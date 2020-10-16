Dipak Nandi M.D: Telemedicine The Future for Seamless Healthcare Practices

Changing the entire healthcare industry by successfully meeting the surge of demand and providing faster treatment solutions, the telemedicine platform is here to stay.

In fact, according to analysts at Forrester Research, the adoption of telemedicine platform has shifted into hyper-drive over the past month and especially amid the pandemic crisis. As in the month of March itself telemedicine services have surged 50% with virtual health-care interactions on pace to top 1 billion by year’s end, leading to a huge growth in the telemedicine domain. Furthermore, recently the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has even seen adding 11 new Telehealth services that Medicare will reimburse, including cardiac rehabilitation services in order to accelerate the use of telemedicine/ telehealth services.

Telemedicine is not only the future of the health care industry but a convenient and a cost-effective ideal platform of the present times, in fact, is the observation of Dr. Dipak Nandi M.D, a renown physiologist and a pioneer in the field of healthcare outsourcing and telemedicine solution while working and treating patients during the crisis period.

Being a one stop destination serving both physical and mentally ill patients by telemedicine also:

Monitoring patients symptoms,

Ensuring follow up,

Being up to date on patients vitals

Counseling

Renewing prescription etc

Blurring all the geographical boundaries, the telemedicine platform has not only made health care services easily accessible to the needed person but proved to be a cost-effective and convenient solution eliminating long waiting hours that you end up wasting during your visit to the physician and traveling cost as well.

Giving providers unprecedented flexibility, while increasing patient engagement, the telemedicine platform is also the solution for all the shortages of physicians’ availability as well.

In fact, by the year 2027, the telemedicine market is expected to display tremendous growth of USD 25.88billion.