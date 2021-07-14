Disappointments Of, Brother: Warrel Dane

When a loved one has passed on, it’s too late to convey our true thoughts to them, in the living world. That’s why it’s beat to speak to them, when they are here; no matter how uncomfortable it may be. Of course, even when they have transitioned on, it doesn’t mean that we cannot convey our thoughts to them. In fact, there are moments of speaking to them at their gravesite; or visiting them in places of memory.

There are those moments of angry and regret. Furthermore, there are those times when a person is simply fed up with having to bottle one’s feelings, only to save face for “proper emotions,” of a person being gone. Sometimes, it doesn’t always feel safe to convey those hidden emotions. Sometimes, you feel bad, for simply speaking about painful moments, regarding a deceased loved one. It could include anything such as abandonment, neglect, things that were said; things left, unsaid. Whatever the issue, simply remember that the issue never went away because it was never addressed.

Standing at the grave, a person addresses one’s grievances front and center. Oh, how you wish they were alive to hear them. Nevertheless, they are not. Therefore, what do you do, during this time? You continue to speak. You speak and move through the conflicted emotions. Be as honest and as open as you can. Just remember that healing never comes too late. Moving into the song, “Brother,” there is a precious nature of holistic abundance and wellness. The artist of this song stands front and center. Honest and bold. He conveys to “Brother,” the very meaning of what it means to have been neglected in Brother’s absence. Needless to say, there is no hate for Brother. Could there be frustration? Yes. However, hate is void. Perhaps, there is hate for the situation. If only, Brother, were there. That’s real!

One of the most significant melodies of the song is to vent. Always remember, that healing requires that we travel to that deepest core of our Being. There are ways of opening up, and exposing those hidden pains. Yes. It can be overwhelming in revealing those hidden scars. Just remember that scars are not healing, if they are not exposed to the air. Dearest Brother, just know that there are hidden pains lingering, even when you are, out there.

Warrel Dane