Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
First Responders First//

“Disappearing Doctors” is on a Mission to Heal Our Healers

The growing coalition is tackling the root causes of the physician mental health crisis

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In 2020, the headlines were everywhere:

“Physician Suicide Is a Daily Occurrence.”

“Doctor’s death by suicide sends shockwaves through Canada’s medical community.”

“Lorna Breen, an ER doctor who continued to treat patients after she recovered from COVID-19, has died by suicide.”

“Doctor’s Suicide a Tragic Wake-up Call.”

Doctors have always worked day in and day out in what amounts to a war zone. In 2019, the American Psychiatric Association reported that 400 doctors die from suicide each year in the United States alone. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout was driving physicians to take their own lives at double the rate of the general population. 

The industry’s culture of stoicism and stigma against asking for help is a real, institutionalized issue. Doctors cannot take breaks. They cannot check in on each other. Regulatory and cultural reinforcement tell them that asking for help is career suicide. 

What can be done to help our doctors?

We recently conducted a survey via our partner, Sermo, the online community of over 1.3 million healthcare professionals across 150 countries, to see how doctors are doing. Three out of four said the pandemic has exacerbated their burnout, and almost 80 percent said healthcare provider burnout should be a high-priority issue for the industry.

This is a multifactorial issue that creates a culture of silence among doctors. They are taught in medical school to remain stoic and not show emotion. During their residencies and beyond, they have a real human need to compartmentalize what they see and experience. Doctors who raise their hands and ask for help can be severely penalized. There is the potential for them to lose their licenses, practices and livelihoods.

When doctors apply for medical licenses, malpractice insurance and their credentials, the applications they fill out include questions about their mental health history.

“Many of the mental health questions on these applications appear right next to questions about your criminal background — reinforcing that getting formal help is unacceptable and can have negative repercussions,” said Corey Feist, brother-in-law of Dr. Lorna Breen, co-founder of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation and a recent panelist at the Schwartz Center-hosted discussion, When Healthcare “Heroes” Need Help: Destigmatizing Mental Illness in the Healthcare Workforce.

Disappearing Doctors is working layer by layer to identify and tackle the root causes of this mental health pandemic. We aim to change the culture from the outside through awareness and legislation, and to provide healthcare systems and providers with the tools needed to do the work from inside their organizations.

We’ve formed an action committee of like-minded experts to confront these challenges, and we invite you to join us. Hospital systems and other medical institutions, insurance providers and policymakers, as well as those affected firsthand — doctors, along with their colleagues and families — can join us in our mission to heal those who heal us.

It’s time for solutions, not stigma.

For more information on Disappearing Doctors, visit www.disappearingdoctors.com.

Disappearing Doctors

Disappearing Doctors is a growing coalition founded by FCB Health New York that is dedicated to advocating for and providing mental health support to physicians in need. Our mission is to raise awareness for this crisis, while healing our healers with broader support, new resources and more ways to confront the challenges they face.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Dr. Michael Myers: “Regular exercise, healthy eating, and good sleep are essential”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Doctor Suicide: The Elephant in the Examining Room

by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP
Wisdom//

Why Medicine Leads the Professions in Suicide

by The Conversation

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.