Discover Three Revolutionary Secrets to Being a Huge Success

Accomplishment and success aren’t the same. An accomplishment is something you do that is revered and rewarded. Success is the feeling of a job well done. Both can be defined by someone else and when that happens, you’re likely checking off boxes and creating an outer life and business by someone else’s design. If you’re not establishing your own definitions of success and achievement, you’re operating from someone else’s roadmap.

You’re not alone. Most of us accept the paradigms and paths provided to us by others that have gone before us. This is pretty much childhood, right? Doing things based on our parents or family values, traditions, ideas, etc. And then you go to college or get your first job and the models are now your professors or employers.

Time passes and we come to find we aren’t happy. We aren’t satisfied. We aren’t feeling successful or accomplished even though we look fantastic on paper. Our resume is delicious with achievement yet our minds are full of doubt and our hearts full of emptiness and our lives feel more like a game of charades than living.

Have I struck a nerve? (I hope so because I live for pushing people beyond their comfort into the zone of transformation. This is how it begins…) You are tired of playing at life and business the way everyone else says it should be done. You are dissatisfied with traditional business models and leadership. You want to shake things up just to feel like you’re actually living.

YOU KNOW WHAT ELSE? YOU DON’T HAVE TO ACCEPT THE WAY THINGS ARE.

You can have passion, fulfillment, ease, and feel successful, not just play the part. I’m constantly seeking change for my clients and creating solutions for them. Shifting paradigms is pretty much my jam. Here are three revolutionary secrets (and shifts) to being a huge success in your inner and outer life plus your business.

Say what now? I hear you asking. “The who in my what?”

You heard me. There is a place for the Divine in your business. And before you get all caught up thinking, “This is way too woo for me,” hear me out.

First, I define the Divine as the unknown, unseen, and unfamiliar presence that is felt and can be accessed when you truly connect. It might be the gut feeling you get when you meet someone for the first time, or the instant knowing that something isn’t quite right or that you’re right on the brink of getting that thing you’ve been eyeing. Think about it: you’ve had times like this and likely dismissed it as nothing.

The typical paradigm for business is to be entirely cognitive (or in your head/mind). We use data, quantifications, formulas, and rationalization for business decision-making and strategy. We establish metrics, goals, and measures. We go for formal training which is really just a fixed set of data someone says we should have or need to have to claim we are x. These are all amazing tools, but it leaves out instinct, feelings, or other sensory input we can receive if we cultivate it. This otherworldly input is otherwise known as intuition and derives from the Divine.

When we include the Divine in our business, we find our way to passion, purpose, fulfillment, and the power and ease of prosperity. This gives you superpowers in decision-making, alignment, creativity (for products or services), high levels of energy, soul mate client attraction, and stark raving fans. Just to name a few.

Let me just note here, that changing your mindset or disrupting limiting beliefs is not enough to move away from your headspace and into your heart space for connecting with the Divine. Our mind’s job is to protect us. It’s not for taking that leap of faith- you know, those leaps that often have great reward on the other side. We should love our mind and use it, of course, but it’s not the only tool at our disposal. (More on this idea coming soon in another article.)

We’ve all heard about the necessity of the KLT (know, like, trust) factor in business. Everyone always says you must get your audience to know, like, and trust you before they’re going to buy or convert to a sale. Classes, webinars, and experts in marketing will go on and on for hours about the importance of this principle and ways to go about doing it well.

Here’s the TRUE KLT factor: it starts with knowing, liking, and trusting yourself. Not the other way around with your customer knowing, liking, and trusting you first.

(DID YOUR MIND JUST EXPLODE A LITTLE?)

Lean into this idea for a moment. How are you going to get anyone else to KLT you if you don’t KLT yourself? If you lack trust, confidence, or belief in yourself, how do you convince someone else to do it for you? KLT begins internally and it’s necessary for the traditional KLT to work. You must follow your instincts, develop your intuition, and listen to your inner voice. (See the aforementioned section about getting out of your head.)

Imagine the power over your business and life – forget just marketing and sales – when you know yourself so intimately, and are so confident about who you are and what you provide to this world, your colleagues, your clients, your network, your community…You become the magnet, your sales become beautiful and fun conversations and your teams or employees LOVE working with you. That translates to a full, satisfying, prosperous life and business which is what you want isn’t it? It’s the pot of gold on the other side of the rainbow.

The last revolutionary secret to huge success is the most important of all. Great and powerful leadership requires feminine energy. Our typical leadership models are all masculine in energy, even women or women-identified leaders lead with this energy. Leadership paradigms have not yet made space for the feminine way.

But too much of any one thing is always a hindrance. Masculine energy by itself falls short. There is a better and more balanced way. Leadership has room for both and really requires it. Feminine energy is the yin to masculine energy’s yang. There is a fusion of these two that makes for powerful leadership (and I’ll give you more on this in an upcoming article.)

THE TIME FOR FEMININE ENERGY IS NOW. NO, REALLY. THE STARS STAY SO. (AND I’M ON A FIRST-NAME BASIS WITH THE STARS.)

When you incorporate feminine energy into your leadership strategy, you become irresistible in the marketplace. Everyone wants to follow you. People hang on your every word, or anxiously wait for the next time you’ll say something. They’ll devour the material you put out there as soon as it’s released and then they’ll buy. Your sales conversations are fun because your prospect has already convinced themselves of your worth.

You don’t have to accept the way things are.

You have one life to live, so make it your best. There’s no reason to lack passion, fulfillment, and ease because someone once said (or you internalized) that there was only one way to do things or there was only one definition of success and it looked like this. You have the choice to operate your business and your life differently – to break the mold, change the pattern, and shift the paradigm. I just gave you three revolutionary ways to begin. Looking for more? Jump on a call. I’ve got so much more to share with you.

Kim Woods, Spiritual Leader and Transformation Expert, offers the ultimate marriage of spirituality and multimillion dollar business strategy to help successful business leaders achieve their birthright of brilliance, legacy and financial freedom. Kim’s clients range from Fortune 500 companies & $MM CEO’s to solopreneurs and creatives. Her website: www.kimwoods.com.