Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Disney Voice Over Diaries: Rachel Attas

Reflections On The Little Mermaid, and Its Depiction In Another Tongue! Highlighting RACHEL ATTAS and Her Voiceover Performance, As "Ursula!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the most intriguing beauties for childhood’s domain is how we remember the cartoon world. Yes! We remember the Disney fantasies, our favorite characters, and so forth! We had our favorite moments, within certain television scenes. Oh, what a joy, it could truly, bring! We remember them, oh so well! Beauty and the Beast. The Little Mermaid. Pocahontas. Cinderella. The list goes on. . .

What’s even more enchanting are the lessons we learned, in the process! My, how beautiful they were! They touched our childhood fantasies and imaginations. They made us feel alive, and like the SuperSheroes/Heroes of our own stories! That’s how amazing they were! In a terse amount of words, we felt a taste of fiction, within our own reality. Now, wasn’t that sweet?

And so, we enter into the world of voice over artists! What must it have been like to view the very treasure of love and wellness through our favorite cartoon character? Even into adulthood, we are granted that trip down to memory lane. Now, isn’t that grand?

And so, we come into the domain of Voiceover artists, and the wellness of it all! Of course, what a career it must be for an adult to re-enter the fantasy of children! How fascinating and surreal it must be! A mixture between reality and fiction.

As a little girl, I remember the beauties of The Little Mermaid. Of course, there was Ariel, but there was also the wisdom of Sebastian. The adventures of Flounder also made the movie a colorful sight! Simply Divine! In addition, the fact that amother world could exist, “Under The Sea,” further piqued my imagination of so many other worlds, to explore! What truly lived underneath the waters, that we were taught about in elementary school? Often times, I even wondered about the different creatures in The Little Mermaid! Did some of the creatures truly exist? Do mermaids actually exist? Furthermore, what about the fish, that we saw – in their cartoonish ways?

Stumbling across the re-production of The Little Mermaid, in an ancient tongue, it was vivacious to observe how it came to move through with an intriguing tone. Of course, that’s the majesty of language, it has a way of moving through another understanding of life’s diversity of adventures. For myself, I’ve enjoyed such adventurous delights! Yes, they have simply been a myriad of stories, to tell!

Rachel Attas

https://disneyinternationaldubbings.weebly.com/the-little-mermaid–hebrew-cast.html
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Attas#/media/File%3ARachel_Attas%2C_Dan_Hadani_collection_(990044344310205171)_(cropped).jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t29CPgbPXT0
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6iTaupoxKdE6ngswHK5Syi

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rachel Smith of The California Mermaid Convention: “Push Boundaries”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    (Source:https://fallenstarstories.blogspot.com/2018/10/international-day-of-girl.html?m=0)
    Community//

    Dreaming In the Way Of Little Girls!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    Drawing Wellness In A Child’s Domain! The Important Legacy Of Jackie Ormes #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.