koji lets you create a global profile where you can aggregate all of your social media platforms. It also allows you to customize it with “add ons, which includes lots of different types of features to facilitate engagement, monetization, data collection, content crowdsourcing, and much more.

Think of it as your new personal homepage, made for the modern mobile and social world, powered by an app store of add ons that is constantly evolving as independent developers create new capabilities.

It is something new. There are no obvious competitors at this time.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I am super excited about the next phase of innovation in social media. Now that we are all connected via various social graphs, and now that we are spending more than 50% of our time on our mobile phones inside of social media and messaging apps, we can start thinking about how to take advantage of these dynamics.

For instance, today if I want to monetize my Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, etc. there is no easy way to do it. I have to ask my fans to go join some other service that I will be using for monetization of content. Patreon, OnlyFans, and many other services exist for this, but there is no single solution that does everything I need as a creator, which forces my fans to join all of these other services have massive drop-off in conversions.

This refactoring of Creator Economy 1.0 into Creator Economy 2.0 is what I am most excited about right now.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation is a process of using information technology to solve business problems. Organizations that are better at taking advantage of information technology have an advantage over competitors. On a practical level, Digital Transformation is a never-ending quest to stay current in a constantly evolving competitive landscape. Because information technology accelerates exponentially, and human beings tend to think linearly, Digital Transformation completion is forever out of reach!

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

All companies can benefit from Digital Transformation. It is not a matter of one industry or another, but rather the alignment of executive priorities and capabilities of their teams to engage in the process.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

When I joined Fujitsu in 1995, they were still sending faxes back and forth between branch offices and customers. Sales people would get on a phone call with potential customers and spend hours gathering information to generate quotes. Configuring a sales proposal required days of work and coordination.

I spent a weekend coding a customer quote configuration system that was rolled out a month before our annual sales conference. The system reduced configuration times from days to less than an hour. By the time the sales conference came around, the entire company felt the power of what a weekend of coding can do.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Companies are like living organisms; they have a rhythm, culture, ways things align as teams learn to work together. Getting people to change what works (even if it is poorly) is hard, even if that change will eventually make them more productive and happier. Digital Transformation requires teams to be inspired to get out of their comfort zones and build new approaches to accomplishing their objectives. This is always challenging, and it is never ending.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Get everyone communicating with each other in the open, digitally. Tools like Slack, Asana, Trello, Monday, Coda, and ClickUp can help accomplish this for organizations of all sizes. I have tried all of them, and personally prefer ClickUp. We are using it at Koji, and it has transformed our workflow!

Train every employee to detect Social Engineering. The weakest link in your security is not the digital hardening of your infrastructure, but the education of your employees. Ask my friend Kevin Mitnik.

Invest in employee happiness. There is nothing more important for productivity! Eric Karpinski has a great book that is a must read “Put Happiness to Work”.

Let employees use their digital tools of choice. It is hard for IT departments to swallow this, as it goes completely against standardization. The problem with standardization is that it is also restrictive by definition. Technology is evolving dramatically faster than IT departments can respond. Letting employees stay on the bleeding edge gives companies an advantage.

Remind employees to take digital detoxes. Our brains need resets once in a while. I take 10 days every year (since 2009) and attend Burning Man. There, we use no information technology (phones stay turned off the entire time, and computers are nowhere to be seen). When I return from that long detox, I am dramatically more productive, creative, and peaceful.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

When given the right environment, humans are naturally innovative. The best thing organizations can do is find ways to let people be creative and get out of their way. Perhaps this quote says it better:

“If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupér

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Some people say give the customers what they want, but that’s not my approach. Our job is to figure out what they’re going to want before they do. I think Henry Ford once said, ‘If I’d ask customers what they wanted, they would’ve told me a faster horse.’ People don’t know what they want until you show it to them. That’s why I never rely on market research. Our task is to read things that are not yet on the page.” — Steve Jobs

During the winter of 2005, I pitched over a dozen major venture capitalists on the idea of letting everyone publish video to the internet. This was months before YouTube launched in April 2005. All of these brilliant venture capitalists looked at me like I was delusional.

“This looks like a solution looking for a problem. WHO would want to share video to the internet? Maybe some mom or dad would want to share videos of the grandkids with the grandparents, but that’s not a big business.”

“Even if you could get people to create these videos and publish them, WHO would want to watch? Producing good content is hard. You need big budgets, equipment, talent. You can’t just point a camera at something and make it interesting. Who wants to watch their neighbor broadcasting?”

“And even if you got both of those, there is no way to make money. Brands would never advertise on user generated content.”

Today we can all laugh at this lack of vision, but that’s the thing; hindsight is 20/20, but VISION, that’s something different altogether!

How can our readers further follow your work?

I am quite active on social media. So, depending on what networks you prefer, you can generally find me oversharing everywhere. The best way to find all my outlets is to go to my personal homepage: https://koji.to/dmitry or https://dmitryshapiro.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!