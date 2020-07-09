“Diversity is extremely important.” With Ben Ari & Alex Sampson

Diversity is extremely important. What a bland boring world it would be if everyone thought the same way, looked the same way, dressed the same way, was brought up the same way… etc.?! Diversity makes the world a beautiful place it is. People of different colors, cultures, and ethnic backgrounds coming together in harmony is amazing to me. Diversity is around us so much that I think it gets messed up and taken for granted. I’m grateful to my family for opening my eyes to new cultures because without them I probably wouldn’t be listening to the music I do and singing the songs I love.

Asa part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alex Sampson.

The Ontario, Canadian based singer/songwriter Alex Sampson is best known for his rise to fame on TikTok and for his hit single “Cold Shoulder” which hit close to 100K streams within weeks of its debut. On June 19, he released “Take Me Upstairs”. The Upbeat and groovy song is the second release off of forthcoming EP, Let There Be Light, coming fall 2020. Following the release of the EP, Alex plans to embark on a nationwide tour, when safety permits, to perform his music live — alongside some of music’s biggest acts. Up next for Alex, he plans to collaborate with acts such as Owl City, Jeremy Zucker, and TateMcrae. His end goal is to have a number one album — which if he continues on the path he is on — will certainly happen. When Alex isn’t busy going to school, writing music, or traveling LA to curate his career — he spends his time hanging out with family and friends.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Igrew up in a very small town of 2,800 people called Atikokan in Northwestern Ontario Canada. It’s surrounded by lots of woods, lakes, and more! Everybody knows each other here so there’s really no strangers haha.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since starting my career so far would have to be the time I got recognized in Toronto. The first time I went to Toronto I was coming back to my hotel from the studio and on the way to my room I got stopped in the hallway by a guy and he started telling me how he loves my music and how he’s a big fan! We took a photo and then I went to my room. It was one of the first times I’ve been recognized in public so it was really cool!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake that I’ve made since starting my career so far would definitely have to be when I sang the lyrics of my song “All That We Could Have Been” wrong in the studio and didn’t realize it until AFTER it came out. The lyric is “I gave up happiness just to see you pleased.” But I sang “I gave up happiness just to see you please.” Luckily, they’re not that different so no one noticed.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, I’m always working on new music and that’s never not exciting! I’m hoping to get merchandise going soon so there’s that haha!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is extremely important. What a bland boring world it would be if everyone thought the same way, looked the same way, dressed the same way, was brought up the same way… etc.?! Diversity makes the world a beautiful place it is. People of different colors, cultures, and ethnic backgrounds coming together in harmony is amazing to me. Diversity is around us so much that I think it gets messed up and taken for granted.

I’m grateful to my family for opening my eyes to new cultures because without them I probably wouldn’t be listening to the music I do and singing the songs I love.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish someone told me when I started…

Well, I really don’t have five things because I’m still starting out but I’m sure one day I’ll have way more than just five haha. Something thing I wish someone would’ve told me when I started is that I wouldn’t be getting every song I sing. Sometimes I’ll record songs and end up loving them just to find out I‘m not getting them and it SUCKS. Thankfully now that I’m writing my own songs that shouldn’t happen anymore.

Another thing I wish someone would’ve told me when I started is that I have more of a say in what I can do and what I can’t. I’m always worried about doing something wrong whether it’s posting something on social media or saying something bad in an interview, but it turns out I can just be myself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Some tips I have for people to keep thriving is to always be yourself on your socials and in person. Post and do what makes you happy. Because if you’re being yourself everyone will love that. Stay true to who you are. Interacting with your fans/followers as much as you can is a huge tip as well.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most good out of the most people it would have to be, be yourself. I’m all about being who you are because I have been made fun of for some of the things I do. From the music I listen to, to the way I dress. I just shrug it off. Being yourself is the most beautiful thing to do and when I eventually do come out with merchandise that’s what I want mine to be about.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote would have to be “The only person who can stop you doing what you love is you. So don’t.” This is relevant to my life because as I said already, It’s all about being yourself and doing what makes you happy.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are obviously so many people who I’d want to meet and have a private lunch/breakfast with so this is a very hard choice but I think I’d have to go with Niall Horan. He’s an overall great guy, his songwriting skills are incredible, and I really like where he’s taking his music. I feel like we would instantly click and have a bond. And of course, I’d love to write a song with him!

How can our readers follow you online?

Your readers can follow me online at

@ItsAlexSampson on everything!

(Except Snapchat thats Asamp04)

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!