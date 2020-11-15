Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Discovering Your Life Purpose – God Gives Answers Through Barbara Rose PhD

By

When you ask, “What should I do?” with respect to your choices in your life’s direction, and life purpose, the answer is always going to be what you truly prefer deep in your heart.

I must give you a real-life example from my own life to better help you understand this.

When I was approaching my forty fifth birthday, my ego had a rough time about ageing. I did a writing to God, and was given the higher perspective about ageing, which completely transformed my view about any age I will be in this lifetime.

As a result, I got excited and inspired to write a book about the topic. I asked from my heart for God to give me the book title. The title I received was, “The 7 Dynamic Spiritual Laws of Ageing Youthfully.”

Then, I truly lost interest in bringing through this book, and the whole topic. Instead, I wanted to bring through a book to help humanity specifically in the area of religion and consciousness. The title I received from God in my writings which I registered is, “Realigning Religion: Consciousness and the Survival of the Human Species” along with specific instructions about the book cover, and a detailed book description.

In my writings to God/Source/Higher Self, I asked if it was okay to not write the book about ageing. I received pages of answers and guidance, and the one sentence I feel that is most important to share with you is the following quoted from my personal journal:

“Always go with where your passion is and let that be your guide as far as what to write and publish and in what order.”

You see, God, Source, your Higher Self, whatever name you feel most comfortable with when referencing pure divine guidance will always support you in what you truly want to do, so long as it will not bring harm to you, anyone or anything.

We are all in this lifetime to really live it out with passion and excitement, and it’s perfectly okay to change your mind and go in a different direction in every level of your life.

We are not static robots. We are blooming, and as we bloom and grow, our preferences may change, just as some of your own preferences have changed over the last fifteen years.

In other words, there is no “should” there is only “prefer” and you will always be supported with what you prefer, as well as when you change your preferences. I can only share this because there have been so many times when my preferences changed, such as going fully into broadcast journalism, and then dropping the whole field to move fully in the direction I am now living and loving every day of my life.

New ideas may come up, and sometimes people are not sure what the best course of action would be with respect to life purpose. The only answer I can give you is what you feel most drawn to in your heart. Sometimes, you can do several things, and not only one. You can have a day job while you integrate more of what you love into your life, until you no longer need that day job.

When you go with your deepest preferences, from the bottom of your heart, you will always be going in the direction that is for your highest good. Many times we need a multitude of life experiences that prepare us for our true life purpose, that in many cases, including mine, come into full bloom later in life.

So go easy on yourself. Keep moving in the direction you love, and when the passion dies for that area, then it’s time to change direction, and the only direction to ever go in is what fills your being with excitement!

Then you are on the right track.

If you fight your truth with guilt laden shoulds, then that is what causes stagnation, and a feeling of somehow withering inside. It’s okay to change your mind, and it’s okay to even change it again.

You are always loved and supported. The key question is, are you willing to love yourself enough to listen to your heart? When you are, then you will finally know true joy.

© Copyright 2011, 2020 by Barbara Rose, PhD All Rights Reserved.

Barbara Rose PhD

Barbara Rose PhD, Bestselling Author| Public Speaker|Higher Self Communication Life Transformation Expert| Actor at SAG-AFTRA

Barbara Rose, PhD most widely known as “Born To Inspire” is the bestselling author of thirty two books a dynamic Public Speaker and Life Transformation Expert. Born in New York, New York. She attended Franklin College in Lugano, Switzerland, The American University in Washington, D.C., and was inducted into Kappa Tau Alpha National Honor Society – the countries highest for Journalism and Mass Communication. Her personal growth and transformation shared with millions of people from every part of the world has endeared her to the masses as a pure, loving and caring soul who shares by living example. Her ability to take the most difficult personal topics and bring through the solutions for herself and all has made her highly acclaimed work continuously published globally with subscribers spanning 191 countries.. She is a world renowned Life Transformation Expert transforming the lives of millions across the globe. Barbara was previously a Feature Film and Television Actress Appearing in True Lies, City Scrapes, and numerous CBS Television Sitcoms including The Nanny, Fresh Prince of Bel Aire. Her love of acting has resurfaced to act in meaningful roles in Feature Films to make a difference for humanity. Her official website is https://borntoinspire.com

