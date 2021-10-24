Dimitri O of Loop Earplugs: “Find the right balance between shooting for the stars”

Find the right balance between shooting for the stars — you really do need to stand out from your competition, not just being a bit better — and setting realistic goals, to manage expectations. In our first years we naively set goals too high, resulting in performance meetings where everything was in the red. That caused us to overlook the wins we had and create a lot of negative energy. As a founder, you have some naivety built in — why would you otherwise try to start a business? — but your team generally doesn’t have that to the same extend. Under promise and over deliver also applies to setting targets when you need to get the train moving.

Belgian businessman Dimitri O created Loop, earplugs that help reduce sensory overload to help you live a better life. After Dimitri and his cofounder Maarten Bodewes both personally experienced hearing loss from attending concerts and other live events, Loop was created to protect consumers like musicians, motorcyclists, noise sensitive parents, and more from hearing damage and take the edge off of the everyday. Offering both noise-cancelling and noise-reducing options, these earplugs dampen intense noise.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Maarten Bodewes (my cofounder) and I (Dimitri O) are friends since high school. Spending lots of time in clubs, festivals and concerts hearing damage — ringing ears or Tinnitus more specifically — was unavoidable. Soon it became apparent that wearing hearing protection is the answer, but most products available were ugly, uncomfortable and bad sounding. Exception to the rule was custom made hearing protection but those are expensive (150 USD+) and take 3 to 4 weeks to be made.

On the flip side, we saw distinct designs and brands emerging in the space of earphones like Beats by Dre, Skullcandy, JBL and many more. That’s why we decided to redefine what an earplug should sound, look and feel like.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Hardware is hard. Finding the right partners who are willing to start small with you but have the ability to scale with you is a challenge, especially when growth is fast. One concrete example would be back in 2019 when we were admitted into a big US retailer. We had to scale up our production x10 in 2 months time which caused quality issues initially. We jumped on a plane and spend weeks with production to fix the issues and fortunately, we negotiated a delay in delivery time to make sure we could supply the right quantities at the right quality. In the end it was OK but those were definitely some of the most challenging weeks.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Our customers. At times, we receive testimonials from customers that are very detailed in how we have a huge impact on their lives. We often share these within our team, and it touches every single one of us. Commercial success is great, but these intimate testimonials are truly unique and immensely powerful motivators.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

In March 2020, when COVID hit in the EU and US, things were looking dark. We were very much focused and successful on nightlife, but when COVID hit that disappeared completely, as did 2 of our 3 sales channels. Q2 and Q3 2020 were very challenging months. We had to cut expenses across every aspect, but every single member of our team worked twice as hard to get us through. We raised the funds that we needed and we turned to our customers, listened to them and based on those insights developed several other products and started targeting new audiences. That started paying off in Q4 2020 and we are now growing faster than we thought possible.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

High focus on product quality, and how this benefits our customers + a great focus on creating an appealing brand in an otherwise boring sector. And we let our customers do the talking by sharing their stories and testimonials

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make a difference for your customers and be in touch with them on a regular basis. Not only will it show you where you need to grow and develop, the feedback will also be direct to you and have the highest impact. Obviously, I hope that feedback will be positive 😊

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My co-founder Maarten. We are about 80% the same, and 20% very complementary. I learned a ton from him and I trust it’s the same the other way around. We share the same vision and approach, but can nuance each other to find the right balance. Having someone next to you that you know and trust blindly is incredibly important to celebrate the wins and get you through the lows, whether it’s personal or professional.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Hearing protection is boring and dull. You’re a loser when you wear it. Or at least, that’s the stigma around what we do. With Loop we actively work on increasing awareness and our approach has people looking differently at the concept of earplugs.

But we took it a notch further in March 2021 when it was World Hearing Month. We created Loop Bling, a version in solid gold with 120 diamonds. To raise awareness against hearing damage from too loud music, we organized a contest and gave it away. 6000+ people participated from over 100 countries so it definitely contributed to breaking down the taboo around hearing protection. We will do more of similar campaigns in the future.

From a total different angle, but surely at least as impactful, is continuously sharing our customers stories. You’ll find a large diversity amongst them, and we share all their stories. I strongly believe this helps opening people’s eyes and have more respect for some of the struggles others go through. It sure has for me personally and everyone in the team, so I think it’s a fair assumption to make.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 is a lot but one that stands out to me is to hire the best people as fast as you can. Hiring takes a very long time, and great people in your team can make a lot of difference. We started hiring when the growth and funds were there, but if we had hired sooner, we would’ve grown faster.

Other learnings are that those fundamental ‘best practices’ in marketing are true. By nature I’m rather skeptical towards ‘big theories that apply to any business’. For example: ‘focus on your customer and find your beach head. From my own experience, I had never seen it from close-by and the power that it has. But now that we see it every day, I only now truly understand what those marketing gurus meant.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Share the struggles, but evenly important celebrate the wins.

Find the right balance between shooting for the stars — you really do need to stand out from your competition, not just being a bit better — and setting realistic goals, to manage expectations. In our first years we naively set goals too high, resulting in performance meetings where everything was in the red. That caused us to overlook the wins we had and create a lot of negative energy. As a founder, you have some naivety built in — why would you otherwise try to start a business? — but your team generally doesn’t have that to the same extend. Under promise and over deliver also applies to setting targets when you need to get the train moving.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of the best decisions in my life has been to stop watching the news. It’s too much negative energy, there’s generally little to nothing I can change about it and when something really important happens, people will talk about it and you’ll know. I think that can probably be extrapolated to social media. There’s a lot of hate and fake having a negative impact on a tremendous amount of people. Social media is great when it is used to inspire and connect. I think it would be great if people would be a bit more honest on social — show the good and beautiful, but also show the bad and the ugly, and preferably have a laugh about it — that a lot of people would feel a lot more self-secure and positive. So in summary, let’s be a little bit more #real

