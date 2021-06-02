Disney Voice Over Diaries: Rachel Attas

One of the most intriguing beauties for childhood’s domain is how we remember the cartoon world. Yes! We remember the Disney fantasies, our favorite characters, and so forth! We had our favorite moments, within certain television scenes. Oh, what a joy, it could truly, bring! We remember them, oh so well! Beauty and the Beast. The Little Mermaid. Pocahontas. Cinderella. The list goes on. . .

What’s even more enchanting are the lessons we learned, in the process! My, how beautiful they were! They touched our childhood fantasies and imaginations. They made us feel alive, and like the SuperSheroes/Heroes of our own stories! That’s how amazing they were! In a terse amount of words, we felt a taste of fiction, within our own reality. Now, wasn’t that sweet?

And so, we enter into the world of voice over artists! What must it have been like to view the very treasure of love and wellness through our favorite cartoon character? Even into adulthood, we are granted that trip down to memory lane. Now, isn’t that grand?

And so, we come into the domain of Voiceover artists, and the wellness of it all! Of course, what a career it must be for an adult to re-enter the fantasy of children! How fascinating and surreal it must be! A mixture between reality and fiction.

As a little girl, I remember the beauties of The Little Mermaid. Of course, there was Ariel, but there was also the wisdom of Sebastian. The adventures of Flounder also made the movie a colorful sight! Simply Divine! In addition, the fact that amother world could exist, “Under The Sea,” further piqued my imagination of so many other worlds, to explore! What truly lived underneath the waters, that we were taught about in elementary school? Often times, I even wondered about the different creatures in The Little Mermaid! Did some of the creatures truly exist? Do mermaids actually exist? Furthermore, what about the fish, that we saw – in their cartoonish ways?

Stumbling across the re-production of The Little Mermaid, in an ancient tongue, it was vivacious to observe how it came to move through with an intriguing tone. Of course, that’s the majesty of language, it has a way of moving through another understanding of life’s diversity of adventures. For myself, I’ve enjoyed such adventurous delights! Yes, they have simply been a myriad of stories, to tell!

Rachel Attas