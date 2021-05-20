Digital Nomad Lifestyle – “Carve your own path.” An interview with Christina Van Buskirk.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Van Buskirk, the founder of Janeiro Talent, a recruitment agency that places top talent across PR, communications, marketing, and creative roles in the United States and beyond.

What was your inspiration for living and working nomadically? What factors inspired you to leave the stationary lifestyle and start earning money remotely?

Studying abroad in college was a life-changing experience for me, and when I was fatally bit by the travel bug. I was fortunate to be part of a fantastic study abroad program in the Netherlands with international students from every continent. The friends I made from Greenland, Russia, China, Spain, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, and around the world opened my eyes to new cultures and ways of living, and there was no putting the genie back in the bottle.

Finishing university felt like a unique crossroad and my chance to jump into the abyss of living abroad again. While I didn’t know how it would ultimately come together, I wanted an international career and to become bilingual. And with that vague dream, I sold everything that didn’t fit into a couple of suitcases and bought the cheapest international flight I could find. A week after my graduation ceremony, I had landed in Buenos Aires, Argentina – where I had no job, no contacts, and to my dismay, very disappointing Spanish skills.

Skipping ahead 12 years to the present, I’ve built the career of my dreams and had the chance to work from France, Holland, Colombia, the US, and Brazil… with Buenos Aires still being my home base. Argentina welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to build a life and a business that allows me to work and travel around the world (pandemic notwithstanding, of course).

What unexpected challenges and hurdles have you encountered so far as a digital nomad?

First is the language barrier. Just when you think you have got the hang of a new language, miscommunications come up when you least expect them – be that when ordering the wrong food, negotiating with your landlord over a new water heater, or getting a haircut. There’s an endless stream of situations that test your patience… and your vocabulary.

Sometimes, life abroad feels like an unending adventure of awkward moments and miscommunications. I’ve had my fair share of these moments, like the time I accidentally congratulated a friend on her dead grandparents, or when a stylist mistakenly dyed my entire head white when I had intended to get subtle highlights.

The second is culture shock. There are some great graphs online showing the different stages of culture shock. They chart the level of happiness over time when adjusting to life in a new country. Knowing the emotional phases to expect (honeymoon, frustration, adjustment, and acceptance) helps to ride the wave of acclamation. Having been through the ups and downs myself, I can better help my candidates manage relocations to foreign lands.

For me, food was a big part of my culture shock phase. It’s one of the things I missed the most from home. It’s not to knock Argentine cuisine, but after a few months of traditional dishes, I began to miss the variety, spice, and a few key comfort foods I knew from home. On more than a few occasions, I surprised myself by getting sentimental over food (okay, I cried over a burrito). And honestly, I had a few moments when I never wanted to see another darn empanada in my life.

However, there is always a silver lining. Over time, I adapted and turned my frustration into newfound cooking skills. I learned to recreate those flavors from home from scratch and even cooked my first traditional Thanksgiving dinner for a group of 20 international students.

The moral of this story is that if you’re planning on living abroad, or even working remotely for a few months or more, it truly helps to familiarize yourself with the phases of culture shock. Know what you might expect, and then give yourself some grace and enjoy the journey.

Do you have any personal anecdotes or stories about the hardships you’ve faced as a location independent worker? How did you overcome them?

I built my career working remotely, so I actually don’t have a frame of reference of what it’s like not to be location-independent. However, it can occasionally be confusing for the people I work with to wrap their heads around the nature of my location-independent work.

This mindset is changing quickly. This last year has taught us so much, including that many professional service jobs can be done outside the traditional office environment. If you can work from home, why not try working from Paris, Medellín, Madagascar, or Rio de Janeiro?

Ten years ago, it was challenging to find great job opportunities that offer the chance to work remotely with a decent salary. That is all changing now, and when travel starts to open up again, I’m excited to watch the new remote workforce go global.

Has any aspect of the lifestyle and career been easier than expected? Is there anything that you thought would be difficult but, in reality, hasn’t been?

Meeting people has been much easier than I expected. Arriving in a new country where you have zero contacts can undoubtedly be a daunting experience. However, it’s incredible how the right people will find you just when you need them. It is surprisingly easy to meet other foreigners, as they are in the same boat as you.

Meeting locals has been slightly more challenging, but joining Facebook groups, meetups, and living in shared spaces can help get the ball rolling. Being from another country in and of itself can be a great icebreaker too!

What character traits would you say are the most important or essential for successful digital nomads?

Patience, a sense of humor, and the ability to manage ambiguity. Humility and an open mind will also help guide you in adapting to a life out of your comfort zone.

If you were starting over from scratch today, what would you do differently?

I would have trusted my instincts and had higher standards. In my first two or three years living abroad, I allowed a few situations in my life that were not acceptable. I shrugged off toxic relationships and exploitative employers as a “cultural difference,” when in reality, my gut was telling me otherwise. It took me a while to find the balance between being open-minded and seeking to understand a different way of life and being true to myself, listening to my intuition, and knowing my self-worth.

Being a foreigner, especially as a woman, can be a vulnerable situation. Unfortunately, not everyone has your best interests at heart. While most of the people you will meet are lovely, there will be a few that don’t have the best intentions.

I’ve learned there are times when you have to stop worrying about people-pleasing and being polite. Don’t be afraid to assert yourself, ask for help, or remove yourself from a situation that feels unsafe. You don’t have to let people know that if you’re traveling alone, and can always invent a travel buddy that will be ‘arriving any minute.’

What would you say to aspiring digital nomads looking to get started on a similar career path? Any words of wisdom or cautionary tales?

Don’t spend your life waiting for the perfect moment or for an opportunity to fall into your lap. Carve your own path. Choosing to live an untraditional life is a conscious choice. If it’s what you truly want, your best bet is to dive in headfirst.

The good news is that the last year has opened up a new world of possibilities to work online and live (almost) anywhere, so you can have your cake and eat it too! A few of the hiring managers I work with have decided to make their workforce permanently remote. Others are offering hybrid policies, even as we come out of the pandemic.

The ideal way to start your digital nomad journey is with a job or business that provides the flexibility you’ll need for the new lifestyle. Try broaching the conversation with your manager to see if you might be able to take your job abroad. If that doesn’t work, a job search might be in order. Job boards like LinkedIn Jobs and Indeed have features that allow you to search for ‘remote’ only job opportunities.

Keep in mind that time zones can be a point of consideration for your employer, depending on the type of work you’re in, especially if you have multiple touchpoints with your team or clients during the day.

What were some digital strategies that originally helped get your business or service off the ground in the early days?

Thus far, my business growth has been based mainly on word-of-mouth recommendations and my network, so online marketing efforts for Janeiro Talent have not been a significant focus for business development.

However, as we scale, I plan to dedicate more effort to online marketing for Janeiro Talent, in addition to providing career and hiring-related content to my network. Advancing women and minorities in the workplace and pushing progress towards equal pay is a passion of mine, and I hope to be contributing more to those conversations in the future.

Do you have a preferred platform for finding new leads?

As a recruiter, I have to go with the obvious choice: LinkedIn!

LinkedIn has been and continues to be a vital resource for networking, staying up to date on industry trends, connecting with like-minded professionals, and sharing content.

To follow Christina’s digital nomad journey, connect with her on Medium, Twitter, or LinkedIn.