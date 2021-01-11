Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Divorced? Read 5 These Books!

Some of the silver linings of being newly divorced may be a bit more free time? Time to reflect and heal and there is no better companion than a book to comfort the soul. Our team and hundreds of polled divorcees have come up with some recommendations based on client feedback and of course books that are meant to rebuild and refresh the body, mind and soul!

Let us know if we missed one that you highly suggest.

In no particular order and already linked to our favorite little local bookstore, The Bookstore Plus ( you can order for in-store pick up if you are local or you can order from their website).

Start with these books and follow along each month as we create more themes for your pre and post-divorce journey. 

Here is our 5 Book Recs Starter Set:

The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho. You are on a new journey and so is the main character of this book, Santiago. This is a story of a hero’s journey, finding love, and most importantly finding self and as a bonus, you can read this with your kiddos too.

The Universe Has Your Back, by Gabrielle Bernstein. Don’t we all need this reminder? Especially after feeling like things may not be in your favor, remind yourself, they actually are working out for you and with you!

How to Sleep Alone in a King Sized Bed, by Theo Pauline Nestor

When Things Fall Apart, by Pema Chodron. You are going through stages of grief in a very unique way, and things may just feel like they are all a part, this book will serve as a bedside guide to help you heal and repair.

Getting Past Your Breakup, by Susan J. Elliot

    Debra Whitson, A family law thought leader, entrepreneur, mediator and attorney with a passion for empowerment and gender equality at Mediated Online Solutions

    I’ve been practicing law for over 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. That’s why at Mediated Online Solutions, we put our passion for peaceful dispute resolution to work for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce or co-parent. That same spirit guides Whitson&Tansey’s commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights by focusing our practice on domestic violence, matrimonial, and family law.

    As a charter member and current board member of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, I have been involved in both community and global projects that aim to improve the lives of girls and women by addressing gender equality on a worldwide level.

    E-commerce is changing lives, but too often the benefits don’t reach those who need them most. That’s why I have worked to make my help accessible as an advisor for AdvisoryCloud and why I empower entrepreneurs through my virtual franchise business: life changing SKINCARE with Debra Whitson.

    I am a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Domestic Violence Awareness and Advocacy Award from the Essex County New York Multidisciplinary Task Force Against Domestic Violence, and I have been recognized for excellence in appellate advocacy from the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation.

    If your business dreams or personal goals need the guidance of a professional who understands where the law and reality converge, let’s connect to talk about how we can overcome your challenges together.

