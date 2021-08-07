Dirck Schou of Taqtile: “When it comes to the work lives of frontline employees, 5G is going to bring usable technology like AR to their workplace”

When it comes to the work lives of frontline employees, 5G is going to bring usable technology like AR to their workplace. These workers will finally have access to digitized knowledge when and where they do their jobs. And this digitized knowledge can be presented in more than static text and images, but in video and in 3D renderings, which will increase their confidence and ability to complete complex tasks.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dirck Schou, Founder and CEO of Taqtile.

Dirck has over 20 years in business development in the technology sector and extensive experience building companies. He has focused on identifying early technologies that will revolutionize various aspects of the enterprise and building compelling real-world use cases and business models that scale. Dirck has been involved in two IPO’s and an acquisition including running the Western North America and Asia divisions of nCipher when it IPO’d in 2000.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started in the computer business right out of college programming inventory and shipping databases for my father’s small business in Tucson, AZ. After that, I joined a small software company in sales and never looked back. My career has taken me and my family to the East Coast, San Francisco and finally to the Northwest where we finally decided to set down roots on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow — there have been A LOT of interesting stories! I have to say one of the most exciting periods in my career was when I was running western North American operations for a British encryption company in the late 90s and early 2000s. This was a time when things were just going crazy in e-commerce, and there were substantial changes for which our company was a critical enabler. We were doing close to 50% of the company’s global business in Silicon Valley as the first real wave of Internet companies were starting to make an impact. We grew like mad and went public, and it was like being in the eye of a hurricane. That entire time was just incredibly exciting and fulfilling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Running a startup is an incredibly rewarding yet challenging endeavor. Taqtile is at a very interesting point in its evolution where the traction is showing up in earnest and we are dealing with new issues such as structure and scale. These types of challenges present a different kind of pain than the initial building of a team and product and determining product/market fit. One of my most valued relationships outside of Taqtile is with Jim Brizimitzis who runs the 5G open innovation lab here in the Seattle area. We were having dinner recently and I was unloading on him about the never-ending challenges of running a startup, and he said, “Everything you want is on the other side of pain.” For me, this really resonates. It’s like when you’re working out or running and you think that you can’t take another step, you just have to remind yourself that the ability to push through pain, or the willingness just to keep going and keep believing in yourself is oftentimes the difference between success and failure.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had a lot of mentors and pseudo mentors throughout my career. This group is made up of bosses, coworkers, partners and friends. I like to follow the 70/30 rule of sales in as many aspects of my life as possible. This is: listen 70% of the time and talk 30% of the time. No one ever learns anything when they are talking, so I prefer to listen. One can find inspiration and knowledge in any conversation. However, if there’s one person that I would have to say I’m grateful towards who helped me to get where I am come I would have to say that is my business partner of the last 10 years, and Taqtile CTO, John Tomizuka. As an entrepreneur trying to build something special, the most important element is the makeup of the team and how you work together. John and I are almost exact opposites when it comes to skill sets, but we are very similar when it comes to our perspectives on life and what is really important, and our relationship is based on mutual respect. This dynamic has enabled us to deal with many challenges, storms and hardships, and has also kept us grounded during times of success.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

We’re excited about the opportunity to bring work-improving technology to the 80% of the global workforce that has yet to benefit from tech advances — the deskless worker. Our AR platform is going to revolutionize how frontline workers do their jobs.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G is the next iteration of wireless networking technology. At the simplest level, 5G significantly increases the amount of data that can be transmitted and accessed wirelessly. But there are also subtle, important differences, including edge-computing capabilities and new security protocols.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

When it comes to the work lives of frontline employees, 5G is going to bring usable technology like AR to their workplace. These workers will finally have access to digitized knowledge when and where they do their jobs. And this digitized knowledge can be presented in more than static text and images, but in video and in 3D renderings, which will increase their confidence and ability to complete complex tasks.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

Perhaps there are drawbacks that can be postulated in the consumer space, but in the frontline workplace, I foresee no downside to 5G, only advantages.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

Because our focus is the workplace, we see 5G and a democratizing technology, delivering the advantages of the tech revolution to a group of professionals who have never before had access to it.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.