DJ Paoni: “Listening to our employees has been the single most important part of our efforts ”

Listening to our employees has been the single most important part of our efforts — to hear and understand what they’re thinking, feeling and needing. To accomplish this, we had regular employee wellness checks using Qualtrics surveys. This allowed us to make required resources available or changes in policy in real time.

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing DJ Paoni.

As president of SAP North America, DJ Paoni is responsible for the strategy, day-to-day operations, and overall customer success in the United States and Canada. Since joining SAP in 1996 as an account executive, DJ has held several leadership roles throughout the organization. Prior to his current role, he was the managing director of the Midwest and oversaw the region’s profitability, strategic direction, and all client-related activities.

An active member of the community, DJ serves on the board of GENYOUth, a non-profit organization that collaborates with schools, communities, and business partners to improve nutrition and physical activity in children’s lives. He is also on the board of Qualtrics, a leader in experience management software.

DJ earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. DJ is married to his wife Susie, and together they have two children, Anna and Ben.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thanks for having me! That’s a great question. I had dreams of being a sports broadcaster in university!

I always tell rising talent how important it is to build their networks. If it weren’t for mine, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Once I graduated, I was selling software with another company. I wasn’t thinking about making a move, but a friend of a friend recommended I apply for a job with SAP. I always found technology interesting, and I appreciated that SAP worked across so many different industries, across the country, across the globe! Also, the company culture is second to none. I could never have predicted that I’d be working with the same company for nearly 25 years — and I couldn’t have imagined it would be with a tech company, but It’s been a great journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

As an organization, SAP’s mission is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. It’s easy to get caught up in meetings and deliverables and lose sight of that bigger goal.

When the pandemic struck, I think so many people felt unsure of what was happening or how to prepare for what was coming — myself included. On March 20, I got a call. The CEO of GENYOUth, a nationally recognized youth wellness organization that strives to create healthy school communities by empowering students and providing the resources for youth to build healthy, high-achieving futures, called to tell me that with schools closing, 25 million children wouldn’t know where their next meal would come from. Families were experiencing major disruptions, whether it be through school closures, layoffs, or furloughs due to COVID-19. As a result, the simple act of putting food on the table was something many families struggled with. GENYOUth wanted to know if we could help. Within an hour of that call, I had seven senior leaders from SAP on the phone to create a plan.

One week later, we had an easy-to-use, mobile friendly web application, SAP4Kids, up and running that enabled families to identify local school feeding sites and other available resources on an intuitive locator map. Over 30,000 sites across all 50 states and the District of Columbia were captured, with that number growing daily through crowd-sourced information and organizational adoption.

Sometimes corporate missions feel lofty and it’s difficult to recognize the direct role we play to accomplish them. Within one week, I was in a position to leverage the best talent in the business and our unique solutions to battle food insecurity on behalf of children across the country. I’ll never forget the experience.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

There’s an old proverb that says, “if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”. I know some work environments are hyper competitive. It’s tempting to manage a task solo to prove yourself to management. But throughout my career, I have grown more professionally during times of collaboration, and my customers have benefited from the unique points of views and skills a team brings to the table. Nights aren’t as late, quality of work improves, and we learn to depend on and trust each other. In my opinion, true collaboration and teamwork is key for success.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Make yourself available. We understand the professional benefits of mentors, but we don’t often consider the personal benefits like improved self-esteem, work life balance, etc. Mentored employees advance more rapidly, earn more and feel committed to an organization that invests that time in them.

In 2019, we launched a program to target those just beginning their careers, called the Emerging Talent Advisory Board. Of hundreds of potential candidates, 14 are chosen to participate, where they are partnered with senior managers led by my senior leadership team. The idea is to open the lines of communications for a two-way exchange and to include sessions focusing on reverse mentoring for the managers to learn from these young recruits.

Participants receive briefs from leaders on challenges the company is facing and then are asked to build out substantive recommendations with strategy and tactics to address the issue. They’ve appeared before Congress, briefed some of the most senior executives in the company and feel a sense of purpose.

Many industries are facing generational shifts, making mentorship more important than ever. At SAP we are a 5-generation organization. Traditionalists work alongside Gen X, who rub elbows with the iGeneration. Our cross generational mentorship programs have highlighted the benefits of mentorship for both our seasoned veterans and for those just starting their careers. There’s so much to be learned, so carving out that time and being open has helped us create a great culture.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My dad always said “you have to be the CEO of your own career.” That stuck with me. I remember accompanying a big potential customer on a trip to Germany. We were all sitting in a room, hashing out the deal and there was still a disconnect. The customer wasn’t entirely sold. I was a more junior account executive at the time — relatively unknown by those in the room at that point — but I knew a better way address their concerns. I shot up and walked myself to the white board and drew out an explanation that impressed both the customer and our leadership team. No one invited me up. I knew I could do it and made a name for myself in the process.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

I always felt proud that our organization offered a robust health and wellness package to employees. But then the pandemic hit, and it put more hours in the working day, creating exhaustion and burnout compounded by the stress that many workers faced in balancing professional and personal demands. Experiencing feelings of isolation and lack of community made it even harder.

As a first step, we prioritized empowering management to make the necessary decisions to keep their teams safe and healthy, above everything else. Next, we adjusted wellness programs to meet new needs brought on by the virtual work environment, enabling employees to live and perform at their best. As an example, we enhanced the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), a free, confidential support hotline for employees facing challenges, complemented by in-house initiatives focusing on professional one-on-one consultation, such as health and well-being.

Listening to our employees has been the single most important part of our efforts — to hear and understand what they’re thinking, feeling and needing. To accomplish this, we had regular employee wellness checks using Qualtrics surveys. This allowed us to make required resources available or changes in policy in real time.

We extended crisis leave through end of the year and offered coaching programs to help employees decrease stress and anxiety. We appointed a concierge health service for employees — top interactions since COVID hit have been mental health related and offered confidential short-term counseling programs free of charge.

We also created days for employees to disconnect and recharge. We held an “Out of Home Office Day” and this year announced our first “Mental Health Day”. Every SAP employee across the globe was given one day to step away from their desks and do anything but think about work. This wasn’t just another day off; we positioned it as a clear message from the company that it’s okay to relax.

In addition to these specific days, we’ve also integrated meditation and overall wellness into the day-to-day routine of our employees with a recurring weekly NA wide meditation session and have enhanced our Flex Work policies to further support the way our employees are working now and will continue to work in future.

What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

It feels like we all know someone affected by mental illness. Sometimes putting numbers to a trend is the most powerful way to raise awareness. According to the American Institute of Stress, one million workers are absent every day due to stress. The CDC said depression specifically is estimated to cause nearly 200 million lost workdays each year. Many employees report being less productive because of how they feel.

We drilled in deeper with our teams. In our own remote pulse surveys, a third of our employees had stress levels higher than their satisfaction levels, and 61% said they were working slightly above to well above capacity. We are fortunate to have the tools available to gauge employee sentiment, but with that comes the responsibility to take action. Seeing our own results showed us how serious this mental health wave was.

This year was unparalleled in terms of what people were dealing with: health, anxiety, work/life balance, childcare. Much has changed in the last year, but this hasn’t: we remain concerned about our employees’ health and wellbeing and will do what is needed to support them. Safe, healthy and engaged employees do their best work — so being there for each other has been a significant focus for us.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

The emphasis needs to be placed on eliminating the stigma associated with mental illness. We’ve been sweeping the topic under the societal rug for decades. People will delay seeking treatment or avoid it altogether if they think there are personal or professional consequences for raising their hands and asking for help. As allies, there are several steps we can take to help reduce the stigma:

First, education around mental illness is key. When we arm ourselves with knowledge, we can break down barriers and dispel common myths. This step is essential — especially for people managers — as they can guide employees at risk by being sensitive and empathetic and providing and facilitating appropriate support. Second, we need to be aware of how behavior and language can affect how others feel. For example, we should avoid using mental health conditions as adjectives. Employees should feel comfortable and safe speaking out about the mental health issues they are suffering from, and this starts with a workplace that perpetuates a no-stigma, inclusive culture. How people speak about mental health is a huge piece of that. Third, everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. Whether an employee is struggling with loneliness, balancing a job while homeschooling, or grappling with the emotional distress of current social justice issues, we are all coping with various challenges. Let’s come together and support each other. These all seem like very basic steps but make a real difference to someone struggling.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

There’s so much that can be done. First, studies have shown that a lack of sleep affects one’s mental health, so we should prioritize getting a good night’s sleep as often as possible. A balanced diet is important, and activity can help reduce stress levels. It feels like we’ve been sleeping in our offices for the last year and a half, so making it a priority to take breaks, get some exercise and quality sleep are a great place to start to feel better.

A psychological habit that I believe takes a toll is a fear of failure. As a leader, I appreciate someone who commits to always doing their best work. A person who won’t stop until it’s right. Even with this approach, it’s important to recognize that mistakes are going to happen. We strive for our managers to support their employees to push boundaries, ask questions, fall down, but get back up. The strongest team members are the ones who can accept that something didn’t go the way they expected, recognize the lesson learned and make the necessary changes for success. Failure is the best way for us to know what needs improving; it makes innovation possible and growth happen. We are pushing for our employees to view failure in a positive light as well.

Do you use any practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

I find that when I can step away from my desk and take a walk, I’m able to clear my head and think about the task at hand free of distractions. Fresh air, sunshine and a change of scenery — especially now that our homes double as our offices — does wonders for me to reduce stress and avoid feeling overwhelmed. I’ll even take calls while walking my dog!

I’ve also gotten into the habit of blocking time in my calendar. Being in back to back virtual meetings makes it hard to be fully present — I find the breathing room allows me to be a better leader and stay focused.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, written by Stephen R. Covey. It came recommended to me after graduating college. I read it very early on in my career, but I still think about its lessons to this day. There’s a story in there that I find myself telling more often than the others. I’m always asked the difference between being a manager and being a leader. In the book, Covey describes a good manager who brings a group of top performers who work under him into the jungle. They are tasked with cutting their way through the foliage with machetes. They have perfect formation, their machetes are sharp, the cutting motions are smooth, they’ve even come prepared with food and water. Everything is perfect. In contrast, a great leader given the same team and task climbed up the highest tree and said, “wrong jungle!”

The story and the book help highlight that leadership and management are two different things — a manager’s focus on how best to complete a task can’t replace a leader’s vision of what needs to be accomplished more broadly. For this reason, we keep focused on building teams with leaders and managers to achieve the best results.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A huge issue that affects developing and developed nations is food insecurity. In the US, 25 million kids rely on schools to provide their one well balanced meal for the day. When students aren’t fed or are hungry, it’s so much harder to learn. As a board member of GENYOUth, I’m in a position to help children across the country get access to nutritious meals and snacks here, but this is a global challenge.

When we look beyond our borders, the World Health Organization says that 690 million people are categorized as hungry. That’s 8.9 percent of the world population — and that’s increased by 10 million in one year. WHO estimates 2 billion people in the world do not have regular access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food. Sadly, the pandemic has added to these numbers. Small steps, like contacting government officials in support of food aid for domestic and international programs and organizing food drives to support those struggling locally, are a good start.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Follow me on Twitter! @PaoniDJ

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!