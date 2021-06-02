Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Disney Voice Over Diaries: Rachel Attas

Personal Reflections On The Late Voice Over Actress and Singer-RACHEL ATTAS -And Her Role As "Mrs. Potts" In Disney's Beauty and the Beast!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I loved the Motherly vibe of the character, known as “Mrs. Potts!” Loved how tender she was with “Chip,” and how she served her role as a caretaker, for the other characters living, in the castle. I loved it, all! There was such a vivacious and lively personality about her. Bubbly and demonstrating that life doesn’t get boring, simply because one gets old. I always loved that about her.

“Mrs. Potts” is the kind of character, who makes you want to go, where she is going. You yearn to follow her vibe, and her lead because she simply, takes you there. She is cheerful. Adventurous. Knowledgeable! She has that wise woman wisdom, and that child-like curiousity! “Mrs. Potts” brings balance into both worlds! You can never get enough of her persona! She was a precious and nourishing Spirit for the Beast; and the overall delight of the castle! Without her, things would be out of order. Disharmony would take over!

From the very moment, that her voice spoke, or sang, other characters immediately went to work! That’s the magic of “Mrs. Potts.” She didn’t have to move around too much. Just her voice, alone brought magic into the space; transforming straw into heaves of gold. Dandy, delightful, and devoted, indeed! The dynamic, Mrs. Potts, and her many good deeds!

Rachel Attas

https://disneyinternationaldubbings.weebly.com/the-little-mermaid–hebrew-cast.html
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Attas
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BI3btKaRUOQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6iTaupoxKdE6ngswHK5Syi

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Jennifer and Karolyn Pott: “People will love you. People will hate you”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Melissa Raye: “Don’t compare yourself to other people”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Laces Tied, Ready to Run

    by Rachel Dunbar, Ph.D.
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.