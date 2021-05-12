Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Distractions destroy our growth…

Starve your distractions, Feed your focus...Stop

More distraction less focus… Less focus less work… Less work less growth !! This is what will happen to us when we distracted more. Our favorite distractor which we’ll carry everywhere.. its nothing but our smart phones. Smart phones through notifications grab our time like anything. When we learn to focus on our work without looking after the notifications, unnecessary calls surely we’ll be more productive than we think.

Work without looking at the notifications, forget the social media posts, keep your mobile in silent mode. Follow these simple tips to focus more on your work and sow the seeds for your growth !!

Stop getting distracted by things that have nothing to do with your goals

Avoid the attraction of distraction..

Ignore the distractions and you will accomplish your goals much faster

– Joel Osteen

An addiction to distraction is the end of your creative production

– Robin Sharma

If destruction fails to entangle us, distraction will do its best

– Beth Moore

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

