Digital Nomad Lifestyle – “Don’t wait until you are ready. Just start.” An interview with Laura Peña.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Peña, a Dominican-American filmmaker, creative producer, motion designer, speaker, traveler, proud Latina, and supporter of women and girls. She is the founder of She is the Universe, a global movement for girls’ empowerment.

What was your inspiration for living and working nomadically? What factors inspired you to leave the stationary lifestyle and start earning money remotely?

I was working for 6 years in New York City for an events agency as a Motion Designer / Animator creating videos. I started traveling the world with the company and I fell in love with the idea of learning about new cultures! As a woman who was born and raised on an island, traveling abroad is sometimes something you can only dream about. So going to places like India, China, and the UK opened up my eyes to what was possible. Going for only 3 to 5 days to these dream destinations and seeing sometimes only the airport and the inside of a fancy hotel ballroom was very disappointing. And with only 1 or 2 weeks of paid vacation, staying longer was sometimes not an option.

In 2013, on a sunny Sunday, I was running outside and listening to an audiobook. That was the first time the idea of working remotely entered my life. The book “Rework” by Jason Fried from 27 signals, woke up a part of my soul! The book is a manifesto on how to change the way we do work. They explained how it was possible to have your staff not be in the same physical location at all times. This idea was revolutionary at the time. Some companies were doing this, but not many people were talking about it.

At the same time, I started to hire freelancers to help with my workload. That is when I realized that I too could make a living without having to be attached to a specific company.

I never fit the corporate culture. My rhythm was completely different than most people I knew inside the company. I had to negotiate my schedule so I could come in late and leave late as my most productive hours were not the typical 9 to 5. As long as I did my job well, I was able to even negotiate to work from home once a week. But this was not enough for me.

There came a point where I was miserable. I felt like I was not growing anymore. I work, I was the only animator in the company, and there were no other positions for me to grow, so I started to make up my own. I asked for a promotion and got it. Then it got harder to justify climbing the invisible steps that promised to take me to “the top”. And that was it. I got to the end of my traditional, vertical ladder. So I decided to promote myself to a business owner.

I started as a freelancer. Most people who work as freelance motion designer go in-house. But I really wanted to work remotely. And that is when I found someone in my industry who I admired, Ignacio Oreamuno, at the time the Executive Director of the Art Directors Club. He had gone off the grid and was traveling the world. This helped me find validation on this idea and made me feel less crazy and less alone.

I eventually led my projects and got an office in Manhattan in a coworking space. Because of the nature of my work, my clients never came to the office. I would send them videos online, they would approve it, pay and that was it. It was clear to me that this office expense was completely unnecessary. When I finally decided to close the doors of my NYC office, to pack my bags and take my company completely online, some people thought that I am running from something, or that I need to grow roots and stay put for once, but there are two things I was super clear about:

1- If God/ the Universe, life wanted me to have roots, he (or she) would have made me a tree and not a woman.

2- There is no perspective without distance. And I needed some perspective and figure out who I was and what I really wanted to do.

For me, the more I move in the world, the closer I feel to myself. Going far gets me closer to me. I decided to follow my heart to wherever it wanted to take me. I have the privilege to work in an industry that allows me to work from anywhere there is internet access. I could have stayed in a stable job, buy a home, get a dog, buy an expensive car, a piece of land, but since I decided to quit my job, get rid of most of my belongings, and set out to travel more I have never been more myself. I was married at the time, forcing something already dead, so I decided to get a divorce, put everything in storage, and trust the universe. As a designer, I challenged myself to design the life I wanted to live and traveling the world was all I could think of.

The work I do now with girls for my nonprofit She is the Universe, came from those early travel days when I started to question my privilege and what other impact I could have in the world. I decided to pause my client work for a year and get this project off the ground. Living and traveling this way is very different. I was on a very tight budget and schedule, and I relied on the support of many strangers. Facebook because my best friend allowed me to connect with a global community of humans willing to lend a hand. This way of giving back by empowering girls while I travel has been by far the biggest, most rewarding adventure of my life. At the moment I am not traveling because of the pandemic, but this has allowed me to develop the community aspect of my project.

What unexpected challenges and hurdles have you encountered so far as a digital nomad?

Doing business on the move: This lifestyle has so many good things, but it hasn’t been easy. There is no certainty when you decide to leave everything behind and start basically from scratch. Some of these challenges come as a business owner. Like finding new clients or projects, developing new offerings, and growing my business. Then add to that the challenges that come with figuring out where to go next, and immersing yourself into a new culture, while taking care of business and being a beginner in different things all the time. Like a new language, a new currency, and new ways of doing things.

Internet: Finding a reliable internet connection is sometimes a challenge. Especially when I decide to go to remote communities. I mostly work from cafes, or I try to find coworking spaces with good internet. One of my favorites is Kohob in Thailand. Sometimes I know more about internet access than the history or culture of a place. I respect each place, but I know those I can learn later, but if there is no internet, there is no business, if there is no business, there is no travel. Priorities, priorities! This is not a vacation after all!

Disconnected: Another thing is that if you want to experience the places where you go and the people that you meet, being a nomad requires you to be very present wherever you are. This sometimes can mean feeling disconnected from your lifelong friends and family.

Loneliness: I feel like I can make friends easier when I travel solo, but it can be very lonely at times. Especially when it comes to dating. Because of the nature of the personal project I have been working on for the past few years, I can only spend about 2 weeks or more wherever I go to film for my video series. I miss having a romantic partner, but I find 2 weeks to be too little time to get involved with someone in this way, so I don’t even try.

Keeping a routine: it is really hard to be consistent with eating habits, exercise, and self-care practices (which are important to me) while you move around so much.

Home / Pandemic: In the time between I placed the last box of my stuff in a storage unit and the moment I said goodbye to my ex-husband as I got into the taxi to go to the airport, a million questions came into my mind. Everything that I believed in was put inside a gigantic question mark. And the question of what is home was very present in my mind. I have learned to redefine home as a feeling and not a place. And yet, when this year the world went upside down, I found myself asking the same question, the same question I suspect was in the heart of many of my fellow nomads… What or where is home? Our world became upside down because now we had to deal with the issues of safety, insurance, visas, and figuring out where we belong at a time of crisis. I was in Thailand and stayed there for 6 months, but as soon as I was able to travel again, and the airports open in the Dominican Republic, I knew that this time home was my family.

Do you have any personal anecdotes or stories about the hardships you’ve faced as a location independent worker? How did you overcome them?

On my first trip across the globe, I secured the most incredible project. This job was not only perfect for my career, but it was also going to pay for my entire year abroad. Contracts were signed, plans were made. I found an amazing coworking space, with incredible internet speeds, on a paradise island. The dream! The week before my starting date I received an email from the team welcoming me… perfect. Until I read the last line… see you at the office on Monday!

I was very confused. It was clear that I was going to be working remotely. This was part of the conversation from the start. But someone made a mistake. The process of enrolling a contractor to work this way was very different, and it required me to fly back to the States. It was easier to just come to work at the office. They were paying for my flight back and housing for the first few weeks. I had to make a choice. That was the very first roadblock where I felt I had to decide if this lifestyle was truly for me. Was I ready to let go of the dream life, go back and pursue the job? Or was I going to choose uncertainty and say no to this opportunity and the cash that came with it?

Having my priories very clear helped me make the best choice for myself. It was scary as I was counting on this job to be able to live my new adventure, but I knew that “traveling the world” was before “work” on my list. I stood my ground and tried to find a solution. But in the end, they had to let me go. It was scary but I was proud of myself. I did not let money or the pursuit of status rob me of my dream of working from a tropical island in the middle of nowhere, on my terms. And in the end, the universe always provides. As soon as I let go of that project, I got 2 more. And the same company hired me again later, and apologies for the issue. Win-win.

Has any aspect of the lifestyle and career been easier than expected? Is there anything that you thought would be difficult but, in reality, hasn’t been?

Safety: As a woman traveling solo there is always the underlying feeling of being unsafe. Mostly the fear comes from other people, like my mother for example. But I have rarely felt unsafe. I learned to trust my instincts and not question myself when I feel like I should leave a place, or when I know something is off.

About my career as a Motion Designer, I have found that even when sometimes it feels nerve-wracking not to know when my next project will finally be approved, something always comes through.

While going around filming stories of girls, something that people kept asking me was, one, how are you going to find the girls and, two, where will you be staying? Finding the girls has been so easy. My Facebook network is strong and they have not only helped support this project financially but have connected me with families, organizations willing to help. And I have met so many incredible people who have opened their homes for me. This is definitely a different style of traveling.

What character traits would you say are the most important or essential for successful digital nomads?

Being able to adapt, and let go of plans. If you are a planner like me, being able to adapt, surrender and go with the flow are a must.

Second is the ability to trust. There can be a lot of uncertainty in this lifestyle and I believe you need to be able to trust in your abilities to figure things out, and in the fact that the Universe/life will provide.

If you were starting over from scratch today, what would you do differently?

Get better prepared for a cash economy. I love going to remote islands and small towns. A lot of those places are cash-only for the most part. I would have done more research into getting cash out and what are the best options for credit cards while traveling.

I would not try to convince everyone else that I was not crazy. I wasted a lot of energy at the very beginning telling people what I was going to do. Many well-intentioned people will tell you what is possible or what it is not. But remember that this is what is possible for them, not for you. I learn to only listen to myself and to those who have walked a similar path to mine.

What would you say to aspiring digital nomads looking to get started on a similar career path? Any words of wisdom or cautionary tales?

Gaining trust: Be sacred with keeping deadlines and be clear with available times. Once someone loses trust in your ability to work from paradise and also be responsible and deliver on time, it is hard to get it back.

Managing your time: Find your rhythm, after all, you are kind of controlling the time when you work and when you play. A great book to learn more about this is “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing”. Also, make sure to take care of yourself and slow down when needed. Physically and mentally.

Collaboration, not competition: See the other people who do the same as you as your possible collaborators instead of only as competition. I made the most amazing friends this way. I met for example Hayley Akins from Motion Hatch. And if you are thinking of following the path of exploring your purpose and creating something that not only benefits you, but the people around you, the world, I would say, don’t wait until you are ready. Just start. You will never be ready.

What were some digital strategies that originally helped get your business or service off the ground during the early days?

Understanding who is hiring people that do what I do… In my case, producers. So I made it my mission to connect with those working on the agencies I wanted to work with. Also, I got clear on what kind of work I wanted to do and what kind of people I wanted as clients. I followed them on social media, emailed them, and shared my work with them.

Connect with other people doing the same thing you are doing. In my industry, as in many others, making friends with people who are doing the kind of work you want to do is great. A lot of my work initially came from referrals from some of those friends who did not have time to take in new clients but who knew me, liked me, and were happy to refer me.

Regarding challenges, I understand that being on social media is a must, especially for a visual artist like me (and for so many businesses!) And yet, understanding how to most efficiently use my time to share my work has been hard. It takes a lot of energy and work and I feel like I never have time to create a strategy for it. And add to that my perfectionism (not a great thing to have, by the way) and not wanting to share things that I may not think are ready.

Do you have a preferred platform for generating leads for your business or service?

Networking has worked great for me. Most of my work comes from word of mouth. Being part of niche collectives like Pananimation has been perfect.

You can follow Laura’s digital nomad journey by visiting her personal website.