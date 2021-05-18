DJ Tahlia Paris: “Don’t stress the little things”

Have fun! Life can get stressful at times, like any other job but try and make the most of it.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing DJ Tahlia Paris.

Tahlia was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA and is a total “Cali girl”. At the young age of 5, she was scouted out by a modeling agency, which led her to her current hobby and career in modeling. She’s also a trained dancer and gymnast. Tahlia has been involved with the PIayboy community since she was eighteen and was one of Hugh Hefner’s body paint models for the famous Midsummer Night’s Dream mansion party in 2015. She was named Playboy’s Cyber Girl of the Month in January 2016 and Playboy’s Cyber Girl of the Year in 2017.

In early 2019, Tahlia decided to start DJing in order to optimize her international hosting appearances at clubs and other venues. She had always taken an interest in the music industry and turned her hobby into a great value-add for her existing brand. Tahlia hired her first DJ mentor, DJ Lenny Ducano, in 2019 to enhance her knowledge on different industry software and equipment such as Serato, Rekordbox, traditional controllers and CDJs.

Like any dedicated professional, Tahlia is constantly learning new techniques to advance her skillset and be known as a top-performing DJ in this competitive industry space. Tahlia has shared the stage with Dante Monteverde (aka Tirro), Hunnar Deuces and Paul Alexander (aka DJ Paul Ahi) to name a few. She has also worked with reputable music engineers Xavier Daniels (Manager at Paramount Recording Studios) and Kubla Khan (credited producer and songwriter).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Growing up in Santa Barbara was amazing. There really is nowhere like it in the world. It’s a very small town and everyone knows everyone-which was interesting, to say the least! Santa Barbara, to this day, is still one of the best places I’ve ever been, and I’ve traveled all over the world, so that says something.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I decided to start my DJ career to expand my ‘Tahlia Paris’ brand and showcase my growth as a person. Besides having a great taste in music (or so I’ve been told) I thought it would be a great way to get fans more involved with me by being able to attend things like my DJ gigs, listen to my playlists, etc;

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since I started my DJ career only a year or so ago, one of the most interesting things I’ve done, which really only came up due to the Pandemic, was Djing a live show. I worked with a company called “RedHouse Presents” during quarantine and we were able to produce a fully staged, live show on Twitch. It ended up being really cool and something I probably would have never really tried if it wasn’t for the times that we are in.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I would make when I first started to DJ would be things like leaving filters on, so the music sounds different and it tweaks it a bit. I was able to outgrow it by getting into the groove of things and having a routine every time I DJ.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Something I’ve recently been working on and expanding is my Tahlia Paris branded merchandise line. The latest drop includes some merch for my first ever single, “I Don’t Need You” that I just dropped which is pretty exciting for me. Check it out at www.shoptahliaparis.com.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Music diversity is so important! Not everyone, sadly, likes the same genre of music as you. With that being said you can’t always have the same hip-hop songs, per se, playing at all times. You have to mix in some other flavors with it as well because not everyone likes hip hop and it’s important to always read the room when you’re DJing.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each. 5 things I wish someone had told me:

1) Stay organized, with finances, music libraries, wardrobe, etc!

2) Always be confident.

3)Don’t be afraid to ask questions/reach out to get help from people who are where you want to be and were once in your shoes. They can help you get to where you are.

4) Have fun! Life can get stressful at times, like any other job but try and make the most of it.

5) Don’t stress the little things. Things aren’t always going to go your way, sadly, so the best you can do is learn from your mistakes and move on from it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

To thrive in this business, I think that it’s so important to make connections with people, and to network! Networking is so important in the beginning, middle and the end! The more people you know the more resources that you have.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is actually something I am still trying to figure out! I love animals, I love kids so I was thinking I might get more involved in some other type of charity work. I would love nothing more than to help out my community in any way I can, and to be able to inspire others to do the same.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mother! I am so grateful for her. She has helped me all the way from the very beginning when I was starting my modeling career. She is always the first person cheering me on, telling me to go for my dreams and also helping assist me to get there! Whether it’s helping with emails and bookings to helping me apply for Playboy online when I was 18 years old, my Mom has been my #1 help!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A life lesson quote and something that I live by is, “Everything happens for a reason.” I know in a way that can sound cheesy however, through the good and the bad times telling myself this, truly helps. Knowing that even though things may not be perfect in this moment, it could just be a lesson that will only make me stronger, everything happens for a reason.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There actually isn’t. I am first of all a Libra, so with that being said I am very indecisive and that would be too hard of a question to ask, there are far too many people who I think are amazing and have a great impact on this world, however not solely one person that stands out, I’m very nonchalant about a lot!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can check out my latest news and drops at www.shoptahliaparis.com, and also follow me on social media @tahliaparis & @djtahliaparis.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!