Dmitria Burby: “Meditate”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dmitria Burby.

Dmitria is an author and healer that helps people reconnect with their spirit. Helping them to see the parts of themselves that have been lost or forgotten on the way to building their life. She is passionate about people rediscovering the vibrancy of life that comes when you are able to feel whole and connected in your life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course! I grew up in a working-class family on a small island in the pacific northwest. I am the middle of three daughters. My mother immigrated from Korea and being half Korean in a predominantly white community I always felt a little bit different than the rest of the kids around me. My parents owned their own small business so we were raised with an extreme work ethic. As a young girl I was able to run and play in the woods to my heart’s content, often to avoid those chores waiting for me back home. As I grew older, there was less opportunity to hide away in the forest and I buckled down in my studies striving to make something of myself.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My parents were always supportive of me to follow my dreams. There was a definite influence of the American Dream in our household. This idea that if you work hard enough that you can make anything of yourself was pervasive in my life. As a young woman, I found what I was good at and leaned into the success that I found there as I built my life.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I feel deep gratitude that I have my husband in my life. At every step of my journey he has been there to support me and encourage me to be who I am at that moment in my growth. He has confidence in me that I can do anything that I am interested in and want, even when I doubt it myself.

I will say that this encouragement is not always easy to take. I had a pivotal moment about seven years ago. I was really struggling to enjoy the life that we had built together. Everything felt like work, taking the kids to the park, having friends over for dinner, going out to dinner, you name it, it felt like just another task to take on. Those of you with young children might be able to relate to this. The idea of packing up all of the “stuff” we needed to do any of it was exhausting and overwhelming. I had a full-time job and was trying to juggle being a wife and a mother. I was lost.

He sat me down and simply asked me, “What DO you like to do? Tell me what you want to do and we will do that.” It was in that moment that I realized that in all of the building of my life that I had lost touch with who I really was. It was a hard moment. But having him there, knowing he would support me as I figured this out, allowed me to dive deep into the question at hand. It is ultimately the pivot that allowed me to become who I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It is hard to think of any of the things that happened in my career as a mistake. They were stepping stones that allowed me to get to this beautiful place that I am at now. The initial thought that popped into my mind was misjudging the importance of culture in the workplace. I had always worked for a company where the company culture was one based on the metaphor of family. As I moved out of the environment I underestimated the importance of culture and that metaphor to me. While it could be seen as a mistake, I ultimately see that final move as a blessing. It is that experience that catapulted me into my own dreams and passion and to set out to inspire the world to find their own joy and happiness.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just released my first book, Return to the Light Within: How I Woke Up, Rediscovered Who I am, and Found Happiness. It is the story of my own transformation and journey in seeking joy and happiness in my life. I truly believe that by sharing my story that it will reach someone out there and inspire them to approach their own life in a new way. Not necessarily to follow in my footsteps, but to be inspired by the possibility of what life can offer each of us.

I am also working on my second book, Finding Your Light Within: A Framework for Self-Discovery. This book is really a masterclass and workbook to help people navigate their own journey.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Courageous, Authentic, and Motivated.

I honestly have never thought of myself as courageous and then recently I realized that I often step into situations or take on things that most people simply won’t. I believe that courage has helped me since I was young, running through the woods, climbing trees all the way through stepping into boardrooms with CEOs, being the only woman in the room. One of my favorite examples of courage is when I asked to create a way to connect the marketing we were doing to liquor sales and present this to the CEO, COO, and CFO of Bacardi. I walked in, being the only woman, and explained why they should be using this model for all of their brands. I didn’t realize until years later what a big deal that meeting was until one of the men that was in that room with me shared just how poignant a moment it was in his own work experience.

While I never thought of myself as courageous, I have always known myself to be authentic. This trait is so important to my success because it allows me to stay true to myself, it allows me to sleep at night, and feel comfortable with what I share with the world. For me, my authenticity comes through in every interview I do and every piece of content I create. Nothing is off limits and I work intentionally to share all the parts of my life with transparency.

The final trait I selected was motivation. You can have all the courage and all the authenticity in the world, but if you don’t have motivation to take action you won’t move forward. My motivation to create and grow is key to my continued evolution. It allows me to anchor my life in a vision and move towards that end.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Sure, the simple answer is that I have lived through the transformation from being unable to access joy to finding joy in my everyday life. I am an authority because I have experienced that journey and continue to do so. This journey is so important to me that I actually left my corporate job with my executive title and have focused all of my time on helping others find ways to access joy in their life. I am certified in NLP (neuro-linguistics programming) and have a practice that helps hundreds of clients access joy and happiness in their lives (without blowing up all the good things they have built).

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

We have a really interesting culture in the US, our society prides itself on working hard to build the American Dream. We are so focused on building and creating something outside of ourselves that we forget to nurture our relationships and honor our heritage. So often that time spent working hard comes at the price of connection to who we are. We often work to build a life based on what the media or external sources tell us will bring us happiness rather than looking inward to understand what we actually desire. So many other countries around the world make room in their culture for family and connection, there is balance in their societies between material wealth and emotional well-being.

Despite all of the privileges and opportunities we have in the US, our definition of happiness is intrinsically tied to how much money we have. Unfortunately, for many, chasing happiness ends up being a futile effort to make more money. And for the few that reach that dream of material wealth, they often find that while money can help provide a nicer home, nicer cars, and the like, that material wealth on its own does not equate to happiness.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest misconception about finding joy and happiness is that you need to accomplish something, whatever it is in your own mind, before you get to receive joy and happiness. The truth is that no matter your circumstances, there is a way to look at your life and access joy and happiness. There is no magic place that you need to get to in order to deserve or earn the right to happiness.

In my own journey to finding happiness, I thought that I would find happiness once I had the perfect job or was the perfect mother, with the perfect life. Then one day I looked around me and realized I had that “perfect” life that I thought that I needed to deserve happiness and I was still miserable. I was working long hours, never home with my family, and when I was home, I was exhausted and unable to engage. It is only in retrospect that I was able to see that I was chasing happiness through external praise and accolades. I was only happy when someone else told me that I was doing a good job.

What I discovered was that happiness must be an internal way of being. I had found a way to truly understand who I was outside of all of the external definitions. It was when I was able to stand on my own, knowing exactly who I am, that I found an inner well of happiness that I could tap into. That inner well is there no matter what your external circumstances are.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest mistake that I see people make when they are trying to find happiness is that they “blow up” their life. People so often make a decision that this new thing is going to make them happy. They think that a new job, a new partner, the new whatever is going to make them happy and they decide that the old version of that thing is what is causing their unhappiness. People end up running to and away from things constantly and cause so much chaos in their lives that it is hard to get calm and still to go inward.

I have a client that was constantly dating new men. Each time she felt unhappy she would run to a new partner thinking they would make her happy. But the reality is that she needed to go inward to find that place of happiness for herself. She needed to do the work to rediscover who she is so that when she did interact with people she had a clear understanding if those people would compliment who she already knows she is. This is such a common mistake people make, to focus on an external solution to a problem that lies within.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?”

Make Time for Yourself

It is so easy to forget to take care of yourself, especially in these turbulent times when we never know what shift is coming next. In a world where we are on back-to-back video calls or running from one thing to the next, take time to honor yourself and remind yourself that you are important too. When I worked on a corporate campus, I used to step to the side in the stairwell and simply take three deep breaths. Yes, I was going to be a minute or two late to my next meeting. But it was so important to take that time to breathe and allow my body to relax. It was just as important to remind myself that I was important enough to take that time to breathe, that the work and the other people came second to my need for that life sustaining air. Find a way in your life to spend just a few minutes a day doing something for yourself. Once you make this a daily habit you can start to increase the amount of time you are spending doing this. You will be shocked at how much this one act can shift how you feel.

2. Meditate

This is a common one for a reason. Learning to meditate and having it become a practice in your life is the easiest way to access more joy and happiness. When you first start to meditate it is about learning to turn down the part of our brain that is running so fast, but eventually meditation becomes about learning to access the parts of our brain that are access points to calmness, tranquility, and gratitude. These three things are like super fuel to creating joy and happiness in your life. It is difficult to go from a state of stress and anxiety to one of joy and happiness. Often we need to cross through other states to get there. Calmness, tranquility, and gratitude are easy paths to create between stress and happiness.

3. Rediscover Yourself

A little more advanced tip is the active work of rediscovering who you are. When you engage in the work of self-discovery, you are actively shedding the external definition of who you have been told you should be or need to be and discovering who you are inside. This process of rediscovery gives you access to that internal well of happiness, allowing you to rely on yourself rather than others to have joy and happiness in your life.

4. Actively Live in Gratitude

I find when I am struggling to experience joy and happiness in my life that grounding myself in gratitude always helps. I start with the easy things I can be grateful for, whatever that is for you, use it! Then get into the more challenging things that are going on in your life. Look for the ways in which you can have gratitude for those things showing up. This sounds hard but as you practice it gets easier and easier. When I am really struggling with this practice, I often think back to when we unexpectedly lost my brother-in-law last year. He was in his mid-forties and at the peak of his health. In the midst of grief I realized that we also had gained a greater capacity to love and appreciate one another. I often return to this moment to remind myself that in every situation, even the most challenging ones there is something that can also be gained.

5. Reestablish Deep Connections

Reestablishing deep connections can be within yourself and with other people in your life. The key to this is that you connect with people that you care deeply about and that you do so within healthy boundaries. When you are doing the other things listed and you find yourself in a healthy place, that is the time to open yourself up to experiencing life with others. Living together is such a precious gift that we often set aside to pursue other endeavors. At the end of our lives it is the time we spend with the people we love that matters to us most. Make sure you are honoring those relationships and the importance they have in your life. Sharing your journey with others amplifies the joy and happiness that you are feeling and allows you to spread that feeling to others.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

First, I’d like to say I am not a medical expert. If someone you know is struggling with depression, encourage them to seek professional help. Create a safe container to have an open conversation about mental health and support their process. It can be hard for people to recognize what they are experiencing or acknowledge that they are struggling. I have found that sharing my own story and the challenges I have faced with anxiety and depression often open the door to a relatable neutral ground.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a movement around self-discovery, encouraging everyone to take the time to get to know themselves outside of what they have been told who or what they should be or need to be. I truly believe that knowing who and what you are unlocks access to so much of what we all desire. It gives us perspective on the life we are living, insight into our purpose, access to joy and happiness, and allows us to live our life with a sense of ease.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Of course I would love to meet with The Dalai Lama or Oprah, those feel like obvious choices that align with my passion. But the person I would choose to have a private meal with would be Meghan Markle. She is a powerful woman that is shifting the narrative around mental health and what is truly important in life in a graceful way. Her own lived experience is so multidimensional that she can relate to so many different people and truly connect to their stories. I think she would teach me so much.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find my blog at luminancehealing.com, I post on a regular basis about how to transform your life of effort into a life of ease, to access joy and happiness in your life. You can also find me on instagram at instagram.com/luminancehealing

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!