Dipak Nandi, M.D – How Telemedicine and CPAP been affected in The Crisis Period of COVID-19

With a worth of 38.3 billion dollars in 2018, the telemedicine platform is predicted to grow $130.5 billion by 2025 according to a report. However, with the recent coronavirus crisis, the market will only be expected to rise even more along with the CPAP machines.

Catering to the alternative to traditional clinic or healthcare sector visits, the telemedicine platform today in this emergency crisis today is the ideal destination. 

 Providing a wide range of medical services, telemonitoring, follow-up, etc with the help of the modern technologies, software, and excellent communication from a distance, today along with CPAP machine this platform are the two most necessitated types of equipment in this period of crisis.

Dipak Nandi, M.D, a renowned psychiatrist, who has been working on treating patients in this coronavirus crisis observed, “The telemedicine platform is the absolute alternatives in this period of crisis. Providing easier access to patient care and physicians the platform caters to both physical and mental ailing patients.”

Reducing the spread of serious infections like this contagious coronavirus, the platform also lessens the time that is wasted while waiting for a doctor.

In fact, the telemedicine platform has transformed the entire healthcare business as it:

  • ·     Treat all the infections quickly and curb the spread of the contagious virus from spreading
  • ·     Reduce hospital stays and lessens healthcare costs
  • ·     Limit outbreaks by assisting doctors to understand, identify, and diagnose the conditions much faster than traditional clinic visits.
  • ·     Improve in the management of medication protocols 
  • ·     Reducing the risk of harmful drug reactions and antibiotic resistance
  • ·     Help providers observe discharged patients to keep tabs on their recovery 
  • ·     Help in easy follow -up
  • ·     increase the volume of patient intake

