Djordje Novakovic Shares Advice On How To Overcome Stress And Attain Success As An Individual

Forex expert Djordje Novakovic is an entrepreneur who has helped more than 2000 individuals achieve their goals and aspirations. In a recent interview with Djordje, he revealed the tips he’s used over the years to combat stress and achieve success as an entrepreneur. Let’s have a look;

Avoiding Stress

How can one avoid the stress that comes with being an entrepreneur and run a successful business at the same time? This is an age-old question that has plagued countless minds.

During the interview, Djordje shares that stress shouldn’t be a problem, that’s if you learn how to enjoy the simple things in life such as spending time with quality people such as your family and your friends. 

“Don’t hang out with tons of people, just find that right one that will bring you real value and won’t use you.” – Says Djordje.

Apart from this, Djordje recommends that you engage in fun activities such as bowling, go-karting, basically anything to take your mind off stress.

Overcoming Obstacles

Djordje recalls that one of the most difficult aspects when he first started out was the fact that he was judged by everyone;

“Hey Djo, you are too young to become a trader” or “Hey Djo, who do you think you are? You are too young to help older people.” Were words he heard frequently.

Nowadays, whenever he sits back and realizes how much he accomplished, he thanks himself for not paying attention to all they said back then. 

Another obstacle he faced was his mind. Djordje shared that at some point he was limited by his mind. Back then he thought that earning more than 20,000$ a month. When he realized that this was the wrong mindset to have, he overcame this. And he went on to earn hundreds of thousands a month. 

“The only way to overcome these obstacles is to believe in you, in my case I always believed in me. But this confidence is only the result of what my family brought me, they always believed in me, they always pushed me to overcome anything, they always told me that i was young, it was normal to fail, that i had a nice background blablabla which led me to become the person who I’m today.”

Achieving Success

In light of this topic, Djordje attributes his success to a couple of things, the first would be the fact that he always plans his day the night before. “It’s important to optimize your time.”- says Djordje.

The next thing would be the help he has received from different people in his life such as his family and girlfriend. He discloses that they helped him gave a retrospective vision about himself and his actions 

