Distant Love Between Hills and Mountains: Tommy Edwards #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Nature has a way of separating love. Nature also has her way of bringing love, together. With perseverance, love can be united, regardless of the distance in between. It has its challenges, no doubt. However, let’s make it clear that even the most challenging terrain (and distance) can be, overcome!

Stories unfold, concerning a love, which is distanced between a mountain and a hill. There is just no way to get around that. Authentic love definitely has its challenges. It’s through these challenges, that songs are written just for that. Sometimes, love wins and conquers all. Other times, love is kept separated into the distance; never to be comforted, again. That’s the wellness of, love!

What comes to a surprise is the understanding of one’s strength, in our attempt to conquer love! Continuing over and over, we are persistent in our determination to see love. Well, some of us are. Let it be known that love will continue to awaken into a new haven-even when such a love does’nt feel brand new.

So, here we have a story. One man lived on the other side of the mountain. The woman he loves lives up on a hill. Their worlds seem far apart. Though we are only painted the tale, it is apparent that the challenge in seeing each other is very hard. Yes. It is strenuous. From the looks of it, it is apparent that neither of them have the strength (or determination) to meet each other, half way. It is apparent that neither of them can’t seem to solve this barrier. And so, the song plays on. What more left is there to do? The two of them dream. Furthermore, they also comprehend just how deeply they feel for each other. However, it is evident, that neither one of them can get or the mountain, or come down the hill. What more is there to do than to sing the serenade for such a song? What more is there to do?

Staying in the world of dreams, the lyrics paint their desired reality. The more they sing, the more they can relax. For some, that can be quite agonizing. Others simply go along with the tune! Let the rivers flow in highlighting both of them. For, there are many rivers, which paints love’s desire; nourishing them in awakening tunes.

Tommy Edwards