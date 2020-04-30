Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dipak Nandi M.D Psychiatrist: Impact of Coronavirus on People

Even on securing the traveling ban long back from the 31st of January 2020 itself by President Trump, America still experienced 9 83 457 COVID-19 positive cases as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). With a confirmed death claims of 50 492 peoples, the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, infecting about more than 22,541 peoples […]

Even on securing the traveling ban long back from the 31st of January 2020 itself by President Trump, America still experienced 9 83 457 COVID-19 positive cases as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). With a confirmed death claims of 50 492 peoples, the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, infecting about more than 22,541 peoples in a single day and the number is still rising

Creating a panic situation, the pandemic virus is not only creating turbulence in the workflow of the healthcare industry but also traumatizing people’s mental health, the economy of the world, and also different business domains. 

According to a research done on the United States peoples on 25th to 30th of March by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45% of people reported that the outburst of the coronavirus has affected their mental health whereas only 19% reported having a major impact; which is a sign of severe anxiety, depression, and excessive drug usage. These mental health issues are seen higher among women, people who lack social and financial securities, Hispanic adults.

In fact, Today the coronavirus or commonly known as the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated into nationwide psychological trauma. Though it is perfectly normal to experience mild anxiety, worried during a highly disruptive health emergency that is shot through with uncertainties; for which excessive drug usage is not a solution. 

In fact, in a forum, while speaking to Mr. Vibhuti Jha, Dipak Nandi M.D, who has been working extremely hard to help the coronavirus patient & providing mental health treatment, also believe the same. As the renowned psychiatrist and entrepreneur Dipak Nandi M.D, is experiencing and working on severe cases of anxiety, depression, and drug usage especially due to the coronavirus outbreak.  

Though steps and initiatives are been taken on finding a cure to at least minimize the coronavirus effect, people are required to take care of their mental health until then. In fact, Dipak Nandi the M.D has also listed a few coping mechanisms for the pandemic crisis in his conversation with Renee Mehra in Renee’s report.

Same as physical health is important and people take rigorously effort maintaining a proper healthy life, mental health also plays a vital role. This is why taking care of one’s mental health is equally important like eliminating unnecessary information. Practicing yoga and meditation and doing daily chores is advisable. In fact, taking telemedicine help for any physical and mental ailments is probably the best solution suggested by Dipak Nandi M.D. 

Telemedicine helping both patients and the physician to be in touch yet maintain the quarantine is the perfect solution for all mental and physical health issues. Taking complete healthcare industry responsibilities from Medical billing to telemonitoring, prescription renewal, follow up; this telemedicine platform in this coronavirus time of crisis is, in fact, the one-stop solution. 

Eliminating the waiting time, money traveling cost, the telemedicine platform is not only providing its services with the comfort of the patient’s home but also helping in flattening the curve of the spreading of the contagious coronavirus.

