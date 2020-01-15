Disconnect to Reconnect – Awakenings from a week of Silence with Deepak Chopra

Two years ago I attended my first silent retreat and wrote about 4 Epiphanies and how to apply them to daily life. This week, having been cocooned in nature once again in Monterey, California, I’m realising a few more I’d like to share before leaving this ‘heavily meditated’ state.

I’ve spent a week in silence with no screens, phones, books, no distractions except meditation, yoga and teachings from Deepak Chopra and his team. It was quite a journey to get here and I’m not referring to the transatlantic flight from London. Last time I was here to recertify, a decade after becoming a meditation teacher with the Chopra Center but this time I needed this retreat on a deeper level.

If you’re a meditator you’ll know what I mean by the “Awe”– a feeling you get from regularly connecting to silence which enables you to release angst, worries, stress and appreciate the joy of life itself. Sometimes it may only last a few moments but in that time you realise everything is ok and nothing really matters. It’s an incredibly liberating place. I’ve had moments of experiencing this Awe for almost two decades now but lost it in the last few months due to family illness and loss. Would one week of disconnecting reconnect me and restore my mojo? Well, with the amount of preparation it took, I really needed it to work. Being away from two young kids and a sick husband for a week required a four-page spreadsheet of arrangements and an army of helpers. Planning it was like writing a TV production call sheet and yet also reminded me why I needed this retreat. So, what have I learned this time?

1/ To truly benefit when you are unplugged, make a physical distance between you and your devices (Arianna Huffington’s The Phone Bed is the perfect aid so that they’re not in the bedroom with you at night) . Our tech filled lives are so overloaded. How often do we make time to reflect on what habits or lifestyle choices may not be serving us well and to make changes? We know the benefits of disconnecting from our phone and computer and how that helps sleep but in addition recent studies show that just the presence of a devise in your field of vision can affect your ability to switch off. Last time on the retreat my phone was off but kept in my handbag. This time it was in my suitcase and the difference was palpable. So, if you have tech free meetings or meals or you have screen-free time before bed then try putting your devices completely out of sight and notice the difference. I had the deepest sleep I can remember.

2/ Solitude is not the same as being alone Spending a few minutes in silence and connecting with each of your senses in turn, preferably whilst in nature, can help to quieten the whirring of the 60,000 – 80, 000 thoughts we have each and every day. A simple method is to isolate each sense in turn. Start by looking at all the colours, shapes, objects in your periphery vision viscerally, as if looking through the lens of a baby without naming what you see. Then close your eyes and list all the sounds around you (voices, cars, the wind, your breath etc). Take a moment just to smell, then list the tastes in your mouth and finally feel the connection between your skin, clothes and the ground. This process is more beneficial if you’re sitting in nature (a recent study showed that 2 hours a week in nature is optimal for health and wellbeing) but this method for grounding in the present moment can be practised anywhere. After just a few minutes of rotating between the senses you become aware of the ‘silent witness’, the ‘I’ behind your thinking mind.

3/ Recapitulate your day for a good night’s sleep This simple technique helps you to let go of the day and have a deeper, less interrupted night. When you close your eyes to go to sleep take a couple of minutes to relive your day as if watching it like a movie in fast forward from the moment you woke up, through all activities, interactions and conversations until you reach your current point at bedtime. When you practise this recapitulation don’t pause on any scene, don’t give yourself time to interrogate or ruminate over any action or interaction. This process is a reminder that every memory and event is past, they no longer exist. Now is the only reality and this realization can help us release negative thoughts and experiences that have passed.

4/ Boost your energy by being in the present I’ve known for a long time about the benefits of mindfulness and being in the present moment in terms of focus, releasing stress, connecting to others, empathy, performance etc (I could go on all day) but I hadn’t thought of it in terms of energy. Due to family circumstances I’ve felt rather depleted of it recently and have realised that a lot of that has been due to worrying about the event that caused current challenges or reflecting on the outcome. Energy is depleted by anticipation and regret. Here I’ve just been in the present and have never felt more energised.

Dr Deepak Chopra & Brent Becvar

5/ We talk too much. A week in silence and I really don’t miss my voice. Apart from writing “gluten free please” on a piece of paper when getting my meals, I haven’t needed to communicate any words to anyone. There have been past claims that on average a man uses about 7,000 words a day and a woman about 20,000 (The Female Brain, Louann Brizendine). Most of us would benefit from talking less and listening more. Deepak Chopra recommends that before making a comment ask yourself 3 things –

Is it kind

Is it true

Is it necessary

Now of course I’m writing this whilst in the state of natural high reached when you meditate for hours a day. It’s a beautiful, giddy, sentient experience and a challenge to replicate back in the office or on the school run but the learnings are simple – we all need time to disconnect, unplug, recharge. We do it obsessively with our phones and other devices, carrying around portable chargers, fretting when they go below 10%. So why do we forget or feel guilty about powering down and recharging ourselves? It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity. When we permit ourselves to slow down for a few minutes and recharge, we realise how much your mind is filled with repetitive monologues and unhelpful worries about past or future.

Invest in silence, one of the rare pleasures that’s accessible to all and totally free.