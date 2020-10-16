Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dipak Nandi M.D: Telemedicine The Future for Seamless Healthcare Practices

Changing the entire healthcare industry by successfully meeting the surge of demand and providing faster treatment solutions, the telemedicine platform is here to stay. In fact, according to analysts at Forrester Research, the adoption of telemedicine platform has shifted into hyper-drive over the past month and especially amid the pandemic crisis. As in the month […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
tele health

Changing the entire healthcare industry by successfully meeting the surge of demand and providing faster treatment solutions, the telemedicine platform is here to stay.

In fact, according to analysts at Forrester Research, the adoption of telemedicine platform has shifted into hyper-drive over the past month and especially amid the pandemic crisis. As in the month of March itself telemedicine services have surged 50% with virtual health-care interactions on pace to top 1 billion by year’s end, leading to a huge growth in the telemedicine domain. Furthermore, recently the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has even seen adding 11 new Telehealth services that Medicare will reimburse, including cardiac rehabilitation services in order to accelerate the use of telemedicine/ telehealth services.

Telemedicine is not only the future of the health care industry but a convenient and a cost-effective ideal platform of the present times, in fact, is the observation of Dr. Dipak Nandi M.D, a renown physiologist and a pioneer in the field of healthcare outsourcing and telemedicine solution while working and treating patients during the crisis period.

Being a one stop destination serving both physical and mentally ill patients by telemedicine also:

  • Monitoring patients symptoms,
  • Ensuring follow up,
  • Being up to date on patients vitals
  • Counseling
  • Renewing prescription etc

Blurring all the geographical boundaries, the telemedicine platform has not only made health care services easily accessible to the needed person but proved to be a cost-effective and convenient solution eliminating long waiting hours that you end up wasting during your visit to the physician and traveling cost as well.

Giving providers unprecedented flexibility, while increasing patient engagement, the telemedicine platform is also the solution for all the shortages of physicians’ availability as well.
In fact, by the year 2027, the telemedicine market is expected to display tremendous growth of USD 25.88billion.

    Dipak Nandi

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    covid-update
    Community//

    Dipak Nandi M.D, Psychiatrist: Telemedicine Platform Curbing The Spread of Coronavirus

    by Dipak Nandi
    Covid-19_virus
    Community//

    Dipak Nandi, M.D: Telemedicine Platform a Crisis Solution

    by Dipak Nandi
    Community//

    How Your Next Doctor Visit Will Be Different Post-COVID

    by Alexi Alizadeh

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.