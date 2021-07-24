DJ D Jones Of Spark Entertainment: “Not everyone will see your vision”

Not everyone will see your vision. I encounter people who can’t fathom that someone who doesn’t have celebrity status can be a successful DJ. I’ve been told it will never work, that it’s unstable and that becoming a full-time DJ is a bad idea. I see the glass as half full and can honestly say that following my vision for myself has been one of the best things that I have ever done.

DJ D. Jones is a premier, upscale private event DJ and founder of Spark Entertainment Group who has created a national reputation for himself through his unique and customized client experiences. Based in Chicago with clientele throughout the country, DJ D. Jones brings the club experience to luxury events with a specialty in corporate events, high-end private events and weddings. Since 2016, DJ D. Jones and his brands have ranked as one of the top 10 wedding entertainers in Chicago by Expertise.com. Along with that distinct honor, he also ranked in the top 5 percent of Wedding Wire Wedding DJs. Today, DJ D. Jones DJs with and owns a portfolio of other entertainment brands, including Spark Entertainment Group, Weddings By D. Jones, Chicago Smile Booth, and Hotel Jones.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I first fell in love with music as a child. As early as I can remember, I always listened to and enjoyed sharing music with anyone who would listen. Throughout my childhood, I would go to sleep literally almost every night with the radio on. I started DJing on air at my high school during my Junior and Senior years on our school radio station. I later attended college and studied radio and television broadcasting. It wasn’t until 2008 that I began to take the art of DJing seriously. I founded the Spark Entertainment group as a way to serve more clients and give them awesome entertainment experiences from some of the best DJs and live musicians in the business. Our team specializes in providing entertainment for upscale private, corporate and wedding events.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The real “Aha Moment” was when I had more demand than I had availability. I realized that I was actually leaving potential revenue on the table by not having a team to satisfy the needs of clients. That would’ve been early 2014. The spark didn’t come to me until 2019, I was still unofficially booking until I took the full leap into the industry. I realized, you can only be in so many places at one time.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t know that I was a natural born entrepreneur. I grew up around my grandfather who was an entrepreneur. He owned a restaurant from the better part of my childhood, until I was 17 or 18. Prior to that he had gas stations, rental properties etc. So to me it wasn’t foreign to be able to make a living by being self employed. So I saw that from a young age and thought that if someone else can do it then I can.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

No one directly helped me start anything with DJing. I was a lone dog starting a family living in Dekalb, IL- the farthest you could be from DJ culture. I came in contact with a guy named Mark Battle in Atlanta and he was a mature, established DJ that did a lot of business for high end clients, including the NBA and reality shows. I planned a trip and drove down to Atlanta to meet with him because I needed to see someone working on the level that I envisioned myself working on. I needed to see that it was real.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’re known for club style DJ services in private spaces with club-like transitions, music selection, and no corniness or cheesiness. We bring the club environment to personal events through both the business-end and the DJ skill.

One time I was hired by a client with a wedding at a beautiful venue in downtown Chicago. She had an opera singer doing one song and it was a really big deal. When I became a part of a large-scale production with singers and instruments, and those people started making adjustments to make sure I could perform, I knew I was achieving what I set out to do.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Transparency is probably the number one thing I like to provide when I talk to people from both a client and a provider perspective. I try to relieve people’s stress about hiring a small business by answering all questions before people can ask, while also making sure we’re on the same page in terms of expectations. I tell them “hey, if you want me to pick your first dance song, I have no clue what you should dance to” because I don’t intimately know the couple. I tell them, “you should pick out a song that matters to you.” I just try to be clear with people and very honest. Even in bad situations, honesty has won- I’ve made mistakes at people’s weddings and I’ve just been honest with them.

I try to be consistent and develop patterns so that no matter who the client is or what their goals are, I’m communicating equally with each of my clients. That way you’re not dropping the ball on any single person. You can always improve the process.

Lastly, passion is huge. When I talk to people they tell me they can always see that I’m passionate. That passion carries over when I am hired to lead an extremely important event in someone’s life.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I was told that you never want to have people on your team that want to be you, or are hungry like you are. I don’t hire anyone that wants to be me because I don’t believe anybody can be someone else. Me not embracing that has helped me build a good team, a diverse team. That advice made me think for a while, it probably slowed me down, but if it worked for me it could work for someone else too. You can’t operate in fear, you just have to adjust to the circumstances.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

When it comes to working with us, I just promote people on my team. I try to give people factual information — we don’t do busy work, we just try to keep people well informed. I give them the tools they need to function as fast as possible. That’s stretched to even my AV people now. Before, I would just buy equipment and tell everyone to just use it. But now I buy the most efficient equipment I can buy. The client doesn’t care if you have the most advanced equipment, they want the best experience. Right now it’s just about being efficient and giving people the information they need to get their jobs done efficiently.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

You should work until your idols become your peers. So basically people should do the groundwork to get to the level where they’re in the same rooms, spaces and conversations as people who they once either looked at for motivation or sought advice from. I just think credibility is all about being consistent, it’s like your credit. The longer you have account history, the more you pay your business, the more credit you have in that regard.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not setting yourself up for expected growth and only learning as you go. It sounds cool when people just wing it, but you should put your systems in place prior to getting to the point you want to reach. You’ll run into less issues by setting these processes into place early. If you need a team, start considering what type of people you need to begin to build and strategize from day one. If you’re building a business, you should be working every day to future prove yourself as things start to take off. The earlier you begin looking at numbers and the backend, the sooner you learn about your business from a strategic level, then the more you can learn from the highs and lows of experience and fully understand what to expect.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

We’re affected by the world, everything is bigger than our businesses. If the country goes through a recession, then maybe you need to adjust prices or you need to understand that maybe you’re going to miss out on some of the businesses you’d normally get. I just think that you should be aware of the world around you and what’s going on. At the same time, if the economy is booming you should position yourself to take advantage of that because people will be willing to spend their money. They say the wedding business is recession proof… I don’t know if I’d say it’s completely unaffected, but people will always fall in love and there always will be some form of wedding activity.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it. Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business?

Some months I’ve had 40 events booked for the company, that’s a high for me, and then 7 months later you hit February and have 6 events. That’s why it’s so important to have your business and practices in place — if you don’t see that dip coming, and you’re just rolling along and not thinking about February, obviously you’re going to have a huge drop in cash flow. So one of the things I’ve started doing is offering discounts on future bookings. I ran discounts a year in advance from January through June. It took me a while to realize that things do sometimes slow down and I need to set myself up to be okay. The point is, downs happen, ups happen, it’s all about preparing for the downs. Your rent has to be paid, your insurance, your credit card, all that stuff still needs to be paid and if you’re not bringing in a lot of cash you need to prepare for that.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Vision

When I began DJing professionally, I originally had my focus set on being a club DJ exclusively. However, I started to look for unique niches that I could fill within the market that weren’t being actively served. I felt like the private event DJ industry at that time primarily consisted of DJs that weren’t invested in the culture, skillsets and lifestyle of a full-time DJ. Instead, the market was full of hobbyists and people that felt that equipment made them great DJs. Seeing this as being a problem for the discerning client, I began to market myself as the cool alternative who provided club style DJ services with all of the professionalism that comes from traditional mobile entertainment businesses.

2) Self Motivation

As an entrepreneur, I realized early that staying motivated is the key to achieving your goals for your businesses. To stay motivated, I started looking at stats year over year that I could influence by taking deliberate actions. At a certain point early on, my business became somewhat of a competition between the previous year and the current year. Making changes that increase my business stats each year is what really keeps me going. I’m always excited to see how far we can grow year over year.

3) Consistency

Creating processes and structuring a recurring schedule has helped me maintain my brand over the years. I have time set aside for things like Marketing Mondays, Tech Tuesdays, Wedding Wednesdays on a weekly basis. I started doing this in 2015, and it’s helped me stay on top of the key drivers in my business.

4) Perseverance

Being an entrepreneur is a marathon, not a race. Being in business for myself has been more challenging than any other job that I have ever had. I’ve had situations where I’ve overbooked myself, but still shown up to each event with energy and a smile. On the business side, there are nights that I am swamped with paperwork, but I stay up and get it all done. You have to keep pushing to reach your goals in business.

5) Self Confidence

Not everyone will see your vision. I encounter people who can’t fathom that someone who doesn’t have celebrity status can be a successful DJ. I’ve been told it will never work, that it’s unstable and that becoming a full-time DJ is a bad idea. I see the glass as half full and can honestly say that following my vision for myself has been one of the best things that I have ever done.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

The glass is always half full. There’s always a solution. Resilient people think, “okay there’s a problem, but what’s the solution?” Solution based people, who don’t take no for an answer, are so important. Sometimes, you hit a wall and can’t go through it. You have to ask yourself: how do you go over it, around it, under it? And business too, entrepreneurs and people should always be looking to recreate and reinvent. You’ve gotta always be constantly evolving in the face of adversity. I think that resilience is about finding solutions to problems and not quitting, or if you do quit, you quit on your own terms. You don’t want to be like Blockbuster video.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

This is not a business level. When I was doing everything by myself, the amount of time it took to do the gig, set up equipment, do the gig with a smile, break down the equipment was massive, and honestly I don’t know if clients saw it then. I don’t think they saw or knew, but man, it took a lot to deliver a high quality service by myself. In 2014, I remember I was at my last gig before Christmas, and I had like 60 gigs before the next month. I thought, “I don’t know if I can do this” by myself for the next year, just from a physical standpoint. So resiliency at that point was realizing I couldn’t do this on my own, but finding a solution instead of canceling on people. I always remember what I signed up for. This is a special moment in the client’s life. If you get hired, you are a luxury item, meaning you’re important to people. Not everyone has the money to hire a DJ. It’s huge to have someone come to your personal space and entertain you. So just showing up even when I physically was just out of it was a really important value for me to develop.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I definitely feel as if I try to look at the glass as half full. I always look at challenging moments as potential learning experiences and opportunities to get better at something. My motivation to maintain this outlook is through knowing that those who came before me, who I admire and look up to, also faced challenges. They made it through, and so can I.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

In my industry, it’s very important to have a positive attitude while interacting with clients and your team, so I keep that in mind whenever I am communicating with my team. I know that if I only focus on the challenging parts of a particular event, my team will feel the burden of negativity and begin to give off that sense of doubt and unhappiness to our clients. A positive and genuine attitude always gives the impression that you are confident about what is happening. I always have a short chat with whoever I am working with on a given day, and I discuss the challenges, but I also discuss the solution to the challenges. That gives my team the positive attitude they need to go forward and carry out their work without a bad attitude. I want them to feel like they are helping the team win if they face a challenge.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“We all don’t make the same moves at the same time.” Everybody is on their own calendar and on their own schedule. Just because someone is already doing something and being successful doesn’t mean you can’t jump in at any stage of your life.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Please visit our company website at sparkentertainmentgroup.com, and you can find me on Instagram at @djdjones and on my personal website at djdjones.com

