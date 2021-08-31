Digital Nomad: 4 Steps to Use Digital Marketing to Travel the World

I don’t know about you friend, but I love traveling the world. As of July 26, I migrated south after 3+ Months in Tulum to Bacalar, Mexico. I love the authentic Mexican feel, not to mention the Bacalar Lagoon aka The Maldives of Mexico.

Over 10 years ago, I cast a vision to Travel to 7 Continents while getting healthy, making money, and building a brand. Step by step, I combined faith with works taking action.

One of the tools and resources to create a life and business you love is Workaway. In 2021 alone, we have reached out to over 35 destinations, business owners, and tourism brands in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, and more!

By pitching like a boss, I connected with Picaflor in Bacalar, Mexico; and four other destinations and business owners already for digital marketing for their business. If I am using digital marketing to travel the world, so can you!

Curious about being a digital nomad? Let’s talk about 4 Steps to Use Digital Marketing to Travel the World!

1. Increasing Your Online Presence

There is no excuse to increase your online presence any longer. Whether you want to focus on one platform, like Instagram like a boss, or on all of digital marketing automating and scaling your business along the way. Keep in mind it does not happen overnight.

Steps to Increase Online Presence

1 Assess Where You Are

2 Identify Your Favorite or Existing Platforms

3 Increase Consistency and Focus

4 Integrate Blogs, Videos and Shows

5 Align to Promotions and Partnerships

Bacalar, Mexico

2. Creating Your Media Kit

Do not let the size of your media reach stop you from creating a media kit. The most common mistake I have seen entrepreneurs, influencers, and coaches make is not creating a media kit to show case who you are, your skills, and how you may help brands. By creating your media kit, you are immediately set apart from the rest.

Steps to Creating Your Media Kit

1 Use a tool and template with Canva

2 Identify an example of a media kit to start

3 Ask for feedback from a community you trust

4 Include your media kit in pitching like a boss

5 Revisit your media kit quarterly to annually

3. Pitching Like a Boss

Whether you are sitting at home or traveling the world, you get to learn to pitch like a boss. Lifestyle entrepreneurs, wellness coaches, travel bloggers, and digital nomads all get to learn how to pitch like a boss running a business.

Some entrepreneurs, founders and CEOs remain in business development continuously. Others may automate or delegate portions or all of sales. It is up to you depending on your skills, as well as how you choose to run your business.

No matter what business you are in, pitching includes sharing your value, how you connect with a brand, what you may offer, examples of your work, and next steps.

Steps to Pitching Like a Boss

1 Connect with the brand

2 Share your value and how you fit

3 Give ideas of what you may offer

4 Include examples of similar work + results

5 Invite to a next step e.g. email, form, call

4. Content Like a Boss

You could have a great media kit, pitch letter, and amazing online presence, but don’t drop the ball at creating content like a boss friend. Creating content like a boss is both an art and science. When you connect with a community or a brand, identify the objectives for the project or consulting.

Does the community or brand prefer high quality content to integrate to their website, increased awareness, and/or sales? How are you measuring metric matters to take influencer marketing like a boss to the next level in your business and with communities?

Tip: Complete all content in time frame agreed or earlier. If you anticipate any delays for any reasons, communicate exactly why, and your new approach and plan.

Steps to Content Like a Boss

1 Outline content themes and ideas

2 Communicate with the community/brand

3 Add the outline to the contract if applies

4 Integrate flexibility in the outline and contract

5 Complete all content in time frame agreed

Digital Marketing to Travel the World

4 Steps to Use Digital Marketing to Travel the World will help open your eyes to the

creative ways to make money.

You will start to feel and see transformation results right away!

Which of these steps will you start with first?

You may be surprised at how traveling will save you money too!!

Originally published via FIT Life Creation