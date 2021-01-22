Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“Digital Childhoods” How Parents Can Help Kids Navigate Their

Screened Out' discusses the life-changing effects of screen addiction and how we can regain control of our screen time.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
“Digital Childhoods” How Parents Can Help Kids Navigate Their
“Digital Childhoods” How Parents Can Help Kids Navigate Their

If you’re like me and my family, you are probably overwhelmed by “screen time” and struggle daily with  the barrage of requests to check in and stay connected, whether through social media, emails or messaging apps that bombard us and urge us to turn our attention to our devices.  While making our film “Screened Out” I met with many doctors, addiction experts and tech insiders who told us again and again  how  tech giants are knowingly changing our behaviors and creating addictive patterns in all of us.

One of the worst parts of this manipulation is the fact that they are going after our children to hook them early and create users for life.  This “new’ childhood will be filled with creating perfect social media posts, responding to messenger pings and playing endless games that stimulate and provide instant digital gratification.  The childhood you remember full of fun playing outside, long imaginative playtime and getting up to “no good” is gone. The Digital childhood is upon us and may be damaging our kids.  This war for our attention fueled by app and gaming companies is stressful for adults The problem is compounded for children 

Many parents are setting a negative example with our screen use, by checking our devices all day and ignoring our children when they try to communicate with us.   They start to think this is a perfectly acceptable way to behave.. It’s important that we learn how to navigate these devices and try to turn our attention away from them.  We can then help our kids do the same.

    abbas khan 2

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Trum Ronnarong/ Shutterstock
    Unplug & Recharge//

    How Parents Can Help Kids Navigate Their “Digital Childhoods”

    by Jon Hyatt
    Jessey in the woods. Photo by Micahel Evan.
    Community//

    Unplugged

    by Katy Chatel
    Community//

    Designing, Coding, Marketing and Consuming the Future

    by Erwin Lima

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.