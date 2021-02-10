“Discipline is the key to success”, Talor Zamir and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Discipline is the key to success, and habits are the way to stay disciplined. For example when I became disciplined around health and created the habits of going to the gym, eating healthy, and having my ideal morning routines… Not only did my body go from being full of inflammation and pain to being pain free and feeling better than I have in my life… It also created a positive mental cycle of feeling better so then I mentally started performing better as well.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Talor Zamir.

In 2013, Talor was wracked with intense, inexplicable pain and inflammation that was putting his health, his hope, and his family in danger.

Something as simple as typing felt like medieval torture. Desperate for relief, or even an answer, he turned to multiple medical professionals, both mainstream and alternative, to no avail. Talor deteriorated to the point where he could no longer use a keyboard, and his anxiety about his ability to support his family escalated to panic.

As his pain and inflammation grew ever more debilitating, he felt like he was being slowly burned alive from the inside out. He was beginning to lose so much hope it might as well have been his soul that was being incinerated.

Finding Wisdom and Guidance in Unexpected Places

Talor refused to give up entirely, and with his family’s unwavering encouragement, he eventually realized there was one place he hadn’t yet looked for answers: within HIMSELF, to the wisdom of HIS OWN mind and body.

This realization was an epiphany for Talor, though it was hard to wrap his mind around the idea that he could find answers in the same place that the problem seemed to be located. But as he slowly learned to regard both his mind and body as trustable allies, new understanding came, and everything began to change.

Remember that feeling he described of being burned alive from the inside out? That was one of his body’s most valuable clues. As he followed this clue to crack the case of his own medical mystery, he realized that INflammation comes from the INside, and that he had to put the fire out.

The Adventure of a Lifetime

What began as a crucible he would never wish on his worst enemy became the adventure of a lifetime, a Hero’s Journey, if you will. Talor returned from his quest, victorious, having been led to the solutions he had all along been seeking.

When Talor began changing what he put into his body, everything changed. Not only did the pain ease, allowing him to return to his work, but his sense of purpose changed, too. After making a successful exit from his first business, Talor founded Peak Performance in order to help others achieve the health and vitality that he’d found during his own health journey. If in 2013 he could have traveled forward in time to see the life he’s living and the person he’s become today, he wouldn’t have believed it.

You can change. You can transform your health and your life in ways you never dreamed possible. It is Talor’s honor and privilege to play a part in supporting you on this journey.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up lower middle class in Queens, NY and graduated from Northeastern University in Boston. While I didn’t have much money, I had some friends whose parents came from Greece with no money, started out washing dishes, and went on to own their restaurants. That always inspired me to see that people could start with nothing and go on to have nice houses and an abundance of money for their family.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” really opened my eyes to the potential of being an Entrepreneur. I read this book in my early 20’s and it immediately changed my perception and goals. Prior to this my biggest goal was to be making 100K dollars per year by the time I was 30 by working hard in Finance in New York. After reading this book I realized that this was just a “rat race” as Kiyosaki says, and that I needed to be an Entrepreneur/Business Owner and eventually become an investor.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Tony Robbins was a big inspiration for me since he is the first person that got me into “Personal Development”. After listening to all of Tony audiobooks and courses I became obsessed with learning and growing myself as a person. To this day, every free chance I get I want to listen to an audiobook or podcast, and instead of watching TV I would prefer to watch a speech of someone I can learn from on YouTube.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

My advice is to become a LEARNING MACHINE. Go to seminars, hire coaches, and listen to audiobooks and podcasts every chance you get. Your success can only grow to the level of which you have grown yourself. It’s fun to learn. Get curious. Ask a lot of questions especially when you are around successful people.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

You2 by Price Pritchett. It’s a tiny book that you can read in 20 minutes and I’ve probably read it over 500 times since I bring it outside with me every morning in my morning routine. This book is about making a “Quantum Leap” in your life and achieving exponential growth.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right”. This quote resonates with me because it illustrates the power of your beliefs and in order to accomplish any goal you must first have the belief that it can be accomplished.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The incredible growth that Peak Performance is achieving is extremely exciting and I’ve never been more passionate about anything in my life. Our purpose is to inspire people to improve their health and be the best version of themselves. It’s my mission to teach and inspire people by sharing everything that has transformed my life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Discipline is the key to success, and habits are the way to stay disciplined. For example when I became disciplined around health and created the habits of going to the gym, eating healthy, and having my ideal morning routines… Not only did my body go from being full of inflammation and pain to being pain free and feeling better than I have in my life… It also created a positive mental cycle of feeling better so then I mentally started performing better as well.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Shutting of my cell phone at night and leaving it off and in a different room until I am completely finished with my morning routine has been incredibly important. Having the habit of “Quiet Time” every morning (no news, no tv, no phone) has allowed me to set my intentions, practice gratefulness, do visualization and breathing techniques which start my day off on the right foot. Rather than jumping straight into the day, develop the habit of “Quiet Time” and give yourself the space to be grateful and set the intentions you want for it to be a great day.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

For Wellness I have a mantra I learned from Tony Robbins “Nothing tastes as good as health feels”. I don’t eat processed sugars or grains and I am very disciplined about that. I have a habit of thinking about how I am going to feel AFTER I eat something, rather than being taken over by any impulse to eat what is in front of me. This has had HUGE benefits for me both mentally and physically. Another habit for performance is going to the gym in the middle of the work day because in my mind going to the gym is part of my work. What can be more important than being healthy, fit and energized? This is why I prioritize this. Amazingly I find that the days I go to the gym in the middle of the workday (sometimes for as long as 2 hours) I get more work done and feel better than the days I don’t go to the gym. In terms of focus I have a habit of practicing the 80/20 rule, focusing only on the most important things. I also value my time at 2,000 dollars per hour. So if something can be outsourced for 100 dollars an hour it’s a no brainer for me to outsource it.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Write down all the things that you don’t enjoy doing or that can be outsourced for less than what you value your time at. Outsourcing these things will help you stay focused on your unique abilities and your top 20% most important things that will grow your business and/or grow yourself as a person. In terms of health you have to make a decision and be disciplined and stick to that decision. Basically create a new identity for yourself. For example, if someone offers me a piece of cake, my immediate response is “No thank you, I don’t eat cake”. Those words clearly state that it is my identity “I don’t eat cake”. This makes the decision so much easier. I am not thinking to myself “maybe I should, maybe I shouldn’t, etc…” there is nothing to think about, the decision is clear and easy because my identity is “I don’t eat cake”. You can write down affirmations to create your own identity and read them every morning and every night.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Get off social media or at least DRAMATICALLY limit it and have a small set number of hours per week on it. Delete the apps from your phone and only install them again when it’s your free time. I don’t know any high performer that spends a lot of time on social media. Most are not on social media at all besides promoting their own business on it. Don’t let social media and other people’s opinions influence your life. Instead, listen to audiobooks and podcasts and put in your mind what will serve you the most. 2) Exercise at least 4 times a week because it releases endorphins (makes you feel good) and energizes your body and mind. If I don’t exercise for a few days I feel a HUGE impact on my mental and physical energy and I am not able to perform at my best. 3) Eliminate sugar, fried foods, and processed carbs. These foods drain your mental and physical energy, cause inflammation in your body, cause you to gain weight, and many other harmful effects if continued over extended periods of times. I do not believe in cutting calories and starving yourself but I do believe in changing what you put in your body. Eventually your body (like mine) will start to crave healthy foods which are better for your focus, feeling good, and overall health.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Figure out what your unique ability is (credit to Dan Sullivan from strategic coach for this term). Your unique ability is a high payoff activity that you enjoy doing. Outsource anything you don’t enjoy doing to someone else for who those tasks might be their unique ability. These days I personally am working about 95% of the time on stuff that I enjoy doing. This gives me energy and helps me feel good. Also exercise, eating healthy, and starting my day with gratitude and quiet time are the most important things for me to be in “flow”. I save most of my carbs for dinner because I found that eating a lot of carbs during the day slows me down and takes me out of flow. When I am eating clean and exercising my mental and physical energy is high and this is when I am in the most “flow” state.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am currently on a mission to help inspire millions of people to go from unhealthy to healthy. There is an old Indian proverb that says “A healthy person has a thousand wishes, but a sick person has only one”. Think about how true this is. You could have a billion dollars in the bank but if you have a disease or die 30 years younger than you should then it’s worthless. If we could have 95% of the people in the world eating healthy and exercising the world would be such a better place. There is a lot of education left to do and a lot of work to be done to stop unhealthy food companies from lobbying politicians to subsidize their unhealthy foods. If we can change the system to subsidize healthy foods and tax unhealthy foods (like we did with cigarettes) that would be a HUGE step forward.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Tony Robbins because I think he has helped more people than anyone I have heard of. He has also taught me so much and I believe I could learn so much more from him as I continue to set higher goals for myself to really have a major impact in a positive way.