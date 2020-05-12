Dipak Nandi M.D: Telemedicine Platform Flattening The Spread of Coronavirus Pandemic

Long back before the pandemic, coronavirus crisis occurred, only 1 out of 10 patients is seen using the telemedicine platform, according to the J.D Power survey. In fact, 82% of people have seen opposing using the telemedicine platform due to various reasons like lack of proper infrastructure to support such a platform, no proper awareness, etc in the U.S itself. It was in recent years that the telemedicine platform was being recognized and even more today for the pandemic coronavirus crisis.

Following the social distancing norm, the telemedicine platform not only caters to the physical issues but also to all the mental health issues by helping people with the needed care in this period of crisis.

In fact, Dipak Nandi M.D, a renowned psychiatrist, who has been proving needed care to the coronavirus patient & providing mental health treatment himself, suggested getting telemedicine platform help.

Being the need of the hour, the telemedicine platform not only Facilitating the direct communication between the physicians and patients by providing complete access but also supports us by emerging as a frontline weapon in this crisis period by curbing the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Eliminating the long waiting hours in the queue, the platform also accommodates in more patient engagement within the comfort of one’s home without spreading the virus to the mass

Helping people with a mild cough and cold to chronic problems and issue like severe cases of anxiety, depression, etc, and the telemedicine platform is the future of the healthcare industry.

Increase the safety of the patients and all front line healthcare physicians and workers, the telemedicine platform, in fact, aids in saving patients from traveling cost and time.

Flattening the curve of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the telemedicine platform today is the vital part contributing to the health industry.