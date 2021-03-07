Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Discipline in daily choices

By Judith Ogedegbe, Professional Certified Coach I was once speaking at an executive leadership conference some time ago and asked everyone who has articulated their life goals to indicate by show of hands. It was not surprising when over 90% of the persons in the room had their hands raised, which was great. Then i […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

By Judith Ogedegbe, Professional Certified Coach

I was once speaking at an executive leadership conference some time ago and asked everyone who has articulated their life goals to indicate by show of hands. It was not surprising when over 90% of the persons in the room had their hands raised, which was great. Then i asked a follow on question – also, by show of hands, how many of you make daily conscious decisions based on your life goals? The reverse was the case. Less than 15% of the people in the room had their hand up.

That was a very notable moment in the conference.

Think about what the experience will be if you get on a nonstop flight from the United Kingdom to Norway. You know the estimated arrival time (ETA), you are aware that there is likely going to be a few bumps along the way, the crew members and pilots are all ready, set and the plane takes off. Midway along the journey, you ask one of the crew members, how long before landing? She replies – ‘This plane has no destination today. We are going anywhere”

This is the same way your daily choices and decisions impact on the outcome of our life goals. When you allow events, situations and tides of life take control of your daily lives, you are like the plane that took off without a destination. Our daily habits and behaviours drive our lives. A plane, like our goals and dreams need to steer in the air, in spite of turbulence, sustain its flight and keep moving forward to get to its destination.  

Our habitual thinking and actions make us who and what we are. What you do consistently and persistently becomes your second nature. Do you wonder why you do not have to remember every single alphabet as you write a letter or a memo? This is because you have done it over a billion times that the mind and brain has mastered the act of writing.

What are you currently training your mind to master? Plant that goal in your mind on a daily basis. It should be one of the most important action you have to make each day. If your goal is to have a promotion, get a life partner or become to wealthier, have several daily check in with yourself to be sure that you are on track. Make simple choices that will inch you closer to your goal.

It is easy to say my manager did not like me, so i did not get the promotion. What daily actions or choices did you make to position you as the best person for the position? Or it could be your belief that i am not getting Mr. or Mrs. Right because there are no good ones out there. How regular do you check-ins with yourself to prepare you for Mr/Mrs. Right?

Like a plant, water your daily choices towards your goals, care for it, tender it and watch it blossom in time. Staying discipline and focused as you make simple daily choices even when it seems difficult, nurtures resilience for possible big opportunities that lie ahead.

The spear is not sharpen in the day of battle. Daily gentle strokes on the rock and fire prepares the spear as a winning tool in the day of battle.

    judith ogedegbe, Professional Certified Coach in Life & Executive Leadership

    Judith Ogedegbe currently serves as the Executive Director at DAI Nigeria. In her role, Judith drives the business strategy and operations, and manages team efficiencies around motivation, engagement, and wellness to empower DAI's people to be great achievers at work and all aspects of their lives. As a Certified Professional Coach and a Master Practitioner of bespoke Leadership Assessments and other transformational tools, she helps business owners, chief executive officers and leadership teams build healthy, productive partnerships to facilitate business growth, eliminate obstacles to success, and reach their fullest potential. She also has comprehensive programs for individuals to build their capacity and potentials, and help optimize their performance in any aspect of life and work, for a continual level of enjoyment satisfaction and fun.

    Throughout her career, she has led organisations and specialized in business transformation, organizational culture & effectiveness, interpersonal relationships, and executive communications.

    Judith is an advocate for women's empowerment and passionate about living a fun, healthy and fulfilled lifestyle. Follow her on her Instagram and twitterhttp://judithogedegbe and check out her life changing podcast to empower your well-being.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “To Develop Grit Announce Your Goals”, with Chris Ronzio and Fotis Georgiadis

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Work Smarter//

    The Secret to Staying Focused (Even Under Pressure)

    by Mayo Oshin
    Community//

    Peggy Lane: “A single “point” on a show can be worth millions”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.