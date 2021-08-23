Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Distant Love Between Hills and Mountains: Tommy Edwards #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

A Look At Love's Distance, In The Conquest Of Love! Highlighting The Late TOMMY EDWARDS, In His Performance Of "The Morningside Of The Mountain!'

Nature has a way of separating love. Nature also has her way of bringing love, together. With perseverance, love can be united, regardless of the distance in between. It has its challenges, no doubt. However, let’s make it clear that even the most challenging terrain (and distance) can be, overcome!

Stories unfold, concerring a love, that is distanced between a mountain and a hill. There is just no way to get around that. Authentic love definitely has its challenges. It’s through these challenges, that songs are written just for that. Sometimes, love wins and conquers all. Other times, love is kept separated into the distance; never to be comforted, again. That’s the wellness of, love!

What comes to a surprise is the understanding of one’s strength, in our attempt to conquer love! Continuing over and over, we are persistent in our determination to see love. Well, some of us are. Let it be known, that love will continue to awaken into a new haven-even when such a love doesn’t feel brand new.

So, here we have a story. One man lived on the other side of the mountain. The woman he loves lives up on a hill. Their world’s seem far apart. Though we are only painted the tale, it is apparent that neither of them have the strength (or determination) to meet each other, half way. It is apparent, that neither one of them can get off the mountain, or come down the hill. What more is it than to sing the serenade, for such a song? What more is there to do?

Staying in the world of dreams, the lyrics paint their desired reality. The more they sing, the more they can relax. For some, that can be quite agonizing. Others simply go along, with the tune! Let the rivers flow in highlighting both of them. For, there are many rivers, which paints love’s desire; nourishing them in awakening tunes.

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!
    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!
    

