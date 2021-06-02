Disney Voice Over Diaries: Yuval Zamir

Those of us coming up in the 90’s age all remember when a a Beauty went to visit, a Beast. It had come through unusual circumstances. Nevertheless, it came. Such was the very nature of the story. That’s just how it is, isnt? Sometimes, love comes in such forms; the greatest of love stories, anyhow! Keep in mind that finding such a love requires courage. It demands strength! A little curiosity goes a long way. Finally, there is the desire in being, open to love! Sometimes,the latter is the hardest of them all!

The songs were mesmerizing! Who knew that a castle could be filled, with a wealth of treasures? “Be Our Guest, Be Our Guest. . .” Yes! The lyrics play in our head til’ this very day! I remember dancing and imagining that vibe of being inside of a castle, with the riches and deserts, it had entailed! Oh, how beautiful and no magical it felt, to pretend! I wish I could have been there-meeting Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, and all the characters, who made the castle, so fun!

Crossing over into a distant land, a famous story is revived! Revived and alive! There is and famous seen regarding anger management in the film. While tending to the wounded Beast, Belle has a shouting match with him; making it clear how she is not intimidated by his large size and voice! A pleasure, indeed! And yes! An imperative form of women’s empowerment-even within a cartoon! I always loved Belle for that! I loved how she was able to command such a vibe of respect!

Lingering into that position, even more, I reflect upon familiar traits of Belle, within my own decor of womanhood! That’s real! Real talk, indeed! Perhaps, Disney characters create wellness rituals for how we progress from childhood to adulthood! Whatever it may be, it was sure to impact me from then until forever; always a reminder concerning how cartoons teach on life’s journey (and inherent mystery)!

Yuval Zamir