Digital Nomad Lifestyle – “Stop talking about it, and do it.” An interview with Melissa Giroux.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Giroux. She’s a successful Canadian blogger who has been living in various countries around the world since 2014. She writes about her travel adventures on A Broken Backpack and provides tips about blogging and working online on Nomad Life 101.

What was your inspiration for living and working nomadically? What factors inspired you to leave the stationary lifestyle and start earning money remotely?

In my early twenties, I used to travel for a month or two once a year. I always wanted to travel long-term, but I wasn’t sure how to go about it. At first, I decided to move to Australia on a working holiday visa. As I was passionate about writing and helping people, I started my first blog (a travel blog) when I was there, and I learned about social media and blogging.

After a few months of blogging, I started freelancing – using the blog as a portfolio. Within a year, I quit my job in Australia and went to Southeast Asia where I started working online full-time. It was never planned – it just happened. I quickly loved the freedom and flexibility that came with the nomadic lifestyle and couldn’t imagine living in Canada again. I’ve been on the road since 2014, but I started working online in 2015.

What unexpected challenges and hurdles have you encountered so far as a digital nomad?

Making friends abroad, or building meaningful friendships was one of the biggest challenges. When I lived in Bali, many people were there on holidays, it felt like I had new friends every 2-3 months. It took a while before I found a group of friends I really liked. Then, over the years I lived in Thailand, and now I’m in Bulgaria.

The pandemic has added a lot of challenges to our lifestyle. Suddenly, we needed to settle somewhere, and we were dealing with visas and travel restrictions. My partner is Czech and I’m Canadian, so our options were limited. When we add family emergencies or sick family members into the mix, it gets even more challenging. It’s not always easy to deal with stuff from the other side of the world.

Do you have any personal anecdotes or stories about the hardships you’ve faced as a location independent worker? How did you overcome them?

In my first couple of years as a digital nomad, I was still paying student loan debts from home, and work was not always regular. As a freelancer and a blogger, it was a financial rollercoaster. It changed a few years ago when I decided to work on my mindset and put more effort into my online business.

I paid off my debts and I managed to save money. I even managed to buy a flat in Bansko. Developing discipline and a strong mindset was the key for me – it’s easy to get distracted if you go to the beach every day when you’re in Bali or Thailand, but this won’t pay the bills at the end of the month.

Has any aspect of the lifestyle and career been easier than expected? Is there anything that you thought would be difficult but, in reality, hasn’t been?

I never had problems with leaving and goodbyes, so living in places temporarily was easy for me. Now that I’ve been traveling with my partner for the past two years, it’s been even easier. Having him around gives me a sense of permanence and stability even if we move somewhere new.

What character traits would you say are the most important or essential for successful digital nomads?

To be a successful digital nomad, you need to be an action taker and you need to be able to hold yourself accountable. Without discipline and actions, you won’t go far and you won’t be productive.

If you were starting over from scratch today, what would you do differently?

I would have worked on my mindset from the start. The people around you influence your life more than you think. I would have surrounded myself with disciplined people and action takers from the beginning.

What would you say to aspiring digital nomads looking to get started on a similar career path? Any words of wisdom or cautionary tales?

Stop talking about it, and do it. Working online gives us new opportunities and freedom – but in order to reach this freedom, you must be willing to put in the work and take action. If you’re a bit scared about taking the leap, make sure to leave with savings so that you don’t get stressed abroad. Having a few clients or a project before you go is going to make a big difference. I met a lot of new digital nomads who move to Southeast Asia without a plan to make money and after a few months, they needed to get back home. That said, make sure to have a plan before you go.

What digital strategies or techniques did you use in the early days to gain visibility and get your business off the ground?

As a blogger, I had to learn lots of skills like SEO, and social media marketing. Over the years, the best practices have been evolving, so I always need to keep up with the latest trends. That said, search engine optimization is definitely my favorite way to generate traffic to a website.

In the early days, I tried a lot of different things. What worked back then isn’t working anymore which is why I had to turn to SEO to get sustainable long-term traffic. Organic traffic is easier to monetize than social media traffic in my opinion.