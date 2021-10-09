DJ Casto: “Active, continuous listening will shape the next generation employee experience”

Active, continuous listening will shape the next generation employee experience. Businesses who actively listen to their employees’ concerns, take action and adapt will create a happier, more engaged workforce. Co-designing and experimenting with flexible work options together with employees will lead to creative solutions. Now, more than ever, employees value the ability to continue working while caring for themselves and their families without worrying about sacrificing one over the other. For example, we launched new pilots and programs to better meet the needs of our hourly associates, which include matching their preferred monthly schedules with the right business resources, splitting their shifts into two and offering 30 hour-work weeks to those who wish to work part-time while accessing full-time benefits.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview DJ Casto.

DJ Casto is Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of consumer financial services company Synchrony. He is responsible for engaging employees in Synchrony’s strategic business imperatives and building people-led development programs that strengthen culture, drive business growth and nurture the company’s talent as a competitive advantage. DJ is passionate about helping every employee live Synchrony’s values and is committed to community service. He currently serves on the boards of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) and buildOn, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering urban youth to transform their neighborhoods.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

My parents were my very first role models. They are from West Virginia and each spent most of their adult lives working two jobs. They truly shaped the person I am today. The importance of hard work, integrity and caring for others were values instilled early on and remain critical to how I approach my life and work.

My wife and I will soon be welcoming our third child! As parents of young children, we learn as a team to balance the demands of our personal and professional lives. I like to think that is also reflected in my leadership style. Every employee also has a personal life with demands — be they single, married, caregivers, parents — work is only one aspect of a person’s life.

At Synchrony, I get to be a part of how we lead the company and our people for the long-term. HR, to me, is that sweet spot in an organization where every day you can advocate and help someone and connect the dots to move the business forward. My life experiences help me be a better leader and serve as a voice for all employees.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

2020 was an unprecedented year, and the ‘future of work’ became accelerated because of COVID. Organizations were forced to adapt quickly, and without a playbook. All companies have gone through a cultural stress test during the pandemic where we had to take a step back and ask, how do we lead with our values? There is where we need to walk the talk.

For many companies, work will never look the same. At Synchrony, after we moved nearly our entire workforce home safely in March of 2020, we met the moment in order to emerge stronger as a company while ensuring that our values and our culture of caring endure. We transformed how we work, how we support our people and how we connect and engage, with a focus on being nimble and agile. We moved away from traditional offices to a new hub model, which allows employees who want to work at home the option to do so, while ensuring they can still come together for brainstorming sessions, networking, cultural events and other business activities. This allows our people to retain the personal connection of a traditional workplace while providing the flexibility they crave.

But where we work is not the only thing that will continue to change. Companies must be prepared for significant disruptions and opportunities in the next several years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will advance the way we work in more ways than innovations of the past. We’re preparing for the fact that AI is going to touch almost every part of our workforce. If done right, there’s an exciting opportunity to combine the strengths of AI with the strengths of humans to solve business problems, allow our employees to focus on more complex, higher-value work and create better customer experiences.

While the opportunities presented by AI are tremendous, it’s equally important to use AI responsibly. Jobs will change, some will go away and a new set of skills and roles will be created. Employers should take a proactive approach to prepare their people for critical skills in a rapidly changing environment. At Synchrony, we want to help employees step into new jobs of the future, inside or out of the company. That’s why we expanded our tuition reimbursement program, which offers up to 20,000 dollars a year, to include courses like education and health care and we also offer up to 9,000 dollars per year for technology certifications in fast-growing fields like cyber security, software engineering and UX design.

Companies have a moral obligation to ensure we’re preparing employees for this shift. This is an opportunity for businesses to drive cultural and skills transformation, infuse an agile mindset and empower teams to better adapt, compete and win.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Everyone’s path is different, but one thing is certain — access to education is key to equipping our country’s workforce. For some, the ability to earn a college degree opens doors and unlocks opportunities, particularly for young people from underrepresented communities. For others, college degrees may not be the answer and gaining valuable skills through technical training, certifications and apprenticeships is more appropriate.

As young adults begin their careers, my advice is that they find companies that invest in their people and support their continued education, curiosity to learn and grow.

We launched a 50 million dollars initiative called “Education as an Equalizer” to expand access to higher education, skills training in high-growth fields, and financial literacy for underserved communities and our own workforce.

This includes more than 20 million dollars in philanthropic grants from the Synchrony Foundation to

help increase educational and reskilling opportunities for individuals and students from low-income and underrepresented communities. The remaining funds will go toward supporting training and upskilling for our employees as well as programs to build a diverse talent pipeline and strengthen financial literacy skills for all.

As part of this investment, we provide industry-leading tuition reimbursement benefit of 20,000 dollars a year to earn degrees in areas relevant to employees’ work. We also recently introduced a program that reimburses employees up to 9,000 dollars annually for nearly a dozen tech certifications mapped to critical skills in high-growth fields. We identified certifications eligible for reimbursement based on the skills and roles that will be critical to our business now and in the future.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

During the past year and a half, many people have learned what really matters to them. For some, it’s being connected with family, and wanting a better balance between work and family. Many companies, including ours, recognize that and are offering their employees more flexible options for when and where they work. There is a war for talent and job seekers are in a great position to find opportunities that allow them the flexibility to better balance and enjoy both their professional and personal lives. We believe that this flexibility is the new currency for job seekers and will help to attract and retain talent.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

By engaging in lifelong learning, staying curious and taking advantage of resources to pursue new skills valued by employers, people can develop plans for the future of work and ensure a better future for themselves. It’s not just getting comfortable with emerging technology, but learning how to incorporate these data-driven insights into your role. Skills like adaptability, critical thinking and resiliency are important.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Absolutely. According to our own survey, 85% of our people told us they want some form of work-from-home option, even after the pandemic. Before the pandemic, we only had about 15% of employees working remotely.

We fundamentally changed the way we work as a result of the pandemic. Working virtually, we became more agile and innovative. Diverse groups from every function went through a process of rapid iteration to successfully move and execute on top projects. During the pandemic, more than 170 agile teams were deployed across the company to help infuse agile into the business. These principles have now been adopted throughout the organization, from marketing to HR, from operations to customer service. Teams are empowered to accelerate innovation and flexibility, and playing fields for ideas and engagement are more level than ever before.

We are doing things remotely we did not think possible. For instance, in 2020, we successfully launched Verizon and Venmo’s first-ever credit card programs 100 percent remotely, supported essential retailers and rapidly deployed digital technology solutions to ensure a safe and seamless experience. This proved that we could do any job remotely, opening possibilities as an organization, and laying the foundation for our new way of working.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The public and private sectors must come together to build a more just society and break down systemic barriers by advancing racial and gender equity in our workplaces and in our communities. No one sector can do this alone. One way we are working to be part of the solution is through our Education as an Equalizer initiative that I mentioned earlier. Change and progress are always difficult, but the right kind of changes lead to stronger companies and more equitable societies.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

The world will never go back to pre-Covid. Both employers and employees will need to continue to adopt a flexible mindset amid constant change to better meet the needs of people and businesses. In this new era, I believe flexibility is the new currency. That’s why we are supporting our employees’ choice to have a flexible schedule, which includes when and where they work. And this includes our CEO and senior leaders, who will continue to work a few days from home every week.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

To help attract and retain talent, employers must expand support for employees and their families through competitive family-sustaining jobs, flexibility and progressive benefits. We’re all going to have to push ourselves to think about how to support our employees, including those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, differently and more holistically. There’s a responsibility that has shifted where businesses play a role in helping their employees and their families.

At Synchrony, we are better supporting and responding to our people’s needs:

We raised the minimum wage to 20 dollars/hour for all hourly employees in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. We also committed to fund our 2021 bonus program so that full-time hourly employees will be eligible for a 1,000 dollars bonus.

Providing total wellness benefits for all employees including generous time off and leave programs, diverse well-being coaches, financial counselors and fitness reimbursements.

In 2020 and through 2021, we extended our emergency backup childcare benefits for up to 60 days (increased from 10 days). This includes enhanced childcare reimbursement where employees can use any caregiver (family member, babysitter, neighbor). This has been essential as many schools have been remote or hybrid.

We launched a virtual summer camp (Synchrony Summer Camp) in 2020 for thousands of young children of our employees, with more than 600 activity sessions led by our employees’ older children (also known as “externs”). In fall 2020, this initiative evolved into an after-school tutoring program. This past summer, we adapted the program (Synchrony Summer) to offer on-demand activity videos, live summer events, interactive adventure guides and wellness webinars.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

Through these times of adversity, employees have the opportunity to unleash their talent and get more creative in how, when and where they work, which in turn fuels innovation. The pandemic has also created more empathy and compassion. Everyone has struggled through the past year and a half in different ways, and this in turn has cultivated a more empathetic workforce. I believe this positive change will continue.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

The public and private sectors must work together to prioritize health and wellness, support caregivers and provide education and reskilling opportunities to help equip people with the skills needed for the jobs of the future, today.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The future of work is flexible and inclusive. In order to retain and attract the best talent, business leaders must provide their people with the flexibility to do their jobs and balance their personal lives, or else they will lose the war for talent. Companies will continue to reimagine entire workplace models to ensure this new way of working works for all. After our company survey revealed that 85% of our 16,500-person workforce wanted some form of work-from-home model even after the pandemic, we gave everyone the option to work remotely, either full or part time. Employees can still come together when they need or want to at one of our physical spaces. This will allow us to retain the personal connection that’s critical to our culture while providing the flexibility employees desire. And it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. Providing employees with options about how, when and where they work allows them to bring their best selves to work and gives employers greater access to diverse talent. Flexibility, combined with fair pay and great benefits, is the new currency. It’s the foundation of a more engaged workforce and a competitive advantage.

Remote work is creating new opportunities by removing geographical barriers. Before the pandemic, we had a wrong mindset that roles needed to be located in a specific geography. The pandemic proved that nearly every job could be done from many locations. We are providing our people with more career opportunities at every level by allowing most of our open roles to be located in any area we do business. It will help us cast a wider net to identify diverse talent. As businesses seek to attract and retain the best talent, broadening the talent pool helps build more diverse teams, which in turn fuels innovation.

Mental health and wellness will intensify. Mental health is an area where corporate America needs to continue to invest. If you want people to bring their authentic selves to work every day, then you have to provide support and resources to help them do that. At Synchrony, we started to think differently about mental wellness even before the pandemic hit. We found our frontline managers were not equipped to address their teams’ well-being issues, and so we began providing wellness coaches. In 2019, we piloted a life coach program to help our people access mental health resources and financial counseling. Given the program’s success and the increased need in 2020, we expanded the initiative, offering wellness coaches through virtual sessions for employees and their families. Based on input from our Diversity Networks, we listened and added more diverse wellness coaches to include Black, Asian, Latinx, women and LGBTQ+ representation. Dedicated wellness coaches have already held hundreds of individual sessions with employees.

The need for innovative programs and benefits to support caregivers will grow. Many caregivers and working parents continue to face uncertainty and pressures, including accessing childcare support, adapting to school policy changes and caring for elderly family members. To help create a more engaged workforce and prevent team burnout, businesses will need to better support caregivers. At Synchrony, in 2020 and through 2021, we extended our emergency backup childcare benefits up to 60 days. These benefits include free child back-up care as well as enhanced childcare reimbursement where employees can use any caregiver (family member, babysitter, neighbor). Business leaders who continue to support their employees in a hybrid environment, create safe spaces for honest conversations, encourage flexibility and strive for equity to ensure new ways of working work for all, will create a real competitive advantage.

Active, continuous listening will shape the next generation employee experience. Businesses who actively listen to their employees’ concerns, take action and adapt will create a happier, more engaged workforce. Co-designing and experimenting with flexible work options together with employees will lead to creative solutions. Now, more than ever, employees value the ability to continue working while caring for themselves and their families without worrying about sacrificing one over the other. For example, we launched new pilots and programs to better meet the needs of our hourly associates, which include matching their preferred monthly schedules with the right business resources, splitting their shifts into two and offering 30 hour-work weeks to those who wish to work part-time while accessing full-time benefits.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

I believe that empathy and possessing emotional intelligence is one of the keys to being a great leader — it’s certainly helped shape how I approach my work. There’s a quote from Oprah that I really love, which is: “Leadership is about empathy. It is about having the ability to relate to and connect with people for the purpose of inspiring and empowering their lives.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have the opportunity to meet my great grandfather who immigrated from Italy to the United States at age 16. I would ask him about the sacrifices he had to make on his journey, including leaving behind his mother and sister, to come to this country and how he was able to overcome adversity and start a new life. It takes a strong person to survive and thrive through all that. I’m so fascinated and inspired by his story.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

I welcome readers to follow me on LinkedIn to get the latest updates about the great work our people are doing at Synchrony.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.