Discovering Eden in Your Heart

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

Eden and I

Do you know the way back to peace, beauty, health, and happiness?



Today is Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, which I discovered is

the day before Good Friday when Jesus made the symbolic gesture

of washing the feet of his disciples. Tomorrow commemorates the

day that He was arrested, tried, and nailed to the cross. On Sunday,

millions around the world will celebrate the ascension.



When I Googled Maundy Thursday there was a litany (forgive the

pun) on which Christian denomination named the day. Where the

root derived through the cultural shifts of history, which nation said it

first, and—for goodness sake—which calendar you might be following.

And here you go: Getting distracted by the detail.



I got a card in the mail yesterday from a local church, featuring a very

beautiful drawing of Jesus. His eyes are deep and lovely, personifying

kindness itself. His left hand is raised gently in front of his heart in

the “mudra” of peace. The headline reads, “He’d love to see you at

Easter. Of course, after you’ve risen from the dead, you’re happy to see

anyone.” Of a similar nature, on a huge billboard facing the highway

by an enormous round evangelical church is the sign: “When Jesus

returns—will you be ready?” And here you go: Getting distracted by

the drama.



The detail and the drama all keep us focused on something outside

of ourselves. Something from ancient history. Something experienced

by another people at another time. And somehow we are supposed to

go “out there” and prepare for IT, conjure the ecstasy of IT, just find

IT—by being in the right place at the right time, IT will find us! Many

even feel that they must suffer emotionally, spiritually, or physically in

emulation of the Crucifixion before they are worthy of IT.



Sadly, as long as we look outside of ourselves we will never, may I

repeat, never find the peace beyond understanding, nor coax the gentle

dove of pure and simple goodness to rest in our hearts. It truly is not

seeing the forest for the trees. The meaning behind the detail and the

drama. The Crucifixion isn’t about the end, of course, it is about the

beginning. For us: Now. But what we seem to be missing is that the

Crucifixion isn’t about Jesus—it is about you and me.



Looking at this face in the photo beside me as I write, I don’t see

someone who would look for the spectacular. The big finish. What I see

are eyes so deep and incisive that they penetrate my every illusion and

barrier to that promised peace. They are the eyes of pure compassion.

Eyes that know that it is through painful and startling experiences that

we come to know ourselves. In the “dying” of a personal Crucifixion,

we die to the judgment of others; we die to the lies we may have begun

to believe about our own worth and divinity; we die to the material

world as a passage to bliss; we die to the identification with our physical

selves and know that our bodies will one day be cast aside like a robe

in the dirt.



The morning George died, I called our sons, then 17 and 20, to the

hospital where my husband and I had spent our last night together.

Shortly after, his three daughters arrived and we spent several hours

with him. We cried and hugged and stroked his face, sat on the bed

and ate oranges, told stories. We were with him, but he had clearly

“left” us. My younger son commented that, looking at the body—even

of one so loved and familiar—it was clear to see that what animated it

had departed and that all that remained was the husk.



I tell you this because while we may “know” we are spiritual beings

having a physical experience, we don’t realize or live as if we know that.

We can set our own spirits free while in our physical bodies. We can

experience bliss, peace, health, happiness. Right here. Right now. We

don’t achieve this by picking through the slim volumes of historical

accounts for words to tell us what to do. We don’t achieve it by debating

the “real” meaning of simple words and seeking complexity.



How do we achieve peace beyond understanding? By choosing it. By

choosing peace over and over again until peace becomes our default when

thoughts of worry or self-judgment crowd our peace. By letting go of

absolutely everything that does not define our true nature. And what

did Jesus teach us about our true nature? That we are divine—sparks of

creation from the flame of all creation in all worlds in all times—unto

eternity. I’m cool with that; I just keep forgetting to remember.



You can believe me when I say I wonder at the candor of my recent

writing. Why, I ask myself, am I so willing to expose my fears, my

flaws, my abundant lack of poise and perfection? Sometimes I wonder

if I am the only one. I write after working through a riddle of my own

and feel slightly embarrassed in sharing it. After all, I am known to

put stock in propriety, manners, appearances, and social etiquette. I

like the idea of being in firm control of my destiny, but the world is

slightly askew and I can’t plan for tsunamis—personal or global. Living

Life barefaced like this is more than a little untidy. But today, Maundy

Thursday, I think I understand.



In my mind, if we embrace the meaning—the symbol—of the

Crucifixion, we realize we are to follow the example of trust and

surrender to perfect freedom. Here. Now. Do we have to die on a

cross of our own construction to make that choice? Absolutely not!

Is the path narrow? Yes, but not to make it difficult; to make it easy!



The path leads to peace, beauty, health, and happiness. It is a path, not

to Christ but through Christ—or Christ Consciousness—to our own

divine self. Christ is not the destination, but the means to our own

destiny of our highest Self. It is a path, not exclusive to Christians, of

clear discernment and acts of love. What serves you and what does not.

Embrace what nourishes you and discard the rest.



When we follow our heart’s deepest desires we are led irrevocably to

our highest Self—the fulfillment of all we have potential to offer this

physical world. Are you a doctor? Teacher? Mother? Artist? Banker?

Executive? Being anything but what you truly are is to wander off the

path. And that leads you into the murky places of worldly judgment or

the influence of unconscious sorrows. Forgive them (release them from

your own judgment), because if they speak in critical judgment of others

then they are out of alignment with themselves and know neither you

nor themselves well enough to pass comment or to be helpful.



It is not my intention to debate religions or opine on theology. Heaven

knows that there have been many historic instances—myth and fact—

of virgin births, resurrection from the dead, and ascension. Why get

caught in the debate? Does it matter? Don’t you just want to be happy

and at peace? Don’t you want to know that no matter how difficult the

circumstances you face, maybe they are just worldly conditions that in

our surmounting them become our greatest liberators? Don’t you just

want to be free?



Well, you already are. Choose it. Jesus left us with the words, “Thy will

be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.” What do you think that means?

Are we not the instruments of that Will? Is this Heaven yet? If we look

for it, we will find it right where we are.



Our own minds—our analytical thoughts, our memories of pain and

suffering—are our personal crosses. You can hang there pinioned until

you die and are freed, or you can drop into your heart and be free

now. Living through the heart is to surrender to the infinite depth of

love. Love for yourself as you are now; Love for this crazy world just

the way it is. It’s the only one we’ve got. And Love for this gorgeous

planet Earth. An Eden if only we would see her. Tropical beaches,

rainforests, snowy mountains, golden prairies, surging oceans, flawless

skies. Animals, fruits, and flowers. Butterflies. We were never cast from

Eden—we looked away.



Focus on the pollution and know we live in a flawed world. Focus on the

beauty and know we can expand it through gentle and simple loving acts

of our own divine nature.



I believe spiritual practices of any denomination can either strengthen

our spiritual freedom or strangle it. Any symbolic story that takes us

to the heart of our own hearts sets us free. I have found my way on

many paths.



In this story, Jesus washed the feet of his disciples. An act of equality.

All are children of divinity—none less or more. The story continues as

Jesus surrendered in trust and illuminated a way to peace on Earth—

seeds in our own hearts. If we choose, we can find the true meaning

and begin to live Heaven on Earth and reclaim our own patch of Eden

Right now.

~mh

