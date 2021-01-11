Divorced? Read 5 These Books!

Some of the silver linings of being newly divorced may be a bit more free time? Time to reflect and heal and there is no better companion than a book to comfort the soul. Our team and hundreds of polled divorcees have come up with some recommendations based on client feedback and of course books that are meant to rebuild and refresh the body, mind and soul!

Let us know if we missed one that you highly suggest.

In no particular order and already linked to our favorite little local bookstore, The Bookstore Plus ( you can order for in-store pick up if you are local or you can order from their website).

Start with these books and follow along each month as we create more themes for your pre and post-divorce journey.

Here is our 5 Book Recs Starter Set:

The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho. You are on a new journey and so is the main character of this book, Santiago. This is a story of a hero’s journey, finding love, and most importantly finding self and as a bonus, you can read this with your kiddos too.

The Universe Has Your Back, by Gabrielle Bernstein. Don’t we all need this reminder? Especially after feeling like things may not be in your favor, remind yourself, they actually are working out for you and with you!

How to Sleep Alone in a King Sized Bed, by Theo Pauline Nestor

When Things Fall Apart, by Pema Chodron. You are going through stages of grief in a very unique way, and things may just feel like they are all a part, this book will serve as a bedside guide to help you heal and repair.

Getting Past Your Breakup, by Susan J. Elliot