Thrive Global
Thrive Global
Discovering Your PureMind

If I’m telling the truth I’ve been nervous to put this out there but in the spirit of what I am doing with it, I’m just going for it! This is something I’ve wanted to do for a while now because of the journey that I’ve been on to get to this point. There was a time in which I felt extremely average in just about every area of my life. Average at best. School, career, sports, physically, mentally, all of it just average. I felt as a victim to whatever circumstances life threw at me. I assumed that I would just continue to go through the motions of life and be average.

Until I discovered a neat little concept called mindset. Now this concept has many different facets but the great thing that I discovered through a lot of time researching, podcasts, and talking to others is that you have the power to control this thing called mindset. At one point or another everyone experiences challenges, anxiety, overwhelm, stress and the list goes on. To say these emotions would get the best of me is a massive understatement.

Having a poor response to challenges, obstacles, and limiting beliefs in my life led to me experiencing anxiety, lack of fulfillment and an overall negative frame of mind. In turn this dramatically reduced my productivity, energy, physical health and overall desire to move towards my goals. Your mind is a muscle. Just like going to the gym putting in the work every day to exercise, eat properly, hydrate, etc. to stay healthy, you can also develop your mind with positive inputs, habits, routines and so many other things that can help grow a positive mindset.

This is exactly why I’ve decided to start PureMind as I want to help others that may be going through these types of struggles that has taken me years to battle through and overcome. It has been a lot of trial and error, reading, learning and growing but it has been such a fulfilling journey and it’s only beginning! If this sounds like something you’d like to change in your life as well reach out and let’s chat. I’d love to help you explore ways specific to you that can put you on a path to a positive, fulfilling and high performing life!

    Ryan Banks

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

