Dillon Forte: “Ultimately, for anyone, including entrepreneurs they must find that higher purpose or power to truly be happy”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dillon Forte.

World-renowned artist, Dillon Forte, is known for his contemporary style of Sacred Geometry in tattooing. Forte believes in viewing the body as a whole, creating harmonious designs to flow seamlessly with the skin. Since opening his first Sri Yantra Tattoo studio 8 years ago in Oakland, Forte has developed an incredible online following and high-profile, international client base.

His other notable ventures include photography, painting, fashion/tech design, murals, gallery exhibitions and his product line Forte Tattoo Tech, which is his recently launched line of biodegradable tattoo supplies. Forte is available by appointment only, and more about his studio, artists on staff and guest tattooists can be found at www.dillonfortetattoo.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Ever since I was young I had a creative spirit and was really interested in art. When I was a teen there was a tattoo spot next door to a skate shop that I would hang out at often. One thing led to another and because I was interested heavily in art, I managed to dive into tattooing as an interest. After an apprenticeship in Northern California, I decided to open my own studio and build my own brand.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Although tattooing has been my main “thing” over the years, I’ve always known that creating a brand with other offerings under a Forte umbrella would be a good move. In the past few years I’ve launched several offerings that perhaps the typical tattoo artist hasn’t, including much work in canvas art, collaborations on sculptures, partnerships on “for now tattoos” via Inkbox and more.

Last year, I launched a line of eco-friendly tattoo supplies that are targeted to solo tattooers and of course tattoo shops around the world. I noticed there was a need for tattoo products/supplies that left less of an environmental impact. Once these tattoo shops (including my own) were done with ink cups, plastic products and others, it would get thrown away and take years to decompose. The products available via Forte Tattoo Tech are made from natural materials that biodegrade quickly and leave a much smaller footprint long term.

Lastly, I recently designed, sold and tattooed one of the first NFT designs on a client. So in a nutshell, I designed the NFT graphic, put it for sale on the marketplace and my client purchased that design and came to my studio to get it tattooed. So not only does his tattoo look killer, but his NFT version of the design can live online forever, potentially increasing in value year after year. I get excited about new trends in technology and design, and the NFT space is just beginning to open up.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started tattooing I wasn’t working in sacred geometry, black or dotwork (which is what I’m known for). Some of the early designs were very much out of my comfort zone and I took on work I wasn’t terribly happy with. I wouldn’t call it a mistake, but it taught me to honor not only my specific skill set, but focus on only creating work and working with clients that match values.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I would give credit to my parents for that, they are both extremely creative, entrepreneurial and incredible people. They taught me the value of carving my own path, being bold and taking risks where others may not venture. My Mother is an accomplished author and seeing the art of creativity being turned into something that is now a business (and source of passive income) was very cool to me. It made me realize that in addition to doing work day to day, I needed to create sources of income that can work for me off the clock. Thus why I created Forte Tattoo Tech and an overall Forte brand that can release products that people will appreciate outside of tattooing.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think there are indeed two sides to disrupting industries and ways of living. You could say the computer and mobile phone revolution was an incredible feat, but on the flip side it has caused people overall to sometimes become anti-social and ignites problems amongst people with different viewpoints. You can find the good and bad within any technology revolution though, and I like to embrace tech in the ways that make me happy and attract/promote new business. In art, you could argue that technology and hardware has made designing easier, whereas using a pen, brushes and physical mediums is much more challenging. I like to see the benefits in new tech overall, and if something doesn’t serve me or honor my values, I disregard and try not to pay attention.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I appreciate the Buddah quote “Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, (people) cannot live without a spiritual life.” Ultimately, for anyone, including entrepreneurs they must find that higher purpose or power to truly be happy. That doesn’t mean go find a specific religion or anything, but more so connecting with something or things higher than yourself. Without that, you are sort of trudging along through life without that deeper connection to the universe and those around you. Some find that through charity, family, god, the universe, Buddha or whatever your thing is.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have so many ideas and am taking things one step at a time. For now I am focusing on expanding the Forte Tattoo Tech line of products, and recently unveiled a tattoo aftercare salve that is now live in the store. I am also releasing more NFT designs in the marketplace as I finish new pieces. It’s exciting to see all these products under the Forte brand coming to live online, and I think “shaking things up” is a slow build process. I hope to inspire other tattoo designers to do the same, we’re all a tightly knit culture and supporting each other is a huge priority.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I read a ton of books on design, spirituality, meditation and more. The most common book I recommend is The Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life by Drunvalo Melchizedek. It really opened my eyes to the way of the world and inspired me to pursue sacred geometry as a design practice. Also, you can’t go wrong with the Joe Rogan podcast, that’s always a good time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.” — Jim Morrison

I use the above quote in the best way possible. Social media, mainstream media, blogs, magazines and everything mold our thinking, so we have to be careful with what we let in and how it dictates our way of thinking. I believe in self-development and thinking outside the box, so I value sticking with great resources in the media that promote learning, collaboration, inclusiveness and free-thinking. Everything from TED to sites like Authority, where we become better people and entrepreneurs. The divisiveness of social media is sort of a turn-off lately, so I like sticking with web sources that make people…better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a new type of community for tattoo and other design creatives to come together. It would be unlike any others that have come and gone, and utilize the latest trends in tech while also being a fresh source to collaborate and support the arts.

