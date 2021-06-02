Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Disney Voice Over Diaries: Yuval Zamir

Personal Reflections Of The Late Voiceover Actor, YUVAL ZAMIR, and His Role In, Beauty and the Beast!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Those of us coming up in the 90’s age all remember when a a Beauty went to visit, a Beast. It had come through unusual circumstances. Nevertheless, it came. Such was the very nature of the story. That’s just how it is, isnt? Sometimes, love comes in such forms; the greatest of love stories, anyhow! Keep in mind that finding such a love requires courage. It demands strength! A little curiosity goes a long way. Finally, there is the desire in being, open to love! Sometimes,the latter is the hardest of them all!

The songs were mesmerizing! Who knew that a castle could be filled, with a wealth of treasures? “Be Our Guest, Be Our Guest. . .” Yes! The lyrics play in our head til’ this very day! I remember dancing and imagining that vibe of being inside of a castle, with the riches and deserts, it had entailed! Oh, how beautiful and no magical it felt, to pretend! I wish I could have been there-meeting Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, and all the characters, who made the castle, so fun!

Crossing over into a distant land, a famous story is revived! Revived and alive! There is and famous seen regarding anger management in the film. While tending to the wounded Beast, Belle has a shouting match with him; making it clear how she is not intimidated by his large size and voice! A pleasure, indeed! And yes! An imperative form of women’s empowerment-even within a cartoon! I always loved Belle for that! I loved how she was able to command such a vibe of respect!

Lingering into that position, even more, I reflect upon familiar traits of Belle, within my own decor of womanhood! That’s real! Real talk, indeed! Perhaps, Disney characters create wellness rituals for how we progress from childhood to adulthood! Whatever it may be, it was sure to impact me from then until forever; always a reminder concerning how cartoons teach on life’s journey (and inherent mystery)!

Yuval Zamir

https://pooh.fandom.com/wiki/Yuval_Zamir
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=yuvalzam&set=a.469969576375895
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NoXWgk6Wg0g
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5KIcLShsgaEzJkHL99Yxkb

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Educate your team on the philosophy of the business ” With Adam von Gootkin

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    “People are just sort of blown away by the idea that marriage needs preparation and training and constant work” with Tod Jacobs and Peter Lynn

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    this is an abstract art of human
    Community//

    Humans are Hackable!!! What can you do about it?

    by Fatama Zohora
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.