Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dipak Nandi, M.D: Telemedicine Platform a Crisis Solution

The coronavirus pandemic has not only brought us to a situation where healthcare providers, physicians are to struggling to meet the surge in demand but also given rise to a severe outcome like mental depression, anxiety, etc on people’s mental health. In this time of quarantine and social distancing where the shortage of qualified doctors […]

By
Covid-19_virus

The coronavirus pandemic has not only brought us to a situation where healthcare providers, physicians are to struggling to meet the surge in demand but also given rise to a severe outcome like mental depression, anxiety, etc on people’s mental health. In this time of quarantine and social distancing where the shortage of qualified doctors in certain medical fields is common, the telemedicine platform brings a new ray of hope for the healthcare industry and all the needed patients too.

Even though the telemedicine platform was long introduced it was never appreciated until now when this coronavirus pandemic hit with the social distancing norm. In fact, the telemedicine platform is a 21st-century approach to advance triage that allows patients to be efficiently screened. Protecting patients, clinicians, and the community from exposure, the platform is a quick solution in the sorting of patients before they even arrived in the emergency department.

Moreover, for the rising crisis, more than 50 U.S. healthcare practices like Mount Sinai, Kaiser Permanente, Cleveland Clinic, and many others too have already welcomed the telemedicine platform and the number is still rising.

Leveraging the telehealth/telemedicine technology to allow clinicians to see patients within the comfort of home, the telemedicine platform today is not a luxury but necessary in the given situation. Further, it is seen that healthcare practices are even outsourcing similar services to physicians and support staff to ensure complete care given to patients.

Providing rapid access to subspecialists who aren’t immediately available in person, the telemedicine platform today is directly influencing in flattening the curve on the spread of the virus worldwide.

In fact, Dipak Nandi, M.D, a renowned psychiatrist also recommended practicing the telemedicine platform help, as it not only helps in dealing with physical illness but also takes care of mental illness too.

Dipak Nandi

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

covid-virus
Community//

Dipak Nandi M.D: Telemedicine Platform Flattening The Spread of Coronavirus Pandemic

by Dipak Nandi
covid-19 virus
Community//

Dipak Nandi M.D Psychiatrist: Impact of Coronavirus on People

by Dipak Nandi
covid-update
Community//

Dipak Nandi M.D, Psychiatrist: Telemedicine Platform Curbing The Spread of Coronavirus

by Dipak Nandi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.