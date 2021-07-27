DJ Eric “E-Rock” Nagrampa: “Empathy”

Empathy. You’ll be able to do more for your peers as a human and clients. If you’re able to understand the needs of others, how they feel, you’ll be able to navigate through any situation better in all aspects of life.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Eric “E-Rock” Nagrampa, an Entrepreneur, DJ to the stars, Radio Personality, Podcaster, and Music Director from San Francisco, California. A dual resident to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nagrampa is known nationwide. Notable achievements include nationally syndicated radio shows, major club residencies around the United States, and sharing the stage with top musical talents including John Legend, Ludacris, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, and J. Cole. Nagrampa is passionate about entrepreneurship in the music industry along with philanthropy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up as a single child with two great immigrant parents. My mother was from El Salvador and my father was from the Philippines. Growing up in a multicultural household was something that I value deeply to this day. To be able to see the world from two different worldly perspectives provided me with so much insight and appreciation for my life. My mother was and still is one of the most fierce entrepreneurs I’ve ever seen, and my father was the most incredible man who worked tirelessly to give me a great life. I count my blessings every day because of the work ethic instilled in me by my parents and life experiences.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Back when I was 11 years old, I had a love for playing baseball and going swimming with the other kids in the neighborhood. One day, during a typical Saturday afternoon, swimming pool visit, I encountered a tribe of 3 brothers, LJ, Charlie, and Pete. After befriending the trio, I became a regular visitor to their household to play video games. Little did I know that Charlie, the middle child, was a DJ. Anytime I would come to their house to play video games with the youngest child (Pete,) I had noticed that Charlie was always practicing in the adjacent room. Sure enough, my curiosity got the best of me and led me to ask Charlie to let me watch what he was doing. From then that began my journey and I went over to practicing DJ’ing under Charlie’s mentorship all the time. Little did I know then that that moment would lead me to this point today, being able to see the world and impact many lives along the way through music.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

My late Grandfather was one of the biggest San Francisco 49er football fans you would ever meet. He “bled” red & gold, he lived for that team. Throughout my childhood, he would always mention that one day he’d love to see me play football, that I could be the next Joe Montana. That never happened but by the good graces of God and my journey, I ended up working directly for the San Francisco 49ers football organization. Working for them is something that I was deeply proud and passionate about due to the team’s history amongst my family. I didn’t become one of the team’s star players, but being the team’s founding DJ is an accomplishment and fills my family and I with great pride. My most cherished moment within the organization would be programming the pre-game warm-up music list on the behalf of the 49ers team during Superbowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That moment will always be close to my heart.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Never stop, never settle, never feel that you’ve ever arrived. Always wake up with the feeling that YOU HAVE WORK TO DO! What can you do today to be better tomorrow even in the slightest form and under the most dire circumstances? Stay “hungry” and ALWAYS ANSWER YOUR PHONE! You never know who shared your contact information and what opportunities may lie within that conversation that you’re meant to have. I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve seized an opportunity by just answering a call I wasn’t expecting. YOUR BEST ABILITY WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR AVAILABILITY.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of the greatest mentors in my life would have to be none other than the Bay Area’s own and most legendary Jazzy Jim Archer, Program Director for KMVQ 99.7 NOW FM San Francisco. “Jazzy” always made sure that I recognized my self-worth and I was always capable of doing so much if I really put my mind to it. He taught me what it took to get to the top of the industry, how to stay hungry, and remain humble. We set goals and I’m proud that today I have not only surpassed a few of those aspirations, I accomplished my “push goals” also known as my top tier goals.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Being a DJ has really enabled me to understand that we can invoke a feeling and inspire someone through the vibes we transmit. You never know the power of hearing your favorite song until you’re against the ropes and need something to bring you a place of escape. That is our role, to allow you to escape the stressors of life through the art and love of DJing. As of recently, I along with my closest colleagues known as the Headliner Music Club were able to raise awareness and money, over $70,000 USD, during the coronavirus pandemic to help those in need. From turning my hobby into my career was a dream but more so a calling during a global pandemic. Since gigs were put at a pause in person until recently, we made an impact on those who need an escape, inspiring those through our craft, giving those that were going through a tough time a way to be distracted by streaming live on Twitch. As things have started to open, djs are still streaming on Twitch as a way to connect with their newly gained international fan base.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I had always been “alright,” but I could never say I was never worrisome about my place in the world. I remember one night, later in my career where I could not afford to pay the bill for my dog’s vet bill. I had to leave him overnight until I could figure out how to pay for him to come home. I had realized that at that time, I wasn’t smart with my money, I wasn’t smart about earning it or saving it, and I wasn’t aware that anything could happen at any given time that would need me to rise to the occasion. As meniscal as this moment may seem to many, I felt very irresponsible, I felt very low, very dumbfounded with how I had lived my life because my dog is my world. I spoke with my girlfriend and had an epiphone. I realized I was tired of being overlooked, I was extremely frustrated of not being able to do what I’d like to do or needed to do because I did not do the work. I knew I needed to step up or do something else. I began to negotiate deals that I was worthy of, I put in the proper work, and I took on the mentality “hustle harder.” It was a long ride and a lot of lessons learned, but all of it amounted to where I am today.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

When you wear your heart on your sleeve, this list can go long. There are many DJ’s, artists, businessmen and businesswomen, charities, and movements that I may have had my hand in their careers starting or flourishing at some point, but to name them all it would take up the entire interview. I don’t really expect too much praise for it, I just love the reward of seeing everyone I believe in flourish whether you took part in their journey at the start or at the turning point of success for them.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

I don’t know if I can name three things with each other, but I think empathizing a bit more with those around you could make an entirely different world by doing so. Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes can inspire you to do the best thing for yourself or that individual. Empathy is the cornerstone of why I do what I do as a DJ, a businessman, as a human. Empathy leads me to constantly think about how we can be better not only as individuals but as a society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Empathy. You’ll be able to do more for your peers as a human and clients. If you’re able to understand the needs of others, how they feel, you’ll be able to navigate through any situation better in all aspects of life. Save your money, you never know when that rainy day will arrive as you read from my “turning point” moment. Invest. Take any amount you can and invest! Be very cautious of who sits in the front row of your life. I used to think everyone had my best interest at heart. As much as I wanted to believe that was a true statement, at times it was not the case. You have to select those who will not only applaud you when you win but always inspire you to do better when you lose. Diet is everything. Diet isn’t always just food: it’s thoughts, it’s energy, it’s everything you can “consume.” If you don’t choose wisely on what you consume both physically and mentally, you could be put in a bad place that will take some time to reverse. Be weary of what’s good for you and what’s not, especially on social media. Follow and surround yourself with positive moments and energy that you can digest that allow you to thrive in a peaceful way. Health is wealth.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to help lost youth. As a kid, I wasn’t the best student in middle school or high school but as an adult I do understand that with the right mentorship, I was able to thrive. It took me a while to bloom, but at times I wish I had the information and business knowledge I have today to have been able to act swiftly on making those adjustments. Sharing information is so crucial to growth, and sometimes I wish that we could all share it sooner so everyone could thrive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“It’s nice to be important but always it will be more important to be nice.” Being genuine will not only help you, but it’ll make someone else want to help you.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’m a big fan of inclusion and progressive change. If there was anyone I’d like to have a cup of coffee with or per say a private lunch, I’d say Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC would win that contest. Fingers crossed that will happen someday soon!

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!