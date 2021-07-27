Director Iz Gutierrez: “Surround yourself with people that not only care about the film but who also care about you”

Surround yourself with people that not only care about the film but who also care about you. These people will hold you above water when you stray. During one of my last films, I began to question my vision and plan. Not because I wanted to trash my ideas, but I wanted to change them in order to make our day. I had people around me who knew what I wanted, liked my vision, and brought me back to reality. We found a way to make my vision work with the limitations we had and all because I had others around being my support!

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Iz Gutierrez.

Iz Gutierrez is a Mexican-American writer/director residing in Los Angeles, CA where he grew up after moving from Mexico at the age of five. Mr. Gutierrez realized how underrepresented film and television was which is why he has dedicated himself to write and direct stories about Latinos as strong characters and not just exploitative stereotypes. He believes making these type of stories and educating about our history is the best way to make a social impact. Iz Gutierrez has garnered honors and numerous awards at film festivals for his short films including a special screening at the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Foundation for a screening and Q&A featuring his well-received film “Sin Frontera”. He was also awarded the highly coveted Panasonic Filmmaker Grant. His short film “El Camaleon (The Chameleon)” was also licensed for three years on the SHORTS-TV channel after the film won a Platinum Remi Award. His new film “They Call Us Sediciosos” is a proof-of-concept short for a feature film whose narrative is a relevant parallel to current social events happening in our country all based on U.S. history. Mr. Gutierrez is currently in development of a feature film while also writing scripts for additional feature films and television pilots.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

After moving from Mexico at the age of five, I grew up in the suburbs just outside of Los Angeles. Growing up I became obsessed with comic books as my escape and a way to feel a part of a world. This fed my future need to be creative and tell stories, I attended many literature and creative writing courses at Cal State University, Long Beach. Here is where I also experimented with film, realizing I had a passion to use it as a storytelling tool.

After graduation, while figuring out the world of the entertainment industry by taking on internships and jobs, I realized I had a desire to expand my skills in filmmaking. Being from a low-income family, with no connections in the industry, and being a minority, I felt the only way to get through was to attend graduate school in order to make the right connections I had no access to before. Growing up in the environment I did, I felt I had a lot to say, not just personally but also about the things around me. At some point, I noticed just how socially skewed our society was especially for Latinos of Mexican descent like me. Writing scripts was a way for me to release all that angst.

I was accepted into the highly-impacted directing program at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film along with a generous fellowship scholarship. Here is where my filmmaking flourished. Taking what I learned from literature and creative writing, I adapted that experience into writing my own scripts. Along with the help of my professors and mentors, I fine-tuned my storytelling abilities.

An acting class for directors opened my eyes to how actors make their craft which not only helped in understanding the acting process but to be able to communicate with actors better. I also learned a great deal from my professors some of which who are professional directors, and screenwriters. My classmates became my filmmaking partners who I would later work with on my professional projects including now as I develop multiple projects.

Now I am just looking to move ahead in my career by making films as well as working with other screenwriters on new stories. Although I do love the indie film stories, I would also love to work on big projects such as comic book-related films and even that new Lord of the Rings show. I am a huge Tolkien fan! Hint Hint, in case anyone can help me out.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I really think it has a lot to do with having a lot of things bottled up. Things dealing with my upbringing as a child. Also realizing just how messed up society is regarding the treatment of minorities or other underrepresented groups. I wanted to find a way to express my thoughts, my feelings, and to educate people. So they learn about others in order to be respectful. The ability to bring people into new worlds or stories they didn’t know before fascinates me.

Somewhere along the way, I realized film was a way to do that. I also felt I did a good enough job based on how people reacted to my films or my scripts.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Some of the more interesting things have been self-discovery. While you write and direct and work with others you find a way to discover your artistic voice. Sometimes it is not what you thought it was at first. And, sometimes, it may even evolve over time. Either way that discovery is essential to keep the passion and your films fresh while also figuring out a lot of your inner self.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

One of the best things about working in the film industry is all the great people you meet and collaborate with. That collaboration opens up your point of view of not just our country but the world. You understand other people’s background, what makes them who they are which leads to understanding. We all work together to tell a story, and the only way to do that is to get to know each other. For me, those are the most interesting people, the actors and crew I have worked with. Especially those who have the same passion for storytelling as well as a desire to learn from others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I honestly cannot think of one person without feeling guilty for not mentioning all the others who helped along the way. At the moment I have not had that one person, let’s say someone successful in the industry, who has given me that one chance to direct something big when others would not. Although, I completely welcome that person if they are out there! But for now I will say being a filmmaker relies on the support of everyone around you including friends, family, and other colleagues you meet along with the way. When I finish a project, I can seriously say there is rarely one thing I can think of in which I succeeded in, that in some way is not the result of someone helping me. Sometimes they are little acts of kindness, sometimes they are huge! But usually, there is someone who gave a helping hand.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yikes! I’m not sure about giving a lesson in “life” entirely but I guess I will try. I think always understanding, and knowing, that you do not know everything is a huge step. Understanding that it is okay not to have all the answers. Knowing that you need to be humble in what you think you know. It will lessen the blow when you realize you were wrong all along. Or at least not experienced enough. With that comes the importance of being able to accept change especially when things do not go your way. Being able to ask for help or to welcome others who can help you is a huge step!

With filmmaking, make sure you are truly passionate about the craft. There is a huge difference between being passionate and being infatuated with being a “filmmaker”. Hopefully, this does not sound too harsh, but I feel it is important if one has not come to realize this (see above about accepting change), but being a filmmaker is a LONG road. There is not a set time you will “make it”. Do not be obsessed with results. If you love it and you have a passion for it, you will do it no matter what. Recently, during a workshop/masterclass, one of my favorite directors Barry Jenkins said “Be in love with the process, not the result”. This is so true!

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Many audiences absorb how they see the world, especially the parts of the world they have not visited, through art and especially film. If all we have is one point-of-view, we are limiting the impact we make on how audiences see, understand, and are educated about others. There are many unfortunate stereotypes about Mexicans or Mexican-Americans which have been exploited for many many years. I did a film once where I was screening an early cut of a film with a character walking in Mexico and a truck shows up. Someone commented “that truck looks too new. It wouldn’t belong in Mexico. Doesn’t seem realistic.”

I hope your eyes are rolling because mine certainly did and they are rolling back now remembering. This person was so accustomed to seeing Mexico in a certain way that they were convinced that somehow all of Mexico only has old vehicles. Guess what? They sell brand new cars and trucks their too! Cue another eye roll.

I use this example because although this person meant no harm by it, it is what they were taught or at least accustomed to seeing in movies. So they took what they saw as a truth. This happens all the time with how Latinos are represented on screen. The way we are “supposed” to talk, dress, etc. When you do not have other Latinos, or Mexican-Americans like myself, behind the camera, on the script, in the executive chair, you spread a false narrative about millions of people. Our art is absorbed all over the country and all over the world. It is our responsibility to do a better job in presenting minorities accurately! And the only way to do that is to make more films about our stories… and let me add not just stories where we are all carrying guns and part of a cartel or gang as so many shows and films do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, I am working on a feature film based on a short film that is just starting to make the film festival circuit. I have been working on the research and writing for this project for the last few years. It is an untold narrative about Mexican-Americans in US history. The story is based around real events in which ethnic Mexicans (most U.S. citizens) were being killed and driven off their lands. Bigotry and racism are central themes. These events were not taught in school and were not known either by me or anyone I know. It is a tragedy. So my plan is to show we are interwoven into U.S. history just like many other groups even though our chapters in history books have been ignored or better yet ripped out!

In addition, I have two other feature film scripts I am writing in different genres as well as a couple of television pilots. Of course, all with the intention of having diverse and inclusive narratives!

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I think my ability to envelop people in the world I am presenting. Many of my short films have been about characters dealing with personal issues but all connected to a bigger social concern or problem. Many who have seen my films have stated how they wish to see and learn more about the world beyond the narrative I presented. In other words, the main characters were an introduction into a more elaborate theme or topic I wrote about. I feel I am able to make the main characters relatable and universal which allows people to connect, to not be badgered, but yet understand about a bigger picture I am attempting to convey. Leaving people thirsty for more of what I create I think is a big compliment!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1 — Surround yourself with people that not only care about the film but who also care about you. These people will hold you above water when you stray. During one of my last films, I began to question my vision and plan. Not because I wanted to trash my ideas, but I wanted to change them in order to make our day. I had people around me who knew what I wanted, liked my vision, and brought me back to reality. We found a way to make my vision work with the limitations we had and all because I had others around being my support!

2 — Do not work with jerks. I’m using a PG word instead of the one I really want to use. For me it is important to build a good culture around making a film. You don’t want these jerks to mess it up or create an uncomfortable set for anyone. Sometimes you will be tempted to just take what you can get due to availability (or whatever) but jerks are not worth it. Sooner or later you will regret having them on set or on your team. I have definitely had the experience of choosing not to include someone on my shoots because of toxic bad attitudes. Those things will spread like a virus so do your best not to let them on your productions.

3 — Do not wait on anyone or anything. I mean this in a couple of ways: do not wait on anyone to make your project. As Mark Duplass said “The cavalry isn’t coming!” I love that speech and you should look it up if you have not seen it. Essentially it means not waiting on that 1-million dollars to make your movie, or that huge connection, or whatever! Just make it! Especially if it’s your first short film or feature film or even your second or third. You will be surprised what happens once your production train begins to leave the station. Good things will happen and come your way! All of a sudden people will run along the side of it trying to hop on for the ride. And let them on! Unless they’re jerks of course! Heh.

Lastly, do not wait on working with any particular person after about three times of asking or talking about working with them. If they do not engage, participate, or are questioning working on your project, let them go! Move on. You can find someone else or someone better. Most times I have waited on someone like that to make up their mind or who were wishy-washy they ended up being more trouble than they were worth. They become unreliable or even abandon your project when you need them most. One time it severely affected shooting my most expensive short film. I disregarded the signs instead of letting them go.

People who want to work with you will make a strong effort to be there for you.

4 — It is better to go around and ask fellow filmmakers and friends what you can do to help them. As opposed to going around seeing what others can do for you, or riding other people’s coattails. Also, only meeting people to see what they can do for you is annoying and is a bad characteristic — people will see through you sooner or later.

Instead, offer to help people you like (remember, who aren’t jerks!) on their projects with something you are good at. This will help build a good network and most importantly you will be a good overall person and collaborator.

5 — Speaking of network, start your networking early! Network sometimes comes in forms you do not expect. It is not always at “networking” events. Instead, it may be at film festivals you screen at, or just helping on shoots. As a filmmaker, especially a director/writer, if you can build a nice network of reliable cinematographers, actors, producers, that are willing to help with any project the better your life will be.

Lastly, surround yourself and build a network with people who are truly passionate. People who are actually getting their hands dirty making films, or writing, or getting projects going. Many people talk a good game about what they are “doing” or “making” but they never do. You never see their scripts, their films, or really anything. Honestly, they just talk. It is best to focus your filmmaking network around people who are constantly being truly productive because you will find that your end up pushing each other to keep making things.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

Initially, I think it is important to put one’s entire focus on the story and characters. If we try and guess what the viewers or financiers will think you will go down the wrong path. I fear your film may not feel personal or strong where it needs to be because you are too concerned with something you have no way of knowing how it will be received until it is done. Focus on a story you are passionate about and worry about the rest when you get to that point.

I once had a producer tell me “people do not want to see films about immigration right now.” Little did he know I had already made that film. I made a short film “Sin Frontera” about just that. But it was not typical in terms of the way we see the Mexican immigration stories in other films I had seen. I felt it was different. Because it was about two characters whose love was falling apart but yet found a new spark after deportation. If this person would have told me that before I made the film, and I listened, I would have never made it. Yet, this film won many film festival awards, screened at SAG Foundation, won the Panavision Filmmaker grant, screened at WME, was asked to screen at colleges, had radio interviews, was on a Latino Talk Show among many other honors.

I made the film because I was passionate about the characters and story and how it connected with me — having gone through a breakup right before writing the script. I truly believe my point-of-view and experience on relationships resonated with people which is why the film got the attention it did. While also starting conversations about the immigration system here in the U.S.. An audience can see when the story is coming from a personal place. Especially when it is authentic. Worrying about outside factors will not do your film any good in terms of story.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be to focus on those up-and-coming storytellers from low-income communities because that is where I came from. Therefore, I understand how much harder it was for me when I could not afford to just focus on film but had to work full-time just to pay rent or to get me through college. My time was literally split 10 different ways throughout the days in order to survive. Putting money into small things like camera equipment, or contests (or whatever) was huge to my living situation. So many programs are still under the perception that they are helping underprivileged communities but yet they charge a fee to get into the programs or to get into a festival, the list goes on. All this does is say to the young storytellers you need a lot of money if you even want to get close. It is not true. Or at least it should not be true if enough people and organizations open the door.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Just one person?! I would have to say Guillermo Del Toro. Any interview I see him in he is so approachable, kind, funny, and of course, is a great storyteller. He is also honest in sharing how things are in terms of filmmaking. He has managed to accomplish all that he has while still keeping to his values in filmmaking. I think picking his brain about that would be extremely valuable to me.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram and Twitter @izgoot

There you will see me post nice photographs or very nerdy things like how I love Lord of the Rings and JRR Tolkien!

Also my website www.izgutierrez.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!