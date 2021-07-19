Divine Timing: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

With the modern-day psyche of humanity, and in many industrialized worlds, there is a need to control. From how people dress, to the way people move. We are in a constant state of control. People have gotten so out of touch with nature, and the Divine, that even time has been seen as a mechanism for control. Clocks. Watches. Alarm clocks. Computers. Who would ever know that such mechanical devices have the power to get us moving? Controlling us every step of the way. From meetings. Boardrooms. Coffeebreaks. Getting to work on time. Every part of our steps are controlled by our limited perception of time.

Yet, there is the manner, and treasure of Divine timing. Through Divine timing, we manifest the power of patience. It is through this particular virtue, where we are expected to release control. Not only must we release control, but we come to understand that we are not always in control. Therefore, we truly learn the art of release. When the Most High is arriving through a certain time frame, we have no choice, but to listen. There is no choice, at all. Whatever desires arrive, however we yearn to pursue our hopes, dreams, and ambitions, just remember, that it is through the Creator’s timing; not of our own.

It’s hard, isn’t? Patience is one of the most challenging virtues. Nevertheless, when it comes, we have to learn to sit and channel through its nectar. When we are not in such a hurry to rush, we will come to understand that patience can be sweet, should we nourish it, right. During the very process, we are understanding its presence, position, and impact within our very lives. There is no other way to comprehend it. Yet, when taking the necessary time, a person has the ability to study one’s personal journey with patience. Through this journey, one is able to understand oneself, just a little better.

Back to the world of Gospel music. Here we have none other than one particular song, which illuminates the very movement of patience. Within Black America’s gardens, you will hear particular sayings, which relates to the very virtue of patience. For one, the ego must be shattered. If you think you have the power to rush the Most High, think again. You will be mightily disappointed when it comes to the true meaning of strength. That’s real!

The song is entitled, “He’s Right On Time.” If you have ever gone through the very process of waiting, you will know what that means. If fact, you want your rewards to take place on the time of the Most High. They are greater, much better, and more abundant in that way. Having gone through that journey, from personal experiences, you understand what that means. Just remember that the best gifts are often the ones you have to wait for.

Through one Gospel legend, and her Gospel dames, the virtue of trust and patience are truly aligned. The power in her voice, and through her Soul speaks volumes, regarding the wealth of energy we are to partake in. Again, for those needing to hear it again, the song is entitled, “He’s Right On Time!” Furthermore, it is performed by the one and only. . .

Dorothy Love Coates