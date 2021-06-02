Disney Voice Over Diaries: Rachel Attas

I loved the Motherly vibe of the character, known as “Mrs. Potts!” Loved how tender she was with “Chip,” and how she served her role as a caretaker, for the other characters living, in the castle. I loved it, all! There was such a vivacious and lively personality about her. Bubbly and demonstrating that life doesn’t get boring, simply because one gets old. I always loved that about her.

“Mrs. Potts” is the kind of character, who makes you want to go, where she is going. You yearn to follow her vibe, and her lead because she simply, takes you there. She is cheerful. Adventurous. Knowledgeable! She has that wise woman wisdom, and that child-like curiousity! “Mrs. Potts” brings balance into both worlds! You can never get enough of her persona! She was a precious and nourishing Spirit for the Beast; and the overall delight of the castle! Without her, things would be out of order. Disharmony would take over!

From the very moment, that her voice spoke, or sang, other characters immediately went to work! That’s the magic of “Mrs. Potts.” She didn’t have to move around too much. Just her voice, alone brought magic into the space; transforming straw into heaves of gold. Dandy, delightful, and devoted, indeed! The dynamic, Mrs. Potts, and her many good deeds!

Rachel Attas