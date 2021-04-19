Divy Trivedi – Help People Even When You Know They Can’t Help You Back

When you shift your mindset from a fixed to a growth mindset, that’s when you reach the Possible area. You start believing that it is possible FOR YOU to achieve that. It is no longer something which exists out there for someone else and it’s no longer for the people you think are made from a different cloth.

Divy Trivedi is a well known name across Gandhinagar and even Gujarat for his various socio-economic ventures and initiatives.

For those unaware of his achievements, Divy Trivedi has been dedicating himself to social well-being and is a big promoter of various initiatives like the Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan, women empowerment, youth welfare etc. He has received a lot of recognition for his work from the likes of PM Modi himself who has even used Divy as an example at a rally. He has won numerous awards for his work across India like the ‘Youth Icon of the Year given to him by the Resolution of Khadi.

Divy Trivedi says humanity is a quality of an individual that is being gifted by the nature to one and by which one is distinguished from other beings. Being human does not mean that an individual possesses humanity. The quality of humanity in an individual take note of what he do for people who give noting back in return to the favour they had offered. Extra- ordinary humanity in a human being has been portrayed beautifully by Mother Teresa as She had created a glorious example of Humanity across the world and particularly in India. Humanity means caring for and helping others whenever and wherever possible.

Regardless of where you live in the world, you’re a part of a society. As members of a society, we all have a responsibility to help others and improve the state of the community and world that we live in. You can do this on both small and large levels. Pay attention to the people around you, and try to find ways to address their needs. You can also do things that will benefit society in the long run, like investing in your education, and protecting the environment said Divy Trivedi.

Perhaps, we humans need a physical symbol to remind us about the how of being human too. Essential to our humanness is how we treat each other, allowing us to act on and own our humanness. Of all the beings that interact with each other on this earth, the human being is totally unique in his or her capabilities; compassion, forgiveness, reasoning, patience, courage, to name a few. Interacting with other humans’ demands using these capabilities so that we do not become less human, always recognize one another and never forget who we are – human beings, not just beings.

It’s hard to say, “I can” to something that challenges you. It’s especially tough if this “impossible” thing has been challenging or impossible for as long as you can remember Divy quoted.